30 Men Share Compliments They’ve Gotten From A Woman That Were Really Wholesome

Compliments don’t just make others go from feeling slightly better about themselves to plain great in one sentence. They also enhance our own self-confidence. Because giving a nice compliment requires us to look for the good in others.
But saying a nice one is really an art form in itself. Unsolicited ones do more harm than good, overly personal ones can instantly ruin anything, and many sound just forced. So this time we’re taking a look at the most memorable ones that stick with men for many years to come.
From “a hot girl complimenting a hat” and making the guy want to wear it for three years straight to saying that kids are lucky to have you as their dad, these are some very sweet moments in our otherwise often sour world.
#1
A coworker who I would walk to the bus station with said “I feel safe with you” and as a big hairy dude with resting murder face and a deep voice, that was something absolutely new to me. It’s been 6 years and I still think about that compliment.
Image source: mejejix, Sajad Nori
#2
A girl once told me I saved her life because (unknown to me) she was battling depression when I happened to show up with her favor Starbucks drink to congratulate her on her new job.
You never know the impact your small deeds can do.
Image source: TheRavingRaccoon, KAL VISUALS
#3
My girlfriends grandmother has Alzheimer’s, so she doesn’t remember meeting me. Every time we go and see her, she’ll take my girlfriend to the side and ask “Who is that handsome young man?” While pointing to me.
Image source: BobBoib
#4
I remember my work partner (a woman), talking to another female coworker during lunch about their love lives. She was talking about an ex and how he cheated on her and lied to her and god knows what else. She then said something along the lines of “boys are the worst”, and I laughed. She then looked right at me and said “Except you, but you’re not a boy, you’re a man.”
I swear, my heart skipped a beat. It was the first time I was ever called something like that. It was amazing to be finally seen that way as a 30 year old.
Image source: unknown
#5
“you’re really funny, i like you”. some really cute girl said this to me quite a while ago, had me nearly crying since i dont get complimented at all, i dont even compliment my self. cried for 10 minutes when i got back home
Image source: Sent1nelTheLord, Dominik Vanyi
#6
I (M) was working in Taiwan one summer. Solid group of people.
Anyway, when time came to part ways, lots of hugs were exchanged. There was a traditional Muslim woman in the group who I clicked so well with from the moment we met.
My understanding is that traditional Muslim woman do not make physical contact with males other than their husband.
Anyway, I got to her for a goodbye, I simply put my hand in a waving gesture and said my goodbye.
She then said “No, you know what? I’ll hug you.” And we hugged.
I think about this from time to time.
Image source: cloudlocke_OG, Muhammad Ruqi Yaddin
#7
For a short period in my early twenties I used to work at this school. At one point when we were sitting down eating lunch, this tiny first grader comes and sits next to me, and says quietly.
“I wish I had an older sister”
“Oh? Why?”
“Cause then you and her could become really good friends, and then you would come visit us all the time.”
I’ve gotten quite a few compliments from my own age group and older, but that little innocent one was almost heartbreakingly sweet and nice to hear.
Image source: Hitno
#8
“The kids are really lucky that you’re their dad.”
I was wondering if I’d been doing well as a dad and felt kind of depressed, but hearing that from my sweet wife reaffirmed that I’m doing okay.
Image source: jeff_the_nurse, Juliane Liebermann
#9
My really sweet young teenage niece told her mom (my sister) that I was the kind of guy she wanted to marry one day. All very innocent and it melted me.
Image source: GhostWriter888, Tamara Menzi
#10
Walked by a young lady walking into a restaurant. She stopped & came back in to tell me I smell great. I smiled the rest of the day
Image source: HairlineGod, Mark Chan
#11
Delivered for hospice for a few years.
I kept having deliveries to this one facility where there was an old woman in a wheelchair who kept saying, “Hey, pretty man,” whenever I’d walk past.
I’d say hi back but I didn’t think much of it. She probably said that to everyone.
But then one time a female orderly asked her, “Pretty man?” as I was walking away.
“GORGEOUS man,” said the old lady.
Never had that word associated with my appearance before or since.
Thanks, lady.
