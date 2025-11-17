I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

by

Last week I found an old family album in my garret and wanted to share it with you!

Please, letʼs keep this between us, my family doesnʼt like to share these pictures. Letʼs respect their privacy, please.

All joking aside, you can find all my family members on my online shops or you can just follow me on my Instagram for more upcoming family pictures!

Hope you will like my Family!

More info: linktr.ee | Instagram

#1 The Fox

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#2 The Pilot

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#3 Teatime

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#4 Sailor Solitude

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#5 Mountain Wolf

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#6 Feathered & Furry Harmony

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#7 Lightkeeper

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#8 Lumberjack

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#9 The Foxes

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#10 Even A Gentleman Rides

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#11 High Class Gentleman

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#12 Arctic Chill Treats

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#13 Thinking Wild

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#14 Sailors Call

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#15 Hunting Season

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#16 Chief

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#17 Lovely Couple

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#18 Punching Predator

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#19 Onto The Shore

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#20 Frog Swing

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#21 Sphynx

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#22 Long Legacy

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#23 Gentlemen Of The Court

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#24 Mr. Bull

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#25 Smoke And Chill

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

#26 The Tattooist

I Illustrated Animals In The Style Of Vintage Human Portraits (26 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Hug Lamp Celebrates End Of Social Distancing (6 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Tell Me About Any Person You Know That Perfectly Fits The Description Of A Fictional Character (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Pretty Little Liars 5.09 Review: “March of Crimes”
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2014
40 Ignorant People Getting Shut Down With Science Facts
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Today Is World Smile Day, Post A Pic Of Your Smile (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Manifest 1x02
Manifest Season 1 Episode 2 Review: The Mystery Starts to Get Bloody
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.