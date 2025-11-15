This Online Community Is All About People Who Don’t Prioritize Safety, As If They’re Immortal (New Pics)

Like Bored Panda explained in our first article on this online community, r/OSHA is a subreddit devoted to a really noble cause—reminding people to stay safe at work. It borrowed its name from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and is collecting pictures of folks who are really pushing their luck, trying to deter others from trying similar stunts. We’re talking drivers who aren’t securing the load, ladders that are tied together using hair and hope, and such intricate wire mazes, even electricity can’t navigate them. So get out your safety goggles and keep scrolling, the pics are wild!

#1 Look At The Mama Forklift Holding The Little One!

Image source: elscotto80

#2 The Sign I Keep On My Workbench

Image source: ViolenceForBreakfast

#3 I Took This Call Yesterday

Image source: Beorbin

#4 Safety 3rd!

Image source: reddit.com

#5 ‘Bugger’

Image source: DraxNet

#6 Hello I’d Like To Change A Lamp

Image source: th2ndchmst

#7 All Good. She’ll Hold, Now Back To Work

Image source: Browndog888

#8 No, I Do Not Need To Secure The Load, I Will Unload It Soon

Image source: KotAufmBrot

#9 Happened A Few Years Back, Supervisor Of These Guys Said He Had Done This Technique For Years

Image source: AdmCake

#10 Installing An Air-Conditioning Unit

Image source: reddit.com

#11 On The Brink Of Decapitating Someone

Image source: sarge-m

#12 “Oh Yes Lets Lock The Emergency Stop Button”

Image source: RikkertNelis

#13 You Can’t Make This Stuff Up

Image source: SafetyDojo

#14 At My Work

Image source: reddit.com

#15 I See That Evertbody Followed Safety Rules On Last Nights Shift

Image source: WartPig

#16 Longest Ladder In The World, Edinburgh,scotland

Image source: paulscott130

#17 Meanwhile In Russia

Image source: PlayStationPepe

#18 Acid You Say?

Image source: cobbledong

#19 Makes My Knees Weak To Imagine Climbing Up It

Image source: American_Avocet

#20 Holy Cow, How Fast Was He Going Or How Thin Walled Is That Metal Post?

Image source: KotAufmBrot

#21 Changing A Light Bulb

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Bless Him

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Tree Limb Removal- Oof

Image source: agnonamis

#24 Don’t Worry, This Bar Will Help Protect You From The Spinning Fan Of Misfortune

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Nothing Wrong Here

Image source: cnfusedpooh

#26 This Eyewash Station Is Legit

Image source: soylentcz

#27 Gravity And Stretch Wrap Should Do It

Image source: boafish

#28 It Smells Like B**ch In Here!

Image source: wackintoshdotnet

#29 When You Got A Lunch Break On A Crane But You’re Too Lazy To Go Down

Image source: peleg462

#30 Convenience Outlet

Image source: Havonasun

#31 How The Other Trade On Site Was Charging Their Batteries

Image source: tyzeee

#32 Using A Heated 2700psi Pressure Washer To Clean Your Boots

Image source: foxhound242

#33 Anyone Up For Jenga?

Image source: Pkyug

#34 There Was A Meeting About This….

Image source: Djblue23

#35 I Can Almost Reach It!

Image source: rbm78bln

#36 Don’t Worry, I Got You

Image source: Trylovance

#37 At Least His Eyepatch Is Protecting One Of His Eyes

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Guess Something Got Stuck In The Wood Chipper

Image source: athservices

#39 It’s Probably Fine, But I’ve Seen Too Many Collapse To Not Cringe

Image source: cperkster

#40 How About A Bmw

Image source: distiller71