Image source: i_amtheice, Zhuo Cheng you
#12
One time a buddy of mine was making fun of my hat and a random hot chick said “No! It looks super good on you.”
I wore that hat almost every day after for 3 years until it wore out.
Image source: Vict0r117, Erik Mclean
#13
This exchange literally made me cry.
Me: Its not like I have women all over me, I dont know why you think I’m a catch.
Her: I dont know why you think you’re not.
Image source: Alexexy
#14
During Halloween I took off my mask and some girl said. “Damn you should keep that mask off more often.”
Cute Girl.
Image source: FrequencyXII, Daniel Lincoln
#15
Last week a very good client told me she likes working with me because I have joy in my demeanor
Image source: Desert_Beach
#16
21 years old at the orthodontists getting a retainer fixed. Nurse who was probably only a few years older than me told me I had really nice blue eyes, while her fingers are all in my mouth. I’m gonna hold onto that one for awhile.
Image source: jibafij, ian dooley
#17
As a child, after a suicide attempt, a nurse once told me that superman doesn’t exist. The reality is that most people don’t care about me. I have to take care of myself, because no one else will. I have to be my own hero, and I have the strength to do that. It was tough love, but it saved my life.
Image source: unknown
#18
A woman in the lobby of a medical centre with a baby in a pram asked me to keep an eye on it for a moment. I said ‘are you sure about that’ and she said I just looked like someone she could trust.
I was touched, and she was right.
Image source: TakenIsUsernameThis, heylagostechie
#19
During the divorce process, my ex-wife said of me and our now grown daughter, “You are her home.”
For all the years of cold indifference and soul crushing disapproval, it was unspeakably nice to see that email.
Image source: stupidlyugly
#20
Shortly after I graduated from college, I got this e-mail from my best friend’s girlfriend. Not having much of a life, I was a frequent third wheel on their dates. She was a year behind us, so she was still in college after I had finished.
Anyway, she just goes on and on in this e-mail about how much she misses seeing me around campus and hanging out with me. The line that stuck with me was, “Of all the people I know, you’re the one I most want to see happy.”
Closest thing I ever got to a love letter.
Image source: originalchaosinabox
#21
“You have really nice veins” – nurse giving me a blood test
Image source: FreeStylin03_, Oleg Dubyna
#22
I had just started wearing cologne for the first time in my life (around 22) and looked up how to actually apply it properly as not to be obnoxious. Weekend comes around I get dressed throw some cologne on and go out to get a coffee and run errands. Get to the Starbucks and order and the barista says “I like your cologne, it smells nice and you have the exact right amount on when most guys WAY overdo it” (paraphrase). I was so caught off guard by such a sincere and innocent compliment I still think of it before even generic GF compliments.
Image source: LoneRanger4412
#23
Someone once told me that I was their happy place. I treasure that to this day.
Image source: sux4u
#24
I was told, by a rather drunk lady, that my voice makes her ovaries twitch. I’m used to having people tell me I should be on radio, but that one was unique.
Image source: nethobo, Jonathan Velasquez
#25
I got onto an elevator at the last minute one time and an older lady said it reminded her of Indiana Jones, then she said I could do radio with a voice like mine.
Image source: AcidaEspada
#26
Early on in our relationship my now wife told me that she usually didn’t sleep well, except when I was there and then she fell asleep easily. Which is especially impressive at the time given we were cramming me (6’3″) and her (5’11”) into a standard twin bed.
Image source: coteyar, Damir Spanic
#27
Her: “You could lose all your hair and gain weight. I would still think you are amazing.”
I was like: “wow”
Image source: Singleslicestudio
#28
“Your freckles are so cute!” Was said to me by a drop dead gorgeous coworker of mine. Left me feeling like I was on cloud nine.
Image source: portablecabbage, Nathan Dumlao
#29
A girl said I was understanding
Image source: ImACoolGuy69, Zuzana Ruttkay
#30
Got a Redhead sweatshirt (brand, not red haired person), cutest girl in the class complemented me on it, still have that sweatshirt
Image source: Gwall2020, Daniel Fernandez
Follow Us