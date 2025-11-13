30 Terrible Yet Funny Real Estate Listings You Won’t Believe Are Real

Dreaming up the perfect home is a fun little getaway. It could be a snug little cabin surrounded by trees or a stylish apartment in a bustling city. Maybe it’s filled with vintage charm or decked out with modern cool gadgets.
However, when you dive into the real estate market, reality often splashes cold water on those daydreams. Not every house is a match, but thanks to a hilarious blog called Terrible Real Estate Agent Photos, we stumbled upon some listings that are so bad, they circle back to being good.
These funny real estate listings take us on an adventure from spooky, forgotten apartments to homes that march to the beat of their own quirky decor and odd construction choices. It seems like the agents behind these ads tossed the idea of cleaning up right out the window before snapping photos of these terrible houses.
What did they capture instead? Listings with a live bat hanging around, a giant pig making itself at home in the living room, and wild horses taking over the front yards. And believe it or not, these funny real estate photos were actually used to attract potential buyers.
If you’re up for a good chuckle and a lesson in what not to do when putting your home up for sale, the list of terrible real estate photos below is your go-to. Scroll down, pick the worst listing, and don’t hold back on sharing your thoughts in the comments!
#1 If The Weather Clears Up Later I Might Mow The Pool
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#2 Wake Up Eric, The Agent’s Here. And For Heaven’s Sake Put Some Clothes On
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#3 Let’s Be Optimistic. Perhaps It Says “Surprise My Coconut”
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#4 A Rare Chance To Own The Opening Scene From 12 Different Horror Movies
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#5 Attention To Detail Is Very Important. For Example, Here The Agent Has Dragged The Body Outside Before Taking The Photograph
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#6 If Separated From The Mother Too Early, Young Fire Extinguishers Can Struggle To Adapt
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#7 You’ll Never Guess What I Just Passed On The Stairs
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#8 This Christmas, Turn Your House Into An Actual Advent Calendar
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#9 “I Think I’m Beginning To See A Pattern” Said Holmes
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#10 Best Make An Early Start If You Want To Reach The Sofa Before Sundown
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#11 On Cold Winter Nights There’s Nothing Quite Like Curling Up In Front Of A Roaring Toilet
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#12 After Days Of Waiting This Agent’s Patience Is Finally Rewarded. Weak With Thirst, A Pair Of Wild Mattresses Appear At The Watering Hole
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#13 Buyers Are Advised To Leave The Fridge Right Where It Is
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#14 A Rare Opportunity To Acquire A Sacrificial Dungeon Simply Bursting With Original Features
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#15 Blog Idea: Reasons My Fan Is Sad
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#16 Some People Like To Read While On The Toilet. Others Prefer To Be Inundated By Multiple Confusing And Contradictory Reflections Of Themselves, Repeating Into Infinity
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#17 Script Idea: Marie Antoinette Travels To The 1990s And Moves In With A Monkey Pirate
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#18 Just As It Had The Great Mayan Cities Of Tikal And Calakmul, Nature Slowly Reclaimed The Wilsons’ Dining Room
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#19 Not Yet Bernard. Feeding Time Isn’t Until 6:30
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#20 That Feeling When You Enter A Bathroom And Literally Don’t Know Where To Start
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#21 TFW You’re Halfway Through A Wash Cycle And You Decide It Would Be Easier Just To Sell Your House
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#22 “Which Biblical Scene Should We Paint On Our Livingroom Wall?” “Satan Vs. Jesus, The Arm Wrestling Competition. Has To Be”
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#23 “Have You Come To Save Us, Or To Join Us?“
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#24 This Year, Why Not Take Some Time To Consider The Unquestionable Futility Of Existence?
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#25 It’s A Tribute To My Late Wife, Who Used To Dream Of Being A Clumsily-Drawn, Questionably-Shaped Mermaid
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#26 Advice To Real Estate Agents: Never Reveal Yourself To Be The Prince Of Darkness During A Viewing
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#27 Despite His Efforts, Ivan Never Really Got The Hang Of Feng Shui
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#28 In Some Cultures, A Desire For Privacy Is Seen As A Sign Of Weakness
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#29 After The Great Plague Of 1665, Came The Less Famous Bubonic Bedroom Blight Of 1704
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
#30 Some Like It Horrible
Image source: terriblerealestateagentphotos
