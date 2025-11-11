Domestic Bliss: Mother Of Two Takes Darkly Humorous Family Photos

Susan Copich, actress and a mother of two from New York, has taken a dark humor approach towards traditional family photos with a series of daring images entitled “Domestic Bliss.”
Copich spent years taking family portraits, but when she reached her mid-forties, she realized that she was missing from almost every photo. That’s when she decided to take things into her own hands, creating photo ideas that would reflect all of her feelings – even the ambiguous or negative ones.
“If you’ve met me, I have a very seemingly sunny disposition, but I have a whole interior world where at different times I’ve felt depression and angst. For many years, I put it in a little ball, and I decided to just explore it this time. It’s been so fun to bring those feelings into photoshoot ideas and give them light,” she says. Each of these darkly funny photos has what Susan calls a ‘twist of darkness’ that challenges the ordinary perception of happiness of the family members.
More info: susancopich.com | Facebook (h/t: petapixel)
Witching Hour
Copyright Susan Copich
Toy
Copyright Susan Copich
Sugar Rush
Copyright Susan Copich
Baggage
Copyright Susan Copich
Mommy Time
Copyright Susan Copich
Bath Time
Copyright Susan Copich
Spare The Rod
Copyright Susan Copich
Old Habits
Copyright Susan Copich
Let Go
Copyright Susan Copich
Anger Management
Copyright Susan Copich
Spilt Milk
Copyright Susan Copich
Happy Days
Copyright Susan Copich
