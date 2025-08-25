85 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You Might Not Have Seen Yet (New Pics)

Even if you have a wealth of information, it can be of little to no use when it’s presented in a complex way. Spreadsheets with what seem to be never-ending numbers and formulas are often overwhelming and off-putting, which lowers the chances of anyone engaging or delving deeper into them. But if we dress up data in clever and beautiful charts, they instantly become inviting and impossible to ignore.
It’s a true art form to display information in a way that is clear and understandable, so we’re celebrating it by sharing charts that are both fascinating and stunning in hopes that they encourage you, our dear Pandas, to learn something new today. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you found the most interesting!
#1 By Using This Form Of Transportation, We Can Protect The Environment, Improve Air Quality, And Reduce The Damage That Cars Cause In Cities
Image source: rankingroyals
#2 The World’s Richest Pirates
Image source: reddit.com
#3 A Cool Guide To The Most Reliable Car Brands
Image source: Kayla Zhu
#4 Tree Cover Of European Capitals
Image source: GodGivenBirthRight
#5 How People Move In America, Europe, And Asia During Weekday Trips
Image source: Pallavi Rao
#6 Countries That Had People Displayed At Zoos
Image source: reddit.com
#7 France Lighthouse Map
Image source: sand_1011
#8 Forests Are Essential Habitats For A Wide Range Of Plant And Animal Species
Image source: rankingroyals
#9 Countries That Consume Most Fossil Fuel
Image source: voronoiapp.com
#10 How Many Earths Would We Need If The Entire Global Population Lived Like One Country? Based On Each Country’s Ecological Footprint
Image source: voronoiapp.com
#11 A Cool Guide To The Carbon Footprint Of Major Travel Methods
Image source: Bruno Venditti
#12 How Many Europeans Born Before World War 1 Are Still Alive?
Image source: Mackelowsky
#13 Countries Where Cheek Kissing Is A Customary Greeting
Image source: vladgrinch
#14 Paris 2024 Achieves Gender Equality At The Olympics
Image source: Pallavi Rao
#15 Top 10 Countries With The Most Internet Users
Image source: gorillaz0e
#16 Car Ownership Across The World
Image source: Team_Finshots
#17 Europe’s Most Expensive Cities
Image source: Individual-Sun-9426
#18 A Cool Guide About How Much Sugar Is In Fanta
Image source: Upbeat_Pangolin_5929
#19 Animals That K*ll The Most Humans Per Year
Image source: Dremarious
#20 A Cool Guide To The Wettest And Driest Countries In The World
Image source: Pallavi Rao
#21 A Cool Guide Of Cartoon Network Shows
Image source: TinyIke986
#22 The Percentage Of Homes With Air Conditioning Across The World
Image source: Individual-Sun-9426
#23 How Safe Do People Feel To Walk Alone At Night In Europe
Image source: dazedeu
#24 Are One Of The 5 Big Cats In Your Country?
Image source: Lil_Moose_Man
#25 Map Of Europe Made Up Of Its National Animals
Image source: Ibis_Wolfie
#26 Is It Legal To Cook Lobsters?
Image source: No_Significance_8874
#27 The Most Expensive Healthcare Systems In The World
Image source: knowledgechop
#28 The World’s Leading Flower Bouquet Exporter
Image source: knowledgechop
#29 Rumored Lake Monsters
Image source: knowledgechop
#30 The Countries With The Highest Percentage Of Male Hair Loss Are Mainly In The Western Region
Image source: rankingroyals
#31 The World’s Oldest Individuals Are Those Who Have Lived The Longest Verified Lifespans
Image source: rankingroyals
#32 The 10 Highest Grossing Film Directors Of All Time
Image source: Icy_Smoke_733
#33 What Would You Add To The List?
