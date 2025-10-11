“That’s Disgusting”: Fans Outraged After Man Tries To Snatch Billie Eilish At Miami Concert

by

Electro pop icon, Billie Eilish, was filmed being jerked off her feet during a barricade walk leading up to her Orlando Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour performance.

The incident occurred during the October 9 stop at the Miami Heat’s home turf, Kaseya Center, which was not part of her original itinerary. 

Footage of the incident, captured by a supporter in the crowd, is circulating on the internet and sparking anger among fans. 

Billie Eilish was seen tumbling to the ground as fans clawed at her

Image credits: Getty/Arturo Holmes

The footage shows the Bad Guy singer doing a barrier walk, and brushing hands with her fans, before one of her excited supporters apparently latches on a bit too hard.

Eilish is then seen pivoting and disappearing from sight in a sea of outstretched arms. A tall man dressed in black with headphones covering his ears—presumably her security, reacted to this incident by pushing hard on the crowd where she went down.

Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

Eilish then gets up, apparently unscathed, before continuing past her barricade and ultimately performing on stage.

TMZ, weighing in on the incident, observed that the actress did not look happy. The outlet also heard from the Miami Police Department that the offender had been kicked out of the concert.

One netizen claimed the culprit was a drunk man who had been harassing females at the concert

Image credits: BILLIE EILISH

Netizens and a person proclaiming to be an eyewitness have since weighed in on the incident, claiming that the culprit was a drunk male whom security had refused to kick out earlier, even after he had become a nuisance to other concertgoers.

“[He] was literally harassing my friend and I and girls around me in the pit,” they wrote, “getting super close to us and asking strange questions.”

“Security got involved and breathalyzed him and found that he was as drunk as sh**, but didn’t make him leave.”

But not everyone bought into this person’s account, with one claiming that security would never breathalyze an attendee.

Eilish’s barricade walk appears to be part of a broader fans-first initiative

Image credits: X/bizzleeilish

Other comments on the footage empathized with Eilish for “sprinting” during her barricade walk. “This is so scary,” they wrote.

Eilish’s close contact interaction with concert goers comes in the wake of another fans-first effort.

Image credits: morehonestt

Online box office retailer Ticketmaster included a clause on its website pertaining to Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, stating, “The artist wants to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value.”

This then meant fans, if they wanted to transfer their tickets, would only be able to do so on the Ticketmaster platform Face Value Exchange.

She put in place a mechanism that would prevent resellers from buying out tickets and selling them at outrageous prices 

In doing so, she would make it significantly harder for ticket resellers (also known as scalpers) to buy up all the tickets and then sell them to actual fans at outrageous prices.

According to 404 Media, the decision, which comes from Eilish herself, drew praise.

Image credits: FURllNA

Fans on the ground and netizens echoed this sentiment. In response to the now-viral video, one person observed: 

“Multiple people standing next to the guy looked like they were about to beat his a** themselves. What a creep.”

The songstress has been contending with dangerous fan behavior for nearly a decade

Image credits: X/bizzleeilish

Others took issue with the City of Miami, writing: “Exactly, I would’ve left the city and never came back. Y’all real disrespectful around here.”

But it was not the first time Eilish bore the rough end of fandom. In December 2024, in Glendale Arizona, she was performing her emotional What Was I Made For? when a bracelet thrown from the crowd struck her in the face.

Image credits: traceyhoneyy

Image credits: KazoHyjaki

Image credits: BILLIE EILISH

Prior to that, she spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that the trend had been ongoing for six years.

She says that she is conflicted because she “knows” it is out of love

Image credits: BILLIE EILISH

“I’ve been getting hit onstage with things for like, literally, six years, I don’t know why this is like new. People just get excited and it can be dangerous.”

She told the outlet that she does not quite hold it against the fans “because it’s out of love.”

Image credits: BILLIE EILISH

“They’re just trying to give you something,” she empathized in the 2023 interview, but admitted: “When you’re up there, it blows.”

The Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour gig formed part of a concert series that was first announced in April 2024 and sold out by May 2025. 

As a result, a few more stops were tacked on to the itinerary, including the Miami Heat home stadium.

Some are calling for the person who grabbed her to be charged with assault

Image credits: Pihu420

Image credits: Bence20154210

Image credits: VincentCadena

Image credits: shirokitsunegf

Image credits: amalazandile1

Image credits: dreamy_suki

Image credits: pilum_muralis

Image credits: _miss_aly_

Image credits: aloneatparties

Image credits: aribillieabel

Image credits: prm498

Image credits: oddfutureyonce

Image credits: Iovesicckgirls

Image credits: motomercuria

Image credits: loonsunshine

