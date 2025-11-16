“That’s It, I’m Wedding Dress Shaming”: 30 Times People Just Had To Shame Ugly, Horrible Or Plain Hilarious Dresses Online

One of the many exciting parts of planning a wedding is when the bride gets to select her wedding dress. However, there’s no accounting for taste, so if the dresses get a little crazy or tasteless, this wedding dress shaming group on Facebook can be like a vicious school of piranhas.

Indeed, there are a million different directions to go when it comes to wedding dresses, so it’s no surprise that not everyone agrees on what looks right. Current styles can change from year to year, and if the couple is interested in tapping traditional styles for inspiration, then the possibilities truly are endless. If you go back far enough, wedding dresses weren’t even always white!

As you scroll through these controversial wedding dress choices, let us know your thoughts in the comments. Is the dress a mess, or did the wedding dress shaming brigade get it wrong?

#1 So Classy!

Image source: Ellen B Jue

#2 For The Bride Who Likes To Leave Nothing Left To The Imagination

Image source: Paigon Johnstone

#3 The Sleeve Length, The See Through, The Ruffles, The Everything Tbh Just Awful

Image source: Britti Absolum

#4 Posting Myself In This Absolute Disaster Of A Dress My Bridal Consultants Picked Out For Me When I Went To Try On Dresses. All Smiles Because I Could Not Stop Laughing At How Horrid It Was

Image source: Audrey Fuchs

#5 A Ventilation Area For All My Fellow Ibs Girlies

Image source: Steph Rylee

#6 Get In Quick – It’s Selling Fast… Apparently?!

Image source: Paigon Johnstone

#7 The Shoulder Pad Bra See Through Look Is My Least Favorite Trend Ever

Image source: Erica Davis

#8 This Was The Gem That Came Across My Feed Today. Speechless. Needless To Say, I’m Still Looking

Image source: Anonymous member

#9 Oh Lord

Image source: Imogen Mccann

#10 Just A Nice Post-Wedding Stroll With The Family

Image source: Deanna Patterson

#11 This Will Be On Shein By Next Week

Image source: Megan Van Dorn

#12 Found On Dhgate. Someone Actually Bought This Thing. And Somehow It Looks Worse Than The Expected Item. I Have No Words

Image source: Sammie Jo

#13 Is She Rocking It? Yes. Is It Awful? Also Yes

Image source: Ellen B Jue

#14 This Here Is Just Tacky And Looks Like A Baked Potato Exploded

Image source: Carissa Duvessa Spenst

#15 Found On Tiktok

Image source: Anonymous member

#16 There Is So Much Wrong Here

Image source: Marissa Marie

#17 She’s A Prominent Influencer So I Didn’t Block Out Her Name And Face But What Is This

Image source: Savanna Mitchell

#18 It Speaks For Itself

Image source: Masha Bystritskii

#19 Singer Of A Punk Band I Love Got Married In This Travesty (Love The Shoes Though)

Image source: Morgan Hay

#20 What In The Robotic Miss America?!?

Image source: Reagan Butler

#21 I Can Finally Contribute To This Group

Image source: Anonymous member

#22 Facebook Marketplace Italy. No Comment

Image source: Flavia Maria Sandelewski

#23 This Horror Show

Image source: Quink Zharl

#24 Just Saw On My Local Fb Marketplace. I Thought “Is That A Sheet Wrapped Over It?” ..nope

Image source: Amy Harsma Navarra

#25 I Will Never Understand How People Think This Dress Or Any Form Of It Is Okay. Camo Is Already A Terrible Pattern But Even If You Like It, In What World Is It Wedding Appropriate

Image source: Kathleen Stibbs

#26 What In The Papier Mache Is Going On Here

Image source: Anonymous member

#27 This Pnina Tornai Monstrosity Is Awful And I Hate It

Image source: Ellen B Jue

#28 What In The Princess Fiona??

Image source: Melissa Rhea

#29 Don’t Even Know Where To Begin

Image source: Samantha Rebecca

#30 This Dress Is Atrocious…looks Like A Parachute

Image source: Jessica Decker

