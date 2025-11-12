Herbert G. Wells Would Have Celebrated His 151st Birthday Today. Some Paintings For The War Of The Worlds Fans

The author of The War of the Worlds, Herbert G. Wells, would have celebrated his 151st birthday today.
Wells’ sci-fi novels are written over a hundred years ago but almost beyond imagination even today.
The War of the Worlds is considered to be one of the best novels written by him. The novel was reprinted many times. A few movies shot based on this book.
I like everything that has to do with Wells’ works; especially I am interested in the drawings, illustrations and artworks on this subject. These drawings by the artist Henrique Alvim Correa are based on my favorite Wells’ tale.
