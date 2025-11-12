Guy Creates Body-Shaming Meme Out Of Plus-Size Woman’s Photo, Gets Surprised When She Responds

by

There are few things in this world more satisfying than watching a sexist, body-shaming creep get reduced to nothing by the Twittersphere. It just happened a few days ago when a South African man turned plus-size model Lesego Legobane, also from SA, into a degrading meme that compared her to a thinner woman. What followed was a take-down of epic proportions.

Referring to the more slender model, Joëlle Kayembe, as “girls I like,” and Legobane as “girls that like me,” he not only insulted curvy women everywhere, but also implied that women should only be ‘liked’ based on their weight and appearance. Are we seriously still dealing with these archaic standards in 2017?

Luckily, the Internet swooped in to mercilessly bury the unsuspecting creep under a layer of clapbacks so dense, it could survive an apocalypse. They didn’t even have to, though, because ‘Leeyonce’ herself delivered the most scathing burn of them all – with just 4 words. Scroll down to see how it all happened, and let us know if you think this was the most entertaining Twitter roasting of the year.

More info: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Meet Lesego Legobane, aka Leeyonce, a plus-size South African model who just won the entire Internet

Guy Creates Body-Shaming Meme Out Of Plus-Size Woman’s Photo, Gets Surprised When She Responds

Image credits: thickleeyonce

It all started when a random guy on Twitter used her image, without permission, in a degrading meme

Guy Creates Body-Shaming Meme Out Of Plus-Size Woman’s Photo, Gets Surprised When She Responds

In response, Leeyonce delivered one of the simplest, yet most scathing comebacks we’ve ever seen

Guy Creates Body-Shaming Meme Out Of Plus-Size Woman’s Photo, Gets Surprised When She Responds

*Slow clap*

Guy Creates Body-Shaming Meme Out Of Plus-Size Woman’s Photo, Gets Surprised When She Responds

The Internet had absolutely no time for sexist, body-shaming rhetoric this time around…

Guy Creates Body-Shaming Meme Out Of Plus-Size Woman’s Photo, Gets Surprised When She Responds

And people proceeded to hilariously roast the offending beyond the point of any possible return

Guy Creates Body-Shaming Meme Out Of Plus-Size Woman’s Photo, Gets Surprised When She Responds
Guy Creates Body-Shaming Meme Out Of Plus-Size Woman’s Photo, Gets Surprised When She Responds

I mean, he did try to return, but it worked out about as well as his initial ‘joke’

Guy Creates Body-Shaming Meme Out Of Plus-Size Woman’s Photo, Gets Surprised When She Responds
Guy Creates Body-Shaming Meme Out Of Plus-Size Woman’s Photo, Gets Surprised When She Responds

The other woman whose photo he lifted to use in his meme even came forward to help shut him down

Guy Creates Body-Shaming Meme Out Of Plus-Size Woman’s Photo, Gets Surprised When She Responds

Leeyonce remains unfazed by it all, as should all women in the face of body-shaming

Guy Creates Body-Shaming Meme Out Of Plus-Size Woman’s Photo, Gets Surprised When She Responds

Image credits: thickleeyonce

Guy Creates Body-Shaming Meme Out Of Plus-Size Woman’s Photo, Gets Surprised When She Responds

Was this the Twitter clapback of the year? Tell us below!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Street Shots By Marina Nota That Turn Ordinary Moments Into Magic
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025
Meet The Cast of Archive 81
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2022
Succession
The 10 Best Ensemble Casts on TV Right Now
3 min read
Dec, 9, 2021
22 Stunning Photos Revealing The Beauty Of Romania
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Is the Show “You” Actually Based on a True Story?
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2020
Misery Index
Here’s How to Get Cast on “The Misery Index”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.