57 Funny People Who Clearly Planned Their Texts Three Moves Ahead

Texting is genuinely an art form. A well-timed message can make someone’s whole day, turn a stranger into a friend, or get you a date you were not expecting. The way people communicate over text says a lot about them, and sometimes what it says is absolutely unhinged.
r/TextingTheory is a subreddit where people share funny and chaotic text exchanges and analyze them like moves in a chess game. Brilliant play? Blunder? Total endgame? The community will let you know. Scroll down to see some of their best finds.
#1 Quite Aggressive Play By White, Which Was Subject To An Amazing Move By Blue
Image source: Intelligent_Soft_321
#2 Guys What Do I Do In This Position?
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Dementia Gambit
Image source: im_the_clone
#4 Has Anyone Else Fallen For This Trap?
Image source: SamsterOverdrive
#5 Analysis In Comments
Image source: Syreet_Primacon
#6 Is This Guy Grandmaster?
Image source: wherearef
#7 Seen On Ig- Need Analysis
Image source: captainmamba
#8 Good Save Or Massive Blunder?
Image source: Yummies_Cummies
#9 Was On 9%, Didn’t Have Time To Waste
Image source: frothasaurus
#10 Quick Victory
Image source: pxOMR
#11 Any Theories For This Situation?
Image source: DarthHead43
#12 How Can I Improve My Opening?
Image source: JasonMan34
#13 Names Is Jack For Context
Image source: zenkronos
#14 How’d This Go
Image source: MR_DERP_YT
#15 Rating Check
Image source: KrispyBacon0199
#16 Knock Knock Jokes Never Fail
Image source: Unluckiestmeat
#17 Do You Think This Gambit Will Work?
Image source: Make-this-popular
#18 Queen Blunder In Low Elo
Image source: Not_givin_a_f_ck
#19 Saw This On Youtube Post Hahahah Lool
Image source: Easy_Bell4977
#20 Atleast 1900 Elo
Image source: Make-this-popular
#21 Black Forgot To Check Their Opening Prep
Image source: Dr_Nykerstein
#22 For The Record, This Worked
Image source: reddit.com
#23 They’ve Only Made One Move. I’m Terrified
Image source: LiterallyNobody16
#24 What Is This Opening Called?
Image source: SameSameb
#25 I Love My Mom, Best Opponent
Image source: GiraffeGuru993
#26 Wife Gambit
Image source: Pumpkinjuice_1
#27 The Fertilized Tomato Gambit
Image source: No-Salamander-4307
#28 Is This A Sound Approach?
Image source: ShadowManAteMySon
#29 (Opponent Is A Woman) What’s My Elo?
Image source: AbyssWankerArtorias
#30 Rate My Game
Image source: BartholomewAlexander
#31 This Timeline Between Me And My Sister (Her Room Is Right Next To Mine)
Image source: jegforstaardetikke
#32 The Ol’ One-Two BBQ Punch
Image source: BrayGames17
#33 Accidental High Elo
Image source: higgslhcboson
#34 Any Way To Recover Here
Image source: Make-this-popular
#35 I Need This Analysed Immediately. Checkmate??
Image source: splintorious
#36 Smurfing Or Wintrade?
Image source: CrocodileJay82
#37 I Have No Idea How To Respond
Image source: reeooga
#38 What Now?😂
Image source: sivirmain1
#39 How’d I Do?
Image source: Sauer_Attitude
#40 How’d I Do Guys
Image source: reddit.com
#41 Elo Rating? (Got Unmatched)
Image source: Even-Adeptness2956
#42 I Think I Played This As Best As One Can
Image source: Grouchy-Shine-67
#43 Dinosaur Gambit
Image source: im_the_clone
#44 Need Analysis
Image source: Arsenalg0d
#45 MacBook
Image source: iliketrains250
#46 Elo?
Image source: 801ms
#47 Is This Rizz?
Image source: NormaIName
#48 Corny Opening Move, Resulted In Block
Image source: Pink__Guy
#49 Do You Offer A Rematch In This Position?
Image source: SamsterOverdrive
#50 I Mean
Image source: AnastasiaNOTRomanov
#51 Still Got A Date Though
Image source: reddit.com
#52 I Think I Threw
Image source: Amansaysamen
#53 My Favorite Game To Play
Image source: DidYouShartInMyPants
#54 The Gambit
Image source: Fit-Pea5091
#55 Unfathomable Gambit
Image source: Western-Emotion-4547
#56 Was This Too Cringe?
Image source: muneela
#57 Did This Actually Work Or Am I Being Bated?
Image source: Legitimate-Squash645
Follow Us