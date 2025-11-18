“My Hopes Were Shattered”: Tesla Cancels $2k Order For 2,000 Pies After Bakery Made Them

A small business in California, USA, was left reeling after American multinational automotive company Tesla placed, then abruptly canceled, a substantial order, shedding light on the challenges faced by local businesses dealing with larger corporations.
Voahangy Rasetarinera, the owner of a San Jose small business called The Giving Pies, reportedly said she took a big hit after Tesla placed an order worth thousands of dollars before abruptly canceling it.
The Giving Pies has described itself as “Silicon Valley’s favorite handmade corporate pies,” delivering delicious treats to the biggest tech players in the industry, including Apple, eBay, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Meta, and Google.
Silicon Valley is a region in the southern part of the San Francisco Bay Area and is known for being a major hub of innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship, particularly in the fields of information technology, computer science, and semiconductor manufacturing.
As a result, the region is home to many of the world’s largest technology companies, as well as thousands of tech startups and venture capital firms.
Voahangy Rasetarinera, The Giving Pie’s owner, exposed a huge order that Tesla placed before unexpectedly canceling it
Image credits: The Giving Pies
Voahangy told ABC 7 News: “We work with Google, Apple, Adobe, Intuit — all of them.”
The small business owner went on to explain that Tesla, which currently has a market cap of $618.58 billion, reached out to her on Valentine’s Day this year to place an order of 2,000 mini pies to be delivered the following Tuesday (February 20) and Thursday (February 22), which is short notice for the business.
Voahangy shared emails and texts with ABC 7 that were sent between her and Tesla representatives.
The disappointed worker sent a quote that a Tesla representative named Laura approved; still, she did not immediately get a payment from Tesla’s vendor. Voahangy recalled: “I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna wait, you know, and they are professional. They are a big company.
“So once it’s approved, it’s approved.”
Tesla reached out to Voahangy on Valentine’s Day this year to place an order of 2,000 mini pies
Image credits: The Giving Pies
Voahangy reportedly said that just after 9 p.m. local time the next day, she got a call from Laura.
The business owner revealed the exchange that occurred on a late phone call: “She said, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry that vendor hadn’t paid you yet. I think they’re kind of new.’
“‘And I have a question for you. Can we double the order?'”
After speaking with her staff, who planned to work around the clock to double the order, they took on the job, ABC 7 reported.
“To fulfill the order, I had turned down other Black History Month catering inquiries,” Voahangy said
Image credits: The Giving Pies
The self-described foodie reportedly bought ingredients and turned down other orders, even though she still hadn’t gotten her payment.
After following up with the Tesla contact, she reportedly got a text message from the company that said in part: “It unfortunately sounds like we will be changing plans and will not be needing this order. Thank you so much for your support. I appreciate it.”
Consequently, The Giving Pies incurred a loss of approximately $2,000, which represents a significant negative impact for such a small business.
All Voahangy was told was that the decision came from upper management, ABC 7 reported.
Tesla currently has a market cap of $618.58 billion
Image credits: Milan Csizmadia
The incident has since provoked the business owner to tell her side of the story in a lengthy Facebook post that she published on Thursday (February 22).
Describing how the events unfolded, Voahangy wrote: “To fulfill the order, I had turned down other Black History Month catering inquiries, purchased supplies, and prepared for a demanding production schedule.”
Black History Month in the USA, celebrated every February, is a time dedicated to honoring and recognizing the achievements, contributions, and struggles of African Americans throughout history. The event is undoubtedly important to Voahangy, who identifies as a Black woman.
Voahangy further revealed: “My hopes were shattered when I received a text from Laura, CASUALLY informing me that the plan had changed and Tesla would no longer require the order.”
You can read some of the text messages a Tesla representative sent to Voahangy below:
Image credits: ABC7 News
“This abrupt reversal left me reeling, realizing the extent of the impact on my small business.
“I had invested time, resources, and effort based on assurances from Tesla, only to be left high and dry.”
The business owner went on to explain that she had written a “heartfelt message” to Laura that expressed her disappointment and the damage Tesla had inflicted on her business.
She further wrote: “To me, it was clear that Tesla’s corporate culture prioritized convenience over accountability, disregarding the livelihoods of small business owners like myself.
“This experience serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability faced by small businesses when dealing with larger corporations.
“Despite our best efforts to uphold our commitments and provide quality service, we are often left at the mercy of decisions made in corporate boardrooms.”
The Giving Pies has described itself as “Silicon Valley’s favorite handmade corporate pies”
Image credits: The Giving Pies
Voahangy went on to highlight the resilience and determination that has propelled her forward as a Black woman entrepreneur.
She concluded: “While Tesla’s actions may have caused temporary setbacks, they will not deter me from pursuing my passion and serving my community with integrity and pride.
“And though the scars of this experience may linger, they serve as a testament to the strength and resilience of small businesses everywhere.”
Voahangy told ABC 7 that Tesla had finally reached out to her. She said: “Explaining to me what happened [and] that it was [a] miscommunication that the employee, Laura, had no authority to promise any payment.”
Tesla reportedly offered to find a way to still buy pies from her, something she said she may consider. But, for now, she is hesitant to commit to the offer.
After the experience, Voahangy said she was revaluating how she would conduct business with larger corporations in the future.
