Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym

by

We go to the gym to get stronger and take care of ourselves, but let’s be real: in the middle of a workout, most of us are anything but camera-ready. Between the sweat, the heavy breathing, and that final desperate rep, it’s not exactly our most flattering moment. (Although if you’re somehow still looking flawless mid-burpee, congrats—just maybe keep that to yourself.)

So it’s no surprise that in such a vulnerable space, plenty of people would rather not be filmed at all. That’s why this Redditor spoke up after realizing he kept ending up in the background of another gym-goer’s videos. He politely asked her to keep him out of the shot, but she didn’t take it well—and before long, drama ensued.

Read the full story below.

The man noticed he kept appearing in the background of another gym-goer’s videos, so he asked her to keep him out of the shot

Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She didn’t take it well, and before long, drama ensued

Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym

Image credits: Kobe Kian Clata / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym

Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym

Image credits: CaffeinatedGoblin24

Many readers felt the author was well within his rights to not want to be in someone else’s videos

Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym

Some, however, thought he should’ve just brushed it off

Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym

Others said both of them handled the situation poorly and shared blame

Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym
Woman Rolls Her Eyes And Calls Guy A Creep After He Asks Her To Stop Filming Him At The Gym

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Toxic Boss Shows Her Real Face After Pretending She Didn’t Know This Employee Had Resigned
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Guy Sees Truck Loaded With 1000 Dogs About To Be Butchered, Drives His SUV In Front Of The Truck To Stop It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Go-To Activity When You Get Bored? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Man Turns Old Farm Shed Into $1.3 Million Luxury Home, And The Result Will Impress You
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Returns to Live With Kelly and Michael, Addresses Michael Strahan Exit Controversy
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2016
What We Learned From The Future Man Season 3 Trailer
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2020