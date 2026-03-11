Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad

by

There’s a difference between being asked for help and being used, and one teenager says that line slowly disappeared in her family.

The 16-year-old, whose parents divorced when she was young, says life changed after her mother remarried and had five more children. She claims that over time, she became the designated carer for her younger step-siblings, and a much bigger part of the household than she would’ve liked.

Eventually, the pressure pushed her to visit her dad. A short stay at his home during a difficult period gradually turned into something more permanent, and now her mother isn’t happy about it at all.

This teenager was sick and tired of babysitting her step-siblings

Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad

Image credits: arthurhidden / envato (not the actual photo)

But she says her mother wasn’t ready to lose the help at home

Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad

So the teenager went to stay at her dad’s and quickly realized she liked living there much more

Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad

Image credits: faststocklv / freepik (not the actual photo)

Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad

Image credits: wearagodd**nc****m

The vast majority who read her story told the teen she didn’t do anything wrong

Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad

A few, however, felt she could’ve shown more composure

Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad
Mom Turns Oldest Daughter Into A Nanny Of Her 5 Kids, Then Gets Upset She Wants To Move In With Dad

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
1923 Cast: Who Starred in the Period Western TV Series?
3 min read
Feb, 16, 2024
36 Of The Word’s Angriest Cats Ever Who Have Had Enough Of Your BS
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share Some Aspects Of Your Created Worlds That You Want To Talk About (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Man Asks The Internet If He Overreacted After His Brother Repeatedly Body-Shamed His Wife
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Take This Urban Dictionary Test And Identify These 25 Terms That Are Everywhere
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Ranking Jodie Sweetin’s Top TV Roles Outside of Full House
3 min read
May, 16, 2018