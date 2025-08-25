85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

by

Even if you have a wealth of information, it can be of little to no use when it’s presented in a complex way. Spreadsheets with what seem to be never-ending numbers and formulas are often overwhelming and off-putting, which lowers the chances of anyone engaging or delving deeper into them. But if we dress up data in clever and beautiful charts, they instantly become inviting and impossible to ignore. 

It’s a true art form to display information in a way that is clear and understandable, so we’re celebrating it by sharing charts that are both fascinating and stunning in hopes that they encourage you, our dear Pandas, to learn something new today. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you found the most interesting!

#1 By Using This Form Of Transportation, We Can Protect The Environment, Improve Air Quality, And Reduce The Damage That Cars Cause In Cities

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: rankingroyals

#2 The World’s Richest Pirates

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#3 A Cool Guide To The Most Reliable Car Brands

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Kayla Zhu

#4 Tree Cover Of European Capitals

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: GodGivenBirthRight

#5 How People Move In America, Europe, And Asia During Weekday Trips

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Pallavi Rao

#6 Countries That Had People Displayed At Zoos

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#7 France Lighthouse Map

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: sand_1011

#8 Forests Are Essential Habitats For A Wide Range Of Plant And Animal Species

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: rankingroyals

#9 Countries That Consume Most Fossil Fuel

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: voronoiapp.com

#10 How Many Earths Would We Need If The Entire Global Population Lived Like One Country? Based On Each Country’s Ecological Footprint

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: voronoiapp.com

#11 A Cool Guide To The Carbon Footprint Of Major Travel Methods

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Bruno Venditti

#12 How Many Europeans Born Before World War 1 Are Still Alive?

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Mackelowsky

#13 Countries Where Cheek Kissing Is A Customary Greeting

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: vladgrinch

#14 Paris 2024 Achieves Gender Equality At The Olympics

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Pallavi Rao

#15 Top 10 Countries With The Most Internet Users

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: gorillaz0e

#16 Car Ownership Across The World

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Team_Finshots

#17 Europe’s Most Expensive Cities

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Individual-Sun-9426

#18 A Cool Guide About How Much Sugar Is In Fanta

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Upbeat_Pangolin_5929

#19 Animals That K*ll The Most Humans Per Year

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Dremarious

#20 A Cool Guide To The Wettest And Driest Countries In The World

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Pallavi Rao

#21 A Cool Guide Of Cartoon Network Shows

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: TinyIke986

#22 The Percentage Of Homes With Air Conditioning Across The World

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Individual-Sun-9426

#23 How Safe Do People Feel To Walk Alone At Night In Europe

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: dazedeu

#24 Are One Of The 5 Big Cats In Your Country?

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Lil_Moose_Man

#25 Map Of Europe Made Up Of Its National Animals

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Ibis_Wolfie

#26 Is It Legal To Cook Lobsters?

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: No_Significance_8874

#27 The Most Expensive Healthcare Systems In The World

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: knowledgechop

#28 The World’s Leading Flower Bouquet Exporter

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: knowledgechop

#29 Rumored Lake Monsters

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: knowledgechop

#30 The Countries With The Highest Percentage Of Male Hair Loss Are Mainly In The Western Region

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: rankingroyals

#31 The World’s Oldest Individuals Are Those Who Have Lived The Longest Verified Lifespans

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: rankingroyals

#32 The 10 Highest Grossing Film Directors Of All Time

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Icy_Smoke_733

#33 What Would You Add To The List?

