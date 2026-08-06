“The Guy Who Is Saving The World”: 83 Things That Aged So Poorly, People Just Cringe At Them Now

Society seems to have an irrational fear of aging. We’re all expected to reduce or hide our wrinkles, attempt to look young forever, and pretend that we’re turning 29 for about 10 birthdays in a row. But some things genuinely do get better with age! Your relationships with loved ones grow stronger and more beautiful over time, and nobody wants a bottle of wine that’s only a month old.
Meanwhile, other things become hilariously outdated after a few years. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the funniest examples of pics that aged like milk, which you’ll find below. From social media posts about politics to advertisements from the 1990s, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you wince. And be sure to upvote the ones that remind you that nobody can predict the future!
#1 Oh God
Image source: WaffleswithSourCream, x.com
#2 Yeah What A Wonderful Decision That Was
Image source: FlyingLlama280
#3 I Was Never Taught What Rules There Are
Image source: SadGhostGirlie
No matter how often people try to predict the future, life will always find a way to humble us. If you had plans to get married in 2020, there’s a good chance that your wedding had to be delayed. And if you had plans to spend 2020 traveling the world, you likely got stuck at home for the entire year.
There are certain things that we can expect, as we all know that history repeats itself, but overall, life has an amazing way of surprising us. That’s why it’s so important to be careful about what we say online or get tattooed on our bodies. Because you never know how well it’s going to age…
#4 Oh No, Ashton
Image source: ThePopDaddy
#5 Covid
Image source: PoorlyAgedStuff, x.com
#6 Misogynist Surprised There Are Consequences To His Actions
As far as why some things end up aging poorly, this is inevitable to some degree. Humans are constantly learning more about the world and ourselves, and scientific advancements are always changing our lives for the better. Ads from the 1950s for cigarettes seem insane today, but at the time, most people had no idea how harmful smoking was.
It’s also common for fashion and internet trends to become outdated over time. Most people will look back on what they were wearing 20 years ago and cringe, but at the time, they might have been considered extremely fashionable. It’s all about perspective and context. So just because something you said or did aged poorly doesn’t mean that you did anything wrong.
#7 Real Estate Advice From 1992
Image source: beerbellybegone
#8 Years Ago A Us President Was Advocating For Job Guarantee And Many More Things
Image source: Nibelungen342
#9 Microsoft Employees Holding A Funeral For The iPhone Following The “Success” Of Their Windows Phone
Image source: spoon_full
However, some things age poorly because we now realize just how problematic they were. A very common example of this is when you watch a film or TV show from a few decades ago that contains “jokes” that definitely are not funny today. Have you ever rewatched the iconic 80s film 16 Candles? It was a huge hit at the time, but today, the racism and misogyny present in the movie make modern audiences extremely uncomfortable.
#10 Oh Dear
Image source: anon
#11 This Didn’t Age Well
Image source: anon
#12 What People Thought Of The iPod When It Was Unveiled
Image source: pockets-of-beans
Unsurprisingly, there are also plenty of television shows that aged poorly. And some of them aren’t even that old! Even the iconic 90s classic Friends is now being criticized for featuring some homophobic storylines. Remember when Chandler was fixated on finding out why everyone assumed that he was gay? And his father being a drag queen was often used as a punchline. There was also plenty of fatphobia in the show, as Monica being overweight in the past was supposed to be hilarious to audiences too.
#13 February 5, 1996. Businessweek – The Fall Of Apple
Image source: MonsieurA
#14 Well, My Facebook Post Aged Well…
Image source: pointlessdeer
#15 ‘no Waste By 2010!’
Image source: iwanttoliveinacloud
Unfortunately, something else that history has taught us time and time again is that we should never idolize celebrities or wealthy people. Because it’s often only a matter of time before they’re exposed for inappropriate or illegal activity. I mean, Bill Cosby was once extremely beloved, as were Michael Jackson and Jimmy Savile. We have to remember that we don’t really know these people. And we probably don’t want to.
#16 My Own Facebook Status From 2016
Image source: Magnaflorius
#17 Found This Comment In An Old Thread About What Jobs Would Not Be Replaced With AI
Image source: REMINTON86_
#18 Extremely Common, Borderline Universal Redditor L
Image source: anon
Another group of people that is often scrutinized for saying things that aged poorly is politicians. The Rolling Stones even has a list of the worst decisions American politicians have ever made that definitely aged like milk. Coming in at number one was President Nixon’s decision to keep extremely detailed records of every conversation he had in the Oval Office. He wanted these meetings recorded, so he could use them in future memoirs and in his private archives. But they came back to bite him when they had ample evidence of his illegal activities, along with his bigoted views.
#19 “Sometimes I Wonder How This Guy Is Doing”
Image source: NeverEnoughSPF
#20 Never Obsolete
Image source: FuManchuDuck
#21 Kevin… You Sweet, Sweet Summer Child
Image source: xmimicurvy
Another, more recent, terrible mistake made by a person in politics in the U.S. was Mitch McConnell failing to make any attempt to bar Trump from office after the events of January 6, 2021. “The one chance to stop Trump in 2024 was in the Senate in 2021. McConnell didn’t want to take the political heat for doing it,” the Rolling Stones explains. “If he could go back now, he’d probably make a different choice.”
