Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania Open Up About ‘RHONJ’ Hiatus

Longtime stars of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania, shared contrasting views about the show’s current break. While Giudice is embracing the hiatus with open arms, describing it as “relaxing” and free from the usual drama, Catania admits to feeling some sense of loss and some difficulty adjusting.
The pair recently spoke to US Weekly at Wives on the Waves, an exclusive event hosted by Fans at Sea aboard the brand-new Norwegian Escape ship. Giudice, for starters, expressed relief at stepping away from the tensions of the show, and expressed that she’s relishing the peace that comes with a drama-free lifestyle. In contrast, Catania, compared the experience to a breakup; she pointed out that not being on the show has created the need to adapt. She reflected on the adrenaline rush that comes with filming on the show, noting that after so many years, adjusting to life without it has been a challenge. She expressed her sentiments about the hiatus in the following words:
“At least you’re running on the adrenaline of what you have to do and what’s expected of you, and then all of a sudden it’s like, ‘Wait, it’s been a while now since I’ve done that.’ And then it’s, like, you go through a little thing—almost like a breakup.”
When is ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Expected to Return?
The future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey remains uncertain, as there has been no definite information on whether the show will continue. Despite speculation, neither the ladies nor the production team have received any concrete information regarding the show’s future, leaving the housewives in a limbo and uncertain about their future on the show.
As per the same source, the housewives and the production team currently maintain an open line of communication, and both sides are eager to continue with production. However, while the production team is reportedly making every effort to bring the show back, it appears that Bravo, the network behind the show, is the primary factor stalling the process. The reason behind this break is unclear, but the uncertainty has only fueled speculation about possible changes to the show, including a possible change to the cast. Giudice is of the same mindset and was quoted saying: “If it comes back, I am sure there will be changes.”
Show producer Andy Cohen, in another interview with US Weekly, mentioned that fans should not expect an update anytime soon. Cohen was decidedly direct in stating that an update would not be available soon and insinuated it may take a year before new information becomes available.
With no official return date, fans should stay tuned for updates and whether the break signals a fresh start or a major change in cast; a resumption is bound to bring the drama. In the meantime, fans can relive previous seasons by streaming the show on Peacock.
|The Real Housewives of New Jersey
|Cast
|Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda (current cast)
|Release Date
|May 12, 2009 – Present
|Stream On
|Bravo, Peacock, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video (availability may vary)
|Created by
|Scott Dunlop
|Produced by
|Sirens Media, Shed Media, Truly Original
|Based On
|Part of The Real Housewives franchise
|Plot Summary
|A reality series following the extravagant lifestyles, family drama, and fiery feuds of women living in New Jersey.
|Musical Elements
|Dramatic background scores and upbeat reality TV music to match the show’s intense confrontations and glamorous moments.
|Current Status
|Ongoing, with Season 14 premiering in 2024.