Image source: engineers_feed
#34 Popular Slang Across Decades
Image source: AmbitionDue1421
#35 30 Years Of Population Change In Europe
Image source: Pallavi Rao
#36 42 Of The World’s 50 Deadliest Cities Are In One Region
Image source: OkinawaNah
#37 McDonald’s Menu Prices Have Collectively Doubled Since 2014
Image source: carbon_finance
#38 The Highest Grossing Animated Movies Of All-Time
Image source: Dremarious
#39 The World Divided Into 4 Equal Parts
Image source: Bobsytheking1
#40 The Most Overworked Countries In The World
Image source: quindiassomigli
#41 Mean Age Of Women At Birth Of First Child
Image source: theworldmaps
#42 Driving Direction In Europe, 1922
Image source: bezzleford
#43 US Adults Who Say They Leave A Tip
Image source: Alarming-Ad3529
#44 USA vs. Europe Work Culture: Nearly 30% Of Europeans Took More Than 25 Vacation Days, While Only 6% Of Americans Took That Much Time Off According To A Survey Of 1,228 Employees
Image source: toso_o
#45 Where Different Bears Can Be Found
Image source: knowledgechop
#46 Never Noticed Giraffes Had Different Patterns
Image source: knowledgechop
#47 Interesting Percentages
Image source: maps.interlude
#48 Spain For The Win
Image source: maps.interlude
#49 Number Of US Households That Own A Pet
Image source: zwei4
#50 Studios That Have Released The Most Movies
Image source: Dremarious
#51 Most Common 4 Digit Pin Numbers From An Analysis Of 3.4 Million. The Top 20 Constitute 27% Of All Pin Codes
Image source: infobeautiful
#52 Highest Rated Video Games Of The Last Decade (2015-2024)
Image source: NineTnk
#53 Most Popular Soda By US State
Image source: slappywhyte
#54 Price Change In Various Goods & Services, 1997 To 2017
Image source: smclark206
#55 Samsung Phone Usage Rate By Country
Image source: Anna Fleck
#56 A Cool Guide To The Wurst Of Germany
Image source: SteveJB313
#57 Countries By English Proficiency
Image source: AdIcy4323
#58 United States Counties Where Selling Of Alcohol Is Completely Prohibited
Image source: dphayteeyl
#59 US Elevation Tiles
Image source: newishtodc
#60 In The Ever-Evolving World Of Street Food, One Trend Is Reaching New Heights, Both Literally And Figuratively
Image source: knowledgechop
#61 The World’s Most Populous Countries With India Leading The Pack
Image source: knowledgechop
#62 Insightful Data
Image source: Stats_of_India
#63 Now You Know Where You’re Likely To See More People Get Fined
Image source: Stats_of_India
#64 With Its Remarkable Digital Presence, India Boasts The Highest Number Of Facebook Users
Image source: rankingroyals
#65 The Average Size Of Houses In The United States Has Increased, But The Number Of People Living Within Each House Decreased
Image source: population connection
#66 Two Color Highways
Image source: maps.interlude
#67 European Workers Working From Home Regularly
Image source: landgeist.com
#68 Paris 2024 Olympic Medal Compositions
Image source: ksh88
#69 A Cool Guide To The Most Popular Grocery Store By State
Image source: Dremarious
#70 A Cool Guide To The Most Popular Laptop Brands In The US
Image source: Pallavi Rao
#71 A Cool Guide To Characters That Will Enter The Public Domain In The Near Future
Image source: Julia Wendling
#72 A Cool Guide To All The National Parks In The US
Image source: lizdoucette
#73 A Cool Guide To McDonald’s Locations Per Capita
Image source: JoshyTheLlamazing
#74 Percent Of Adults Getting Less Than 7 Hours Of Sleep Per Day
Image source: doNOTbanthisaccont
#75 A Cool Guide To The Most Popular Video Game Console In Each State
Image source: Dremarious
#76 Cats Are Especially Popular On The West Coast. They Are The Second Most Popular Pet In The United States
Image source: rankingroyals
#77 There’s Not A Town, City, County, Or Region In The World That Doesn’t Have Something Unique To Offer Regarding Local Culture
Image source: rankingroyals
#78 Countries That Use One Time Zone
Image source: Huge_Friendship_6435
#79 European Countries Where August 15 Is A Public Holiday
Image source: vladgrinch
#80 Lithuania Leads With The Highest Index
Image source: maps.interlude
#81 Robbery Rate
Image source: lukalux3
#82 Google Chrome’s Rise To The Top
Image source: voronoiapp.com
#83 Passports Have Existed For A Very Long Time
Image source: rankingroyals
#84 The United States, As The Largest Importer Of T-Shirts
Image source: rankingroyals
#85 Areas In The United States Can Be Accurately Represented By European Countries Of Equal Gdp
Image source: knowledgechop
