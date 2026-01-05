Dad’s Mistress Texts His Adult Daughter On NYE, Mom Devastated As Proof Exposes Months-Long Affair

Some people ring in the New Year with champagne, fireworks, and bold resolutions they’ll abandon by February. Others, unfortunately, get surprise texts that blow up their entire understanding of family, trust, and reality before the clock even strikes midnight.
If there’s ever been a reminder that drama doesn’t respect holidays, this story is it. Today’s Original Poster (OP) shared how a message she received on New Year’s Eve spiraled into something that could potentially destroy her family.
More info: Reddit
There’s something particularly cruel about starting a new year with a heartbreak you never saw coming
Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)
On New Year’s Eve, the author received a text from a stranger asking about her dad, which immediately raised suspicions
Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)
She confronted her dad, who denied any wrongdoing and told her to block the woman and not tell her mom
Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)
After confirming with her sister, she discovered the woman was actually her dad’s mistress, with proof of a months-long affair involving her family
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author then went to her mom’s house to reveal the affair, leading to a confrontation where her mom demanded her dad return home immediately
Image credits: Silver-Knee-5448
While her mother considered attempting to work through the infidelity, the author was left feeling hurt and betrayed by her father who refused to apologize to her
On New Year’s Eve, the OP received a message from a complete stranger asking whether the OP’s dad was “okay” because she hadn’t heard from him in days. Already suspecting that something was wrong, the OP took a screenshot of the text and sent it to her dad who dismissed it and insisted the woman was “crazy”. He also asked the OP to block her, and not tell her mom.
Disturbed, she looped in her sister, and learned that she had also received similar messages months earlier. Back then, the dad had blamed a friend, but this time, the woman sent undeniable proof from photos of her with the dad, messages dating back months, to evidence that her young child even called him “daddy”.
Worse, pictures of the OP’s own child and nieces and nephews were shared without consent. Knowing it wasn’t a conversation for a phone call, she called her mother’s friend and drove straight to her mother’s house. Before a word was said, her mother already knew and she confronted the OP’s dad immediately, demanding he came home and answer for his actions.
Despite the devastation, her mother chose to try to work through it with her dad even though it wasn’t the first time it was happening. Naturally, the OP was devastated by the whole situation, but was more upset that while her mother an the mistress had apologized for her being in the middle of the drama, her father hadn’t.
Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The emotional impact of parental infidelity extends far beyond the parents involved. According to Chadie, adult children who uncover a parent’s affair often face profound emotional upheaval, including grief over the family they imagined, anger toward the unfaithful parent, and confusion about their own identity and relationships.
These feelings intensify when children are drawn into the conflict, asked to keep secrets or act as intermediaries, amplifying guilt, shame, and isolation. Psychology Today further emphasizes that adult children often feel their emotions are “secondary” during marital crises, yet their pain is genuine and valid.
Meanwhile, research also sheds light on why a parent might stay in a marriage despite infidelity like the OP’s mother decided. Capsule NZ explains that many individuals remain with a cheating partner due to emotional, practical, and psychological factors, including a low self-esteem, lingering love, hope for change, shared children, financial dependence, and fear of starting over.
Netizens expressed deep compassion for the OP and her mother, but were outraged at the mistress’s behavior and the fact that the children were dragged into the situation. So, if you were in the OP’s shoes, what would you have done? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens expressed compassion for the author and her mother, and made it clear that the father failed as both a husband and a parent
Follow Us