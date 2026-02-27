A Witch’s Spells Never Go Right In These 43 Hilarious Comics By Caroline Carrington

Comics have a knack for turning everyday frustrations into something we can actually laugh at, and cartoonist Caroline Carrington nails that energy with her delightfully mischievous series “Curses!” The comic follows a short-tempered little witch whose spells rarely go according to plan, and her long-suffering brother, who has the extra misfortune of being a frog.

And “Curses!” isn’t her only claim to fame. Carrington is also an accomplished cartoonist whose work has appeared in The New Yorker and MAD Magazine, publications known for showcasing some of the sharpest comedic voices in the business. If you like comics packed with sarcasm, magical disasters, and sibling rivalry, “Curses!” is an easy rabbit hole to fall into.

So scroll down to follow a few of the adventures the “Curses!” characters get up to.

More info: Instagram | gocomics.com

Pumpkin patch

Witches do plastic surgery?

A sentient Jack-o-Lantern!?

An easy chore…

Audition

Wilma’s admirer

