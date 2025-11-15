This Online Community Is All About People Who Don’t Prioritize Safety, As If They’re Immortal (New Pics)

Like Bored Panda explained in our first article on this online community, r/OSHA is a subreddit devoted to a really noble cause—reminding people to stay safe at work. It borrowed its name from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and is collecting pictures of folks who are really pushing their luck, trying to deter others from trying similar stunts. We’re talking drivers who aren’t securing the load, ladders that are tied together using hair and hope, and such intricate wire mazes, even electricity can’t navigate them. So get out your safety goggles and keep scrolling, the pics are wild!
#1 Look At The Mama Forklift Holding The Little One!
Image source: elscotto80
#2 The Sign I Keep On My Workbench
Image source: ViolenceForBreakfast
#3 I Took This Call Yesterday
Image source: Beorbin
#4 Safety 3rd!
Image source: reddit.com
#5 ‘Bugger’
Image source: DraxNet
#6 Hello I’d Like To Change A Lamp
Image source: th2ndchmst
#7 All Good. She’ll Hold, Now Back To Work
Image source: Browndog888
#8 No, I Do Not Need To Secure The Load, I Will Unload It Soon
Image source: KotAufmBrot
#9 Happened A Few Years Back, Supervisor Of These Guys Said He Had Done This Technique For Years
Image source: AdmCake
#10 Installing An Air-Conditioning Unit
Image source: reddit.com
#11 On The Brink Of Decapitating Someone
Image source: sarge-m
#12 “Oh Yes Lets Lock The Emergency Stop Button”
Image source: RikkertNelis
#13 You Can’t Make This Stuff Up
Image source: SafetyDojo
#14 At My Work
Image source: reddit.com
#15 I See That Evertbody Followed Safety Rules On Last Nights Shift
Image source: WartPig
#16 Longest Ladder In The World, Edinburgh,scotland
Image source: paulscott130
#17 Meanwhile In Russia
Image source: PlayStationPepe
#18 Acid You Say?
Image source: cobbledong
#19 Makes My Knees Weak To Imagine Climbing Up It
Image source: American_Avocet
#20 Holy Cow, How Fast Was He Going Or How Thin Walled Is That Metal Post?
Image source: KotAufmBrot
#21 Changing A Light Bulb
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Bless Him
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Tree Limb Removal- Oof
Image source: agnonamis
#24 Don’t Worry, This Bar Will Help Protect You From The Spinning Fan Of Misfortune
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Nothing Wrong Here
Image source: cnfusedpooh
#26 This Eyewash Station Is Legit
Image source: soylentcz
#27 Gravity And Stretch Wrap Should Do It
Image source: boafish
#28 It Smells Like B**ch In Here!
Image source: wackintoshdotnet
#29 When You Got A Lunch Break On A Crane But You’re Too Lazy To Go Down
Image source: peleg462
#30 Convenience Outlet
Image source: Havonasun
#31 How The Other Trade On Site Was Charging Their Batteries
Image source: tyzeee
#32 Using A Heated 2700psi Pressure Washer To Clean Your Boots
Image source: foxhound242
#33 Anyone Up For Jenga?
Image source: Pkyug
#34 There Was A Meeting About This….
Image source: Djblue23
#35 I Can Almost Reach It!
Image source: rbm78bln
#36 Don’t Worry, I Got You
Image source: Trylovance
#37 At Least His Eyepatch Is Protecting One Of His Eyes
Image source: reddit.com
#38 Guess Something Got Stuck In The Wood Chipper
Image source: athservices
#39 It’s Probably Fine, But I’ve Seen Too Many Collapse To Not Cringe
Image source: cperkster
#40 How About A Bmw
Image source: distiller71
