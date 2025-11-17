50 People That Won At Decorating Their Homes For Thanksgiving

Putting up decorations for the holidays does more than add color or sparkle; it can also do wonders for our emotional state. Thanksgiving decor in hues of orange, brown, red, and yellow can be uplifting and comforting, as well as hold memories of previous celebrations with family and friends. With anticipation and nostalgic recollections floating around our homes, we may experience intensified happiness while waiting for the end-of-year celebrations.
As Thanksgiving is approaching, the Bored Panda team has collected the most stunning decoration ideas to inspire you for the upcoming holiday. Let’s break out our pumpkins and turkey figurines and get to decorating!
#1 My Mom Put Me In Charge Of The Thanksgiving Centerpiece This Year
Image source: NOVApls
#2 Took This Picture Around Thanksgiving, But This Is A Turkey Made Out Of Book Pages. My Local Library Did It
Image source: Roushhouse
#3 Thanksgiving Dinner Table
Image source: ansleyglenn_realestate
#4 Hosting My First Thanksgiving For Friends, Went With Purple Fall Accents
Image source: Electrical_Tomato
#5 My Cat Likes To Munch On Real Flowers, So I Made Some Paper Ones With My Maker For A Thanksgiving Centerpiece
Image source: strangermusic
#6 I Know, A Lot Of You Are Way Past Fall And On To Your Christmas Decor, But I Can’t Think About Christmas Until After Thanksgiving. Here Are Some Of My Mini Fall Accessories I Made
Image source: WhitneyLaBrie
#7 My Grandmother’s Table For Canadian Thanksgiving
Image source: pocketyawn
#8 It’s Fall Tablescape
Image source: littlehouseonchestnut
#9 My Mom Told Me To Decorate The Thanksgiving Table And Then She Just Left
Image source: Ellekm730
#10 This Thanksgiving Decoration At My Mom’s House Looks Like A Turkey From South Park
Image source: jcmib
#11 A Neighbor Put Out The “Thanksgiving” Decorations
Image source: SDMusic
#12 Cozy Thanksgiving Dinner Table
Image source: commonvanilla
#13 Thanksgiving Table
Image source: Bloomlady
#14 This Year’s Thanksgiving Tablescape Is A Homage To All Things Harvest
Image source: newenglanddesignmama
#15 Thanksgiving Decorations In Wylie
Image source: mirandatree
#16 My Transitional November Decor Made Its Appearance In My Living Room This Afternoon
Image source: mountains_to_michigan
#17 Thankful And Grateful. I Found This Cute Little Stuffed Turkey A Few Months Ago And Thought It Was The Perfect Size For My Tray
Image source: momsdesignstyle
#18 Paper Flower Mural For Thanksgiving Decoration
Image source: ngvaynshtok
#19 One Of My Thanksgiving Pilgrim Decorations Broke, But I Found A Way To Improve It
Image source: LizT4Y
#20 Santa Claus Has To Wait A Little More
Image source: Always2nice23
#21 I Love Using Seasonal Fruits And Vegetables In Place Of Flowers, Especially This Time Of The Year
Image source: timelesshome_
#22 Felt Like I Was Dining At A Super Nice Restaurant
Image source: thedailycher
#23 Thanksgiving Favorites
Image source: the_ct_colonial
#24 Is Thanksgiving Decor Even A Thing? It’s Probably More Just “Fall” Leftovers. But This Year I’m Going To Make It A Thing. So Here Is My Thanksgiving Entry Decor
Image source: idahomebody
#25 Cozy Little Autumn Wagon For Thanksgiving
Image source: humanteabag
#26 My Cooper-Young Thanksgiving Decorations
Image source: pabloescobarbecue
#27 We Interrupt The Christmas Craze To Give A Little Nod To Thanksgiving
Image source: blakebydesign
#28 This Is A Thanksgiving Tray I Put Together A Few Years Ago. The Words On The Three Little Pumpkins Say It All
Image source: dining_delight
#29 From Our Table To Yours Happy Thanksgiving
Image source: cl_events
#30 Minimalistic Thanksgiving Table
Image source: tachete_
#31 I Made A Thanksgiving Tree
Image source: entertheshrine
#32 Just Enjoying Some Very Much “Still Fall No Christmas Here” Yet Decor
Image source: themerrythought
#33 Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Who Has The Best Turkey Of All? I Do. Isn’t This The Best Turkey Ever? Talk About Conversation Piece
Image source: decor_ate_with_sharon
#34 Mr. Tom Turkey Is Front And Center This Week. Wishing Everyone A Happy Thanksgiving. Stay Safe
Image source: ourhomeonmanorlane
#35 Busy Making Pumpkins Of Various Sizes For Our Thanksgiving Table
Image source: steph_brame1
#36 I Am So Looking Forward To Thanksgiving With The Whole Family Here In Maine. I Like The Table Setting To Be As Warm And Festive As The Food. For Me, It Is All Part Of A Whole
Image source: mollyinmaine
#37 Finally Pulled Out My Blue Heaven Dishes For Hosting Our First Thanksgiving
Image source: latekatelater
#38 Colorful Holiday Decor – Yes Or No? Creating This Colorful Thanksgiving Mantel Has Me On Team Yes This Season
Image source: the_ct_colonial
#39 Are You Team Decorate Or Team Cook When It Comes To Thanksgiving Dinner Prep? I’ll Choose Decorating Any Day Over Cooking
Image source: blesserhouse
#40 Thanksgiving Setup
Image source: therealrrc
#41 I Hosted Thanksgiving For The First Time And Didn’t Want To Buy A Lot Of Holiday Stuff For One Night. So I Just Bought Colorful Fruit To Decorate With
Image source: lateavatar
#42 Thanksgiving Is A Time To Gather Together, Be Grateful, And Make Memories With Our Loved Ones To Have For Years To Come
Image source: ginghamandbows
#43 I Absolutely Adore These Pumpkins Of Varying Sizes, Steering Clear Of The Classic Bright Orange. It’s Simple, Yet So Elegant And Inviting
Image source: amadadecor
#44 Past Week Or So I’ve Been Slowly Working On These Paper Mache Pumpkins And They’re Finished Just In Time For Thanksgiving
Image source: adele_fisher_art
#45 Feeling Thankful, Happy Thanksgiving Week
Image source: the_ct_colonial
#46 One Of My Favorite Fall Tablescapes That I Designed A Couple Of Years Ago. I Love The Rich Textures And Colors
Image source: thealluringhome
#47 Don’t Worry, We Haven’t Forgotten About Thanksgiving. Faux Pumpkins And Fall Florals Come In Handy For Decor To Last All Season
Image source: ltk.home
#48 All The Halloween Decorations Have Been Put Away And Now The House Is Adorned With Thanksgiving Decor
Image source: Beesquared22
#49 Does Everyone Else Set Their Thanksgiving Table Days Ahead So You Don’t Have To Even Think About It On Turkey Day
Image source: amandacut2thechase
#50 The Countdown To Thanksgiving Dinner Is On. Getting Our Table Set And Ready Is Something That Brings Me Such Joy
Image source: gretchenblack
