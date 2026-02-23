57 Funny People Who Clearly Planned Their Texts Three Moves Ahead

Texting is genuinely an art form. A well-timed message can make someone’s whole day, turn a stranger into a friend, or get you a date you were not expecting. The way people communicate over text says a lot about them, and sometimes what it says is absolutely unhinged.

r/TextingTheory is a subreddit where people share funny and chaotic text exchanges and analyze them like moves in a chess game. Brilliant play? Blunder? Total endgame? The community will let you know. Scroll down to see some of their best finds.

#1 Quite Aggressive Play By White, Which Was Subject To An Amazing Move By Blue

57 Funny People Who Clearly Planned Their Texts Three Moves Ahead

Image source: Intelligent_Soft_321

#2 Guys What Do I Do In This Position?

#2 Guys What Do I Do In This Position?

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Dementia Gambit

#3 Dementia Gambit

Image source: im_the_clone

Image source: im_the_clone

#4 Has Anyone Else Fallen For This Trap?

#4 Has Anyone Else Fallen For This Trap?

Image source: SamsterOverdrive

Image source: SamsterOverdrive

#5 Analysis In Comments

#5 Analysis In Comments

Image source: Syreet_Primacon

Image source: Syreet_Primacon

#6 Is This Guy Grandmaster?

#6 Is This Guy Grandmaster?

Image source: wherearef

Image source: wherearef

#7 Seen On Ig- Need Analysis

#7 Seen On Ig- Need Analysis

Image source: captainmamba

Image source: captainmamba

#8 Good Save Or Massive Blunder?

#8 Good Save Or Massive Blunder?

Image source: Yummies_Cummies

Image source: Yummies_Cummies

#9 Was On 9%, Didn’t Have Time To Waste

#9 Was On 9%, Didn't Have Time To Waste

Image source: frothasaurus

Image source: frothasaurus

#10 Quick Victory

#10 Quick Victory

Image source: pxOMR

Image source: pxOMR

#11 Any Theories For This Situation?

#11 Any Theories For This Situation?

Image source: DarthHead43

Image source: DarthHead43

#12 How Can I Improve My Opening?

#12 How Can I Improve My Opening?

Image source: JasonMan34

Image source: JasonMan34

#13 Names Is Jack For Context

#13 Names Is Jack For Context

Image source: zenkronos

Image source: zenkronos

#14 How’d This Go

#14 How'd This Go

Image source: MR_DERP_YT

Image source: MR_DERP_YT

#15 Rating Check

#15 Rating Check

Image source: KrispyBacon0199

Image source: KrispyBacon0199

#16 Knock Knock Jokes Never Fail

#16 Knock Knock Jokes Never Fail

Image source: Unluckiestmeat

Image source: Unluckiestmeat

#17 Do You Think This Gambit Will Work?

#17 Do You Think This Gambit Will Work?

Image source: Make-this-popular

Image source: Make-this-popular

#18 Queen Blunder In Low Elo

#18 Queen Blunder In Low Elo

Image source: Not_givin_a_f_ck

Image source: Not_givin_a_f_ck

#19 Saw This On Youtube Post Hahahah Lool

#19 Saw This On Youtube Post Hahahah Lool

Image source: Easy_Bell4977

Image source: Easy_Bell4977

#20 Atleast 1900 Elo

#20 Atleast 1900 Elo

Image source: Make-this-popular

Image source: Make-this-popular

#21 Black Forgot To Check Their Opening Prep

#21 Black Forgot To Check Their Opening Prep

Image source: Dr_Nykerstein

Image source: Dr_Nykerstein

#22 For The Record, This Worked

#22 For The Record, This Worked

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#23 They’ve Only Made One Move. I’m Terrified

#23 They've Only Made One Move. I'm Terrified

Image source: LiterallyNobody16

Image source: LiterallyNobody16

#24 What Is This Opening Called?

#24 What Is This Opening Called?

Image source: SameSameb

Image source: SameSameb

#25 I Love My Mom, Best Opponent

#25 I Love My Mom, Best Opponent

Image source: GiraffeGuru993

Image source: GiraffeGuru993

#26 Wife Gambit

#26 Wife Gambit

Image source: Pumpkinjuice_1

Image source: Pumpkinjuice_1

#27 The Fertilized Tomato Gambit

#27 The Fertilized Tomato Gambit

Image source: No-Salamander-4307

Image source: No-Salamander-4307

#28 Is This A Sound Approach?

