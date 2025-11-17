Teen Called A “Selfish Brat” For Exposing Why Dad And Stepmom Excluded Her From Wedding

Weddings should be magical days for all involved. Whether you’re tying the knot yourself or watching one of your loved ones make that lifelong commitment, the whole occasion should be heartwarming. But unfortunately for one teen who was planning on attending her father’s wedding, the happy couple decided at the last minute that no one under 18 would be welcome.
Below, you’ll find the full story that this teen recently shared on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit, detailing how she was uninvited from her dad’s special day, as well as a conversation with Jhona Yellin, Editor at Bespoke Bride.
This teen was excited to celebrate her father and new stepmother at their wedding
But after she was uninvited from the “childfree” occasion, she decided to spread the word on social media
Child-free weddings have been growing in popularity in recent years
When you’re planning a wedding, the most important factors to consider are what you and your partner want. It’s your special day, so it’s up to you what kind of food to serve, whether or not you’ll have alcohol available, what kind of music you want playing and, of course, whether or not little ones will be welcome at the event. Traditionally in some cultures, children are an active part of weddings, as the flower girl and ring bearer tend to be tiny friends or family members of the bride and groom. But nowadays, the idea of having a child-free wedding is becoming more and more common.
Some of the reasons couples might opt for a child-free event are to ensure there are no poorly behaved/crying kids putting a damper on the occasion, weddings are often less fun for kids than for adults, it allows everyone a night off from parenting, no one has to filter their language or behavior without kids around, guests can be more present when they’re not occupied with their little ones, guests can stay longer when they don’t need to get their kids to bed, and weddings are incredibly expensive. So there’s no need to pay for extra food or drinks that children will only pick at or risk that a child will start throwing a tantrum at some point during the event.
“It’s a strategic move to ensure the dance floor remains a whirlwind of tango and twirls rather than a playground for tiny terrors”
To learn more about child-free weddings, we reached out to wedding expert and Editor at Bespoke Bride, Jhona Yellin. Jhona told Bored Panda that keeping kids out of the equation is a “trend that’s spreading faster than the bouquet toss at a summer soirée! You see, hosting a child-free celebration has become the ultimate nod to sophistication and elegance,” the editor explained. “It’s like curating a fine wine list – you’re creating an ambiance that’s meant for mature palates, where conversations flow as smoothly as the champagne. Plus, it’s a strategic move to ensure the dance floor remains a whirlwind of tango and twirls rather than a playground for tiny terrors.”
However, there are still some people who take issue with the idea of a childfree wedding. According to one UK survey, a quarter of people believe that all wedding guests should be able to bring their children along with them. And apparently, many brides and grooms who inform their guests that little ones can’t tag along receive immediate backlash. One bride told Newsweek that close family members stopped speaking to her due to this decision, and another told Glamour that guests reacted like she had “requested they throw their kids off a bridge or put them up for adoption,” in response to alerting them that they couldn’t bring their children to her wedding.
“To involve your offspring in this matrimonial marvel, let them be your tiny consultants”
When it comes to “the age-old question of whether to extend the golden ticket to the pint-sized entourage,” Jhona says, “Picture this: teenagers navigating a sea of wedding guests, their eyes locked onto their screens as if their life’s destiny were tied to a Snapchat streak. While it’s charming to envision a harmonious blend of generations, teenagers, much like elusive mythical creatures, have their own code of conduct. So, my advice? If you want to ensure your wedding is talked about for years to come, consider a tailored approach. Host a pre-wedding ‘Teen Lounge’ filled with gadgets and goodies to captivate their tech-savvy hearts – it’s like luring a majestic unicorn into a secret garden.”
Jhona also shared her tips for the “heartwarming quest to make your little VIPs feel like mini monarchs on your big day.” She invites readers to “imagine this: a pint-sized procession leading you down the aisle, radiating cuteness like confetti. To involve your offspring in this matrimonial marvel, let them be your tiny consultants. Seek their advice on décor, outfits, and perhaps even some age-appropriate dance moves for the reception – a dab here, a floss there! And when it’s time to share your vows, have them present a heartwarming reading that’ll melt even the most frosty of hearts. Remember, the key is to strike a balance between involving them and ensuring they’re not overwhelmed – it’s like finding the perfect blend of flavors in a complex gourmet dish.”
Readers assured the teen that she had done nothing wrong, while many called out her father for excluding her