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: engineers_feed

#34 Popular Slang Across Decades

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: AmbitionDue1421

#35 30 Years Of Population Change In Europe

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Pallavi Rao

#36 42 Of The World’s 50 Deadliest Cities Are In One Region

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: OkinawaNah

#37 McDonald’s Menu Prices Have Collectively Doubled Since 2014

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: carbon_finance

#38 The Highest Grossing Animated Movies Of All-Time

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Dremarious

#39 The World Divided Into 4 Equal Parts

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Bobsytheking1

#40 The Most Overworked Countries In The World

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: quindiassomigli

#41 Mean Age Of Women At Birth Of First Child

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: theworldmaps

#42 Driving Direction In Europe, 1922

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: bezzleford

#43 US Adults Who Say They Leave A Tip

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Alarming-Ad3529

#44 USA vs. Europe Work Culture: Nearly 30% Of Europeans Took More Than 25 Vacation Days, While Only 6% Of Americans Took That Much Time Off According To A Survey Of 1,228 Employees

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: toso_o

#45 Where Different Bears Can Be Found

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: knowledgechop

#46 Never Noticed Giraffes Had Different Patterns

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: knowledgechop

#47 Interesting Percentages

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: maps.interlude

#48 Spain For The Win

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: maps.interlude

#49 Number Of US Households That Own A Pet

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: zwei4

#50 Studios That Have Released The Most Movies

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Dremarious

#51 Most Common 4 Digit Pin Numbers From An Analysis Of 3.4 Million. The Top 20 Constitute 27% Of All Pin Codes

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: infobeautiful

#52 Highest Rated Video Games Of The Last Decade (2015-2024)

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: NineTnk

#53 Most Popular Soda By US State

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: slappywhyte

#54 Price Change In Various Goods & Services, 1997 To 2017

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: smclark206

#55 Samsung Phone Usage Rate By Country

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Anna Fleck

#56 A Cool Guide To The Wurst Of Germany

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: SteveJB313

#57 Countries By English Proficiency

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: AdIcy4323

#58 United States Counties Where Selling Of Alcohol Is Completely Prohibited

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: dphayteeyl

#59 US Elevation Tiles

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: newishtodc

#60 In The Ever-Evolving World Of Street Food, One Trend Is Reaching New Heights, Both Literally And Figuratively

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: knowledgechop

#61 The World’s Most Populous Countries With India Leading The Pack

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: knowledgechop

#62 Insightful Data

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Stats_of_India

#63 Now You Know Where You’re Likely To See More People Get Fined

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Stats_of_India

#64 With Its Remarkable Digital Presence, India Boasts The Highest Number Of Facebook Users

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: rankingroyals

#65 The Average Size Of Houses In The United States Has Increased, But The Number Of People Living Within Each House Decreased

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: population connection

#66 Two Color Highways

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: maps.interlude

#67 European Workers Working From Home Regularly

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: landgeist.com

#68 Paris 2024 Olympic Medal Compositions

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: ksh88

#69 A Cool Guide To The Most Popular Grocery Store By State

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Dremarious

#70 A Cool Guide To The Most Popular Laptop Brands In The US

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Pallavi Rao

#71 A Cool Guide To Characters That Will Enter The Public Domain In The Near Future

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Julia Wendling

#72 A Cool Guide To All The National Parks In The US

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: lizdoucette

#73 A Cool Guide To McDonald’s Locations Per Capita

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: JoshyTheLlamazing

#74 Percent Of Adults Getting Less Than 7 Hours Of Sleep Per Day

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: doNOTbanthisaccont

#75 A Cool Guide To The Most Popular Video Game Console In Each State

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Dremarious

#76 Cats Are Especially Popular On The West Coast. They Are The Second Most Popular Pet In The United States

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: rankingroyals

#77 There’s Not A Town, City, County, Or Region In The World That Doesn’t Have Something Unique To Offer Regarding Local Culture

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: rankingroyals

#78 Countries That Use One Time Zone

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: Huge_Friendship_6435

#79 European Countries Where August 15 Is A Public Holiday

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: vladgrinch

#80 Lithuania Leads With The Highest Index

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: maps.interlude

#81 Robbery Rate

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: lukalux3

#82 Google Chrome’s Rise To The Top

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: voronoiapp.com

#83 Passports Have Existed For A Very Long Time

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: rankingroyals

#84 The United States, As The Largest Importer Of T-Shirts

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: rankingroyals

#85 Areas In The United States Can Be Accurately Represented By European Countries Of Equal Gdp

85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Image source: knowledgechop

