Domestic Bliss: Mother Of Two Takes Darkly Humorous Family Photos

by

Susan Copich, actress and a mother of two from New York, has taken a dark humor approach towards traditional family photos with a series of daring images entitled “Domestic Bliss.”

Copich spent years taking family portraits, but when she reached her mid-forties, she realized that she was missing from almost every photo. That’s when she decided to take things into her own hands, creating photo ideas that would reflect all of her feelings – even the ambiguous or negative ones.

If you’ve met me, I have a very seemingly sunny disposition, but I have a whole interior world where at different times I’ve felt depression and angst. For many years, I put it in a little ball, and I decided to just explore it this time. It’s been so fun to bring those feelings into photoshoot ideas and give them light,” she says. Each of these darkly funny photos has what Susan calls a ‘twist of darkness’ that challenges the ordinary perception of happiness of the family members.

More info: susancopich.com | Facebook (h/t: petapixel)

Witching Hour

Domestic Bliss: Mother Of Two Takes Darkly Humorous Family Photos

Copyright Susan Copich

Toy

Domestic Bliss: Mother Of Two Takes Darkly Humorous Family Photos

Copyright Susan Copich

Sugar Rush

Domestic Bliss: Mother Of Two Takes Darkly Humorous Family Photos

Copyright Susan Copich

Baggage

Domestic Bliss: Mother Of Two Takes Darkly Humorous Family Photos

Copyright Susan Copich

Mommy Time

Domestic Bliss: Mother Of Two Takes Darkly Humorous Family Photos

Copyright Susan Copich

Bath Time

Domestic Bliss: Mother Of Two Takes Darkly Humorous Family Photos

Copyright Susan Copich

Spare The Rod

Domestic Bliss: Mother Of Two Takes Darkly Humorous Family Photos

Copyright Susan Copich

Old Habits

Domestic Bliss: Mother Of Two Takes Darkly Humorous Family Photos

Copyright Susan Copich

Let Go

Domestic Bliss: Mother Of Two Takes Darkly Humorous Family Photos

Copyright Susan Copich

Anger Management

Domestic Bliss: Mother Of Two Takes Darkly Humorous Family Photos

Copyright Susan Copich

Spilt Milk

Domestic Bliss: Mother Of Two Takes Darkly Humorous Family Photos

Copyright Susan Copich

Happy Days

Domestic Bliss: Mother Of Two Takes Darkly Humorous Family Photos

Copyright Susan Copich

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why We’ll Be Watching ‘Another Life’
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2019
Bronson Pinchot is Amazing Because of These 10 Videos
3 min read
Jan, 19, 2016
“No Way This Is Meghan Trainor”: Singer Appears Unrecognizable In New Video And Stuns Fans
3 min read
Aug, 23, 2025
Hawaii Five-O 1.06 “Ko’olauloa” Review
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2010
A Behind the Scenes Look at Sesame Street Puppeteering
3 min read
Dec, 20, 2017
5 TV Shows that Have Been On Way Longer Than you Think
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.