Turning back the clock and looking at the technology of the past is a wild ride. You can simultaneously recognize familiar design features while still standing in awe of all the innovations packed inside the product. We hope you’re feeling nostalgic today because we’ve got a treat for you!
Bored Panda has curated this list of retro family photos and ads featuring 1980s technology, and the devices almost feel like long-lost school friends who you haven’t seen since graduation. Scroll down to take a trip down memory lane. We hope this is enough motivation for you to finish working on your time machine!
#1 Unwrapping The New Atari Gaming System Christmas Morning, 1980
Image source: immacculate
#2 This Is What Peak Technology Looked Like In 1982
Image source: jeremykunayak
#3 1980s Tech, Still Ticking Away
Platinum Writing Watch (1980) in both pen and pencil versions.
The amazing part? After 40+ years, they’re still running and keeping time.
Image source: Due-Entertainment541
If you somehow managed to transport a person from the 1980s to the present, they’d probably feel incredibly confused.
On the one hand, many of the technologies that they were used to (phones, computers, television sets, etc.) will be familiar, even though their designs have changed.
On the other hand, the rise and widespread adoption of artificial intelligence, automation, smart tech, the internet, and social media might shock them. Though, to be fair, 2026, in many ways, would probably feel alien to many people even from just a decade or two ago.
Personally, we feel that a lot of the tech we see nowadays feels very sci-fi… cyberpunk and dystopian themes included.
#4 1980s Technology!
Image source: otusc
#5 1980s Technology
Image source: 8Bitforever
#6 Love The Tech Setup Of This Office In The 1980s
Image source: hotbowlsofjustice
Recently, the debate surrounding artificial intelligence has become even more tense. Security and out-of-control models are major issues.
For example, Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, has tightened its testing procedures after admitting “failure of operational security” due to a series of hacking incidents. The company admitted that its tech was “not perfectly aligned” with human values and goals.
#7 Kid Watching TV
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#8 Young Woman With A Walkman While Reading And Smoking
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#9 Boy And Girl In A Car With A Radio Cassette