“Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare”: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For ‘Quarantine’ Baby

by

Being an only child has its upsides. You get to enjoy the undivided attention from your parents and develop a closer bond with them. You also develop a sense of independence and self-sufficiency early in life. 

So what happens when a newborn sibling suddenly comes into the picture? As this story shows, potential for chaos. A 15-year-old described it as a “nightmare” situation, having to care for their baby sister. The parents have also become reliant on their firstborn to help out with babysitting, further complicating the family dynamic. 

The author has since planned out an “escape,” but wonders if it is the right thing to do.

Some people prefer not to have siblings, having been only children their entire lives

&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby

Image credits: nataliaderiabina (not the actual image)

This teenager began struggling upon the birth of their baby sister

&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

The situation began to get heated when the parents wanted the author to remain living nearby

&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby

Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual image)

Things eventually reached a boiling point as the teen began to plan an “escape”

&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby

Image credits: [deleted]

A sudden addition to the family may make a former only child feel displaced 

The 15-year-old’s strong reactions to their newborn sibling may be a result of them feeling displaced within the family dynamic. According to pediatric clinical psychologist Dr. Michelle Fardella of WonderTree, it’s likely because the teenager also feels the sudden division in parental attention. 

The older child may also feel like they were being thrust into a “parentified” role, according to licensed mental health counselor Danielle Wald, LMHC. Similarly, it’s also rooted in unmet needs, which may result in attention-seeking behaviors. 

The dynamic shift often involves parents asking more of the teenager, which can leave the teenager feeling like a third parent,” Wald told Bored Panda.

In the story, the author felt they were obligated to care for the newborn, especially when the parents asked them to attend a nearby school for college. The rift could’ve been prevented if the parents had instead validated their child’s feelings by “Maintaining consistent one-on-one time (such as a parent-teen date once a week or month), and including them in the transition in meaningful ways,” Dr. Fardella said, adding that it makes the teenager feel like a “valued member of the team” and not replaced by the baby. 

Wald brought up an important point: discussing expectations, particularly regarding chores and responsibilities. She also emphasized that these discussions must include a “game plan” that prioritizes the older child’s needs. 

In the story’s case, the parents could’ve sat down with the teen and discussed how things would change, instead of suddenly piling it all on them. For the author’s part, they could’ve expressed their emotions without lashing out. 

A few people sided with the author

&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby

Some faulted everyone involved

&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby

While many readers faulted the teenager for their “hatefulness” toward the newborn sibling

&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby
&#8220;Past Few Months Have Been A Nightmare&#8221;: Girl Refuses To Sacrifice Future For &#8216;Quarantine&#8217; Baby

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The 15 TV Boys You Crushed on in the ’90s
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2013
Inside Amy Schumer
The Five Best Parts of “12 Angry Men Inside Amy Schumer”
3 min read
May, 6, 2015
Get to Know Katie Lowes of Scandal
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2014
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Olivia de Havilland
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2017
The Leftovers
The Leftovers Season 2 Episode 3 Review: “Off Ramp”
3 min read
Oct, 19, 2015
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “Numbers?”
3 min read
Jul, 16, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.