#28 Is This A Sound Approach?

Image source: ShadowManAteMySon

Image source: ShadowManAteMySon

#29 (Opponent Is A Woman) What’s My Elo?

#29 (Opponent Is A Woman) What's My Elo?

Image source: AbyssWankerArtorias

Image source: AbyssWankerArtorias

#30 Rate My Game

#30 Rate My Game

Image source: BartholomewAlexander

Image source: BartholomewAlexander

#31 This Timeline Between Me And My Sister (Her Room Is Right Next To Mine)

57 Funny People Who Clearly Planned Their Texts Three Moves Ahead

Image source: jegforstaardetikke

#32 The Ol’ One-Two BBQ Punch

#32 The Ol' One-Two BBQ Punch

Image source: BrayGames17

Image source: BrayGames17

#33 Accidental High Elo

#33 Accidental High Elo

Image source: higgslhcboson

Image source: higgslhcboson

#34 Any Way To Recover Here

#34 Any Way To Recover Here

Image source: Make-this-popular

Image source: Make-this-popular

#35 I Need This Analysed Immediately. Checkmate??

#35 I Need This Analysed Immediately. Checkmate??

Image source: splintorious

Image source: splintorious

#36 Smurfing Or Wintrade?

#36 Smurfing Or Wintrade?

Image source: CrocodileJay82

Image source: CrocodileJay82

#37 I Have No Idea How To Respond

#37 I Have No Idea How To Respond

Image source: reeooga

Image source: reeooga

#38 What Now?😂

#38 What Now?😂

Image source: sivirmain1

Image source: sivirmain1

#39 How’d I Do?

#39 How'd I Do?

Image source: Sauer_Attitude

Image source: Sauer_Attitude

#40 How’d I Do Guys

#40 How'd I Do Guys

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Elo Rating? (Got Unmatched)

#41 Elo Rating? (Got Unmatched)

Image source: Even-Adeptness2956

Image source: Even-Adeptness2956

#42 I Think I Played This As Best As One Can

#42 I Think I Played This As Best As One Can

Image source: Grouchy-Shine-67

Image source: Grouchy-Shine-67

#43 Dinosaur Gambit

#43 Dinosaur Gambit

Image source: im_the_clone

Image source: im_the_clone

#44 Need Analysis

#44 Need Analysis

Image source: Arsenalg0d

Image source: Arsenalg0d

#45 MacBook

#45 MacBook

Image source: iliketrains250

Image source: iliketrains250

#46 Elo?

#46 Elo?

Image source: 801ms

Image source: 801ms

#47 Is This Rizz?

#47 Is This Rizz?

Image source: NormaIName

Image source: NormaIName

#48 Corny Opening Move, Resulted In Block

#48 Corny Opening Move, Resulted In Block

Image source: Pink__Guy

Image source: Pink__Guy

#49 Do You Offer A Rematch In This Position?

#49 Do You Offer A Rematch In This Position?

Image source: SamsterOverdrive

Image source: SamsterOverdrive

#50 I Mean

#50 I Mean

Image source: AnastasiaNOTRomanov

Image source: AnastasiaNOTRomanov

#51 Still Got A Date Though

#51 Still Got A Date Though

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#52 I Think I Threw

#52 I Think I Threw

Image source: Amansaysamen

Image source: Amansaysamen

#53 My Favorite Game To Play

#53 My Favorite Game To Play

Image source: DidYouShartInMyPants

Image source: DidYouShartInMyPants

#54 The Gambit

#54 The Gambit

Image source: Fit-Pea5091

Image source: Fit-Pea5091

#55 Unfathomable Gambit

#55 Unfathomable Gambit

Image source: Western-Emotion-4547

Image source: Western-Emotion-4547

#56 Was This Too Cringe?

#56 Was This Too Cringe?

Image source: muneela

Image source: muneela

#57 Did This Actually Work Or Am I Being Bated?

#57 Did This Actually Work Or Am I Being Bated?

Image source: Legitimate-Squash645

Image source: Legitimate-Squash645