#22 Aged Horrendously
Image source: Lord_Answer_me_Why, x.com
#23 “It Matters Not What Someone Is Born, But What They Grow To Be” (J.K. Rowling)
Image source: jillisonflook
#24 This Is Why They Need To Hire Fans
Image source: brosefstallin
Are you enjoying this list featuring photos, quotes, and posts that definitely aged poorly, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t help but laugh at, and let us know in the comments below if you have any more examples that would fit perfectly here. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar stories, we recommend reading this one next!
#25 Aged Like Milk
Image source: P_Kallioniemi, x.com
#26 Classic Daily Mail
Image source: RopesAreForPussies
#27 2026: Yes But Actually No!
Image source: JamesRocket98
#28 Don’t Think It Was Very Effective
Image source: Odd-Communication305
#29 Facebook Memories Just Served Up A Doozy Of A Comment
Image source: Deep_ln_The_Heart
#30 This 1994 Ad For Lighter Skis
Image source: 22FlyingTurtles
#31 Ah Yes, A Real Life Iron Man
Image source: adomolis
#32 From A Spring 2022 Magazine We Have Lying Around
Image source: Kokodhem
#33 This Detail From A Movie Facts Subtitle Track On The 2 Fast 2 Furious DVD
Image source: ch00f
#34 Found From A 2015 Times Magazine
Kinda ironic considering Cambridge Analytica Settlement and other qualms that meta has with its users privacy and data.
Image source: ayojamface
#35 Barbie Will Def Flop
Image source: anon
#36 I Found This Funny. It’s Quite Old Though
Image source: anon
#37 Predictions Of 2023 In 1923 By Dr. Steinmetz
Image source: Piskoro
#38 Experts Predicting Future In 1964
Image source: Anon
#39 I Found A Gold Mine! Technology Predictions
Image source: Crypt0n0ob
#40 Define “Wonderful”
Image source: OkGur7242
#41 :(
Image source: ZaytherLegit
#42 Just One Day Before It Was Going To Launch
Image source: Ok_World_8819
#43 I Would Never Show My Face Again, Personally
Image source: AquaBlueCrayons
#44 Early 00s Magazine Attempts To Predict What The ‘Friends’ Cast Will Look Like In 20 Years
Image source: AceMerril
#45 This Gave Me A Good Chuckle
Image source: ilovewater100
#46 This Is Hung Up In My School :)
Image source: -WhY_HellO_ThERe-
#47 Really?
Image source: JoeBiden
#48 I Will Delete My Account !😆
Image source: Kodbek
#49 I Don’t Usually Keep Receipts, But This Was Too Good To Pass Up
Image source: Tight-Temperature670
#50 This Background Gag From A Comic In 1993
Image source: OOM-32
#51 Oh No It’s The Deep Voice Lady
Image source: alex54646
#52 Hugh Jackman Said Goodbye To Wolverine On Entertainment Weekly Magazine 2017
Image source: RegularVast1045
#53 This Magazine Article From 2007
Image source: master-jono
#54 This Comment From 2019 On An Interview With Robert Downey Jr. Talking About His Phase Post-Marvel
Image source: The31stUser
#55 Found This At A Charity Book Stall In A Motorway Service Station Last Year
Image source: sloona
#56 Seriously, Everyone Was Saying This
Image source: Alex_Sylvian
#57 I Like Patton Oswalt, But This Bit Was Foolishly Optimistic
Image source: anon
#58 In This Case, The Milk Was Already A Little Rancid
Image source: PeterPeteyPete84
#59 My Own Comment! Ugh How Meta
Image source: 3InchesOfThunder
#60 This Tattoo Choice Aged Like Milk…
Image source: mythril-
#61 It Happened As Soon As He Said It
Image source: Aki008035
#62 Well That Was A Lie
Image source: RowAdditional1614
#63 It Took 3 Years But It’s Still Bad
Image source: MrNokiaUser
#64 Certainly Don’t Think This Was The “Invigoration” She Was Hoping For
Image source: TunnelTuba
#65 Obama Countdown Clock
Image source: byrobot
#66 Seems Like This “Crime” Is Now An Olympic Sport!
Image source: ForeverBlue101_303
#67 Aged Like Curdled Cheese
Image source: Curious-Parsley-9003
#68 This Post Was Made Literally A Month Before All Of The Allegations
Image source: Strange_Many_4851
#69 Steven Crowders Old Op Ed About How A Guy Should Treat His Wife
Image source: Rollen73
#70 50 Years Isn’t That Long
Image source: anon
#71 Inc Magazine “The Next Steve Jobs”
Image source: kkuan91
#72 Password Sharing Fiasco
#73 This Comment About The 2008 Film The Love Guru
Image source: UnalteredCyst
#74 This Came Up On My Memories Today. Little Did I Know How Much Arguing And Fighting Would Happen Due To That Movie
Image source: AsinineBinkie
#75 Just Discovered This Sub And Have Had This In An Old Newspaper I Found
Image source: 4stringhacked
#76 Oof
Image source: TheFfrog
#77 The Man Was King Of The World
Image source: fishbishmemes
#78 Mmm Yes A Total Flop
Image source: L_Onesto_Steve
#79 The Schwartz Re-Awakens
Image source: AStereotypicalPerson
#80 Comment On A Video Featuring Wwe Star Velveteen Dream, Who Would Be Exposed For Texting Underage Boys And Fired From The Company
Image source: DontAskAboutMax
#81 Literally Took One Day To Age Like Milk
Image source: darthveder69420
#82 The Game Got Cancelled After Two Weeks (Concord)
Image source: Isonash
#83 Ezra Miller’s Reputation
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