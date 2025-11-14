As Thailand Is Banning Plastic Bags, These 30 People Have Come Up With Awesome And Unusual Alternatives

Pollution sucks. And while you might not think that buying a plastic bag contributes to it that much, it gets out of hand if all 7.5 billion of us do the same.

Thailand kicked off 2020 with a bang. Only it wasn’t fireworks that caused it. The country started actively fighting its environmental problems, banning single-use plastic bags at some of the major stores. According to Reuters, it’s a continuation of a campaign by the local government and retailers that brings Thailand closer towards a complete ban in 2021 in an attempt to reduce waste and debris in the surrounding areas. And it’s brilliant.

What’s really cool about it is the way shoppers are adapting to it. They’re not whining on social media or anything. On the contrary, they’re embracing the changes. Photos of Thais carrying their groceries in T-shirts, suitcases, buckets, and even ceramic pots have been going viral, and they perfectly capture how creative people get when it comes to something they’re really passionate about.

#1

Image source: rovmaira

#2

Image source: rovmaira

#3

Image source: rovmaira

#4

Image source: rovmaira

#5

Image source: rovmaira

#6

Image source: rovmaira

#7

Image source: rovmaira

#8

Image source: rovmaira

#9

Image source: rovmaira

#10

Image source: rovmaira

#11

Image source: rovmaira

#12

Image source: rovmaira

#13

Image source: rovmaira

#14

Image source: rovmaira

#15

Image source: rovmaira

#16

Image source: rovmaira

#17

Image source: rovmaira

#18

Image source: rovmaira

#19

Image source: rovmaira

#20

Image source: rovmaira

#21

Image source: rovmaira

#22

Image source: rovmaira

#23

Image source: rovmaira

#24

Image source: rovmaira

#25

Image source: rovmaira

#26

Image source: rovmaira

#27

Image source: rovmaira

#28

Image source: rovmaira

#29

Image source: rovmaira

#30

Image source: rovmaira

