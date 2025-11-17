50 People That Won At Decorating Their Homes For Thanksgiving

Putting up decorations for the holidays does more than add color or sparkle; it can also do wonders for our emotional state. Thanksgiving decor in hues of orange, brown, red, and yellow can be uplifting and comforting, as well as hold memories of previous celebrations with family and friends. With anticipation and nostalgic recollections floating around our homes, we may experience intensified happiness while waiting for the end-of-year celebrations.

As Thanksgiving is approaching, the Bored Panda team has collected the most stunning decoration ideas to inspire you for the upcoming holiday. Let’s break out our pumpkins and turkey figurines and get to decorating!

#1 My Mom Put Me In Charge Of The Thanksgiving Centerpiece This Year

Image source: NOVApls

#2 Took This Picture Around Thanksgiving, But This Is A Turkey Made Out Of Book Pages. My Local Library Did It

Image source: Roushhouse

#3 Thanksgiving Dinner Table

Image source: ansleyglenn_realestate

#4 Hosting My First Thanksgiving For Friends, Went With Purple Fall Accents

Image source: Electrical_Tomato

#5 My Cat Likes To Munch On Real Flowers, So I Made Some Paper Ones With My Maker For A Thanksgiving Centerpiece

Image source: strangermusic

#6 I Know, A Lot Of You Are Way Past Fall And On To Your Christmas Decor, But I Can’t Think About Christmas Until After Thanksgiving. Here Are Some Of My Mini Fall Accessories I Made

Image source: WhitneyLaBrie

#7 My Grandmother’s Table For Canadian Thanksgiving

Image source: pocketyawn

#8 It’s Fall Tablescape

Image source: littlehouseonchestnut

#9 My Mom Told Me To Decorate The Thanksgiving Table And Then She Just Left

Image source: Ellekm730

#10 This Thanksgiving Decoration At My Mom’s House Looks Like A Turkey From South Park

Image source: jcmib

#11 A Neighbor Put Out The “Thanksgiving” Decorations

Image source: SDMusic

#12 Cozy Thanksgiving Dinner Table

Image source: commonvanilla

#13 Thanksgiving Table

Image source: Bloomlady

#14 This Year’s Thanksgiving Tablescape Is A Homage To All Things Harvest

Image source: newenglanddesignmama

#15 Thanksgiving Decorations In Wylie

Image source: mirandatree

#16 My Transitional November Decor Made Its Appearance In My Living Room This Afternoon

Image source: mountains_to_michigan

#17 Thankful And Grateful. I Found This Cute Little Stuffed Turkey A Few Months Ago And Thought It Was The Perfect Size For My Tray

Image source: momsdesignstyle

#18 Paper Flower Mural For Thanksgiving Decoration

Image source: ngvaynshtok

#19 One Of My Thanksgiving Pilgrim Decorations Broke, But I Found A Way To Improve It

Image source: LizT4Y

#20 Santa Claus Has To Wait A Little More

Image source: Always2nice23

#21 I Love Using Seasonal Fruits And Vegetables In Place Of Flowers, Especially This Time Of The Year

Image source: timelesshome_

#22 Felt Like I Was Dining At A Super Nice Restaurant

Image source: thedailycher

#23 Thanksgiving Favorites

Image source: the_ct_colonial

#24 Is Thanksgiving Decor Even A Thing? It’s Probably More Just “Fall” Leftovers. But This Year I’m Going To Make It A Thing. So Here Is My Thanksgiving Entry Decor

Image source: idahomebody

#25 Cozy Little Autumn Wagon For Thanksgiving

Image source: humanteabag

#26 My Cooper-Young Thanksgiving Decorations

Image source: pabloescobarbecue

#27 We Interrupt The Christmas Craze To Give A Little Nod To Thanksgiving

Image source: blakebydesign

#28 This Is A Thanksgiving Tray I Put Together A Few Years Ago. The Words On The Three Little Pumpkins Say It All

Image source: dining_delight

#29 From Our Table To Yours Happy Thanksgiving

Image source: cl_events

#30 Minimalistic Thanksgiving Table

Image source: tachete_

#31 I Made A Thanksgiving Tree

Image source: entertheshrine

#32 Just Enjoying Some Very Much “Still Fall No Christmas Here” Yet Decor

Image source: themerrythought

#33 Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Who Has The Best Turkey Of All? I Do. Isn’t This The Best Turkey Ever? Talk About Conversation Piece

Image source: decor_ate_with_sharon

#34 Mr. Tom Turkey Is Front And Center This Week. Wishing Everyone A Happy Thanksgiving. Stay Safe

Image source: ourhomeonmanorlane

#35 Busy Making Pumpkins Of Various Sizes For Our Thanksgiving Table

Image source: steph_brame1

#36 I Am So Looking Forward To Thanksgiving With The Whole Family Here In Maine. I Like The Table Setting To Be As Warm And Festive As The Food. For Me, It Is All Part Of A Whole

Image source: mollyinmaine

#37 Finally Pulled Out My Blue Heaven Dishes For Hosting Our First Thanksgiving

Image source: latekatelater

#38 Colorful Holiday Decor – Yes Or No? Creating This Colorful Thanksgiving Mantel Has Me On Team Yes This Season

Image source: the_ct_colonial

#39 Are You Team Decorate Or Team Cook When It Comes To Thanksgiving Dinner Prep? I’ll Choose Decorating Any Day Over Cooking

Image source: blesserhouse

#40 Thanksgiving Setup

Image source: therealrrc

#41 I Hosted Thanksgiving For The First Time And Didn’t Want To Buy A Lot Of Holiday Stuff For One Night. So I Just Bought Colorful Fruit To Decorate With

Image source: lateavatar

#42 Thanksgiving Is A Time To Gather Together, Be Grateful, And Make Memories With Our Loved Ones To Have For Years To Come

Image source: ginghamandbows

#43 I Absolutely Adore These Pumpkins Of Varying Sizes, Steering Clear Of The Classic Bright Orange. It’s Simple, Yet So Elegant And Inviting

Image source: amadadecor

#44 Past Week Or So I’ve Been Slowly Working On These Paper Mache Pumpkins And They’re Finished Just In Time For Thanksgiving

Image source: adele_fisher_art

#45 Feeling Thankful, Happy Thanksgiving Week

Image source: the_ct_colonial

#46 One Of My Favorite Fall Tablescapes That I Designed A Couple Of Years Ago. I Love The Rich Textures And Colors

Image source: thealluringhome

#47 Don’t Worry, We Haven’t Forgotten About Thanksgiving. Faux Pumpkins And Fall Florals Come In Handy For Decor To Last All Season

Image source: ltk.home

#48 All The Halloween Decorations Have Been Put Away And Now The House Is Adorned With Thanksgiving Decor

Image source: Beesquared22

#49 Does Everyone Else Set Their Thanksgiving Table Days Ahead So You Don’t Have To Even Think About It On Turkey Day

Image source: amandacut2thechase

#50 The Countdown To Thanksgiving Dinner Is On. Getting Our Table Set And Ready Is Something That Brings Me Such Joy

Image source: gretchenblack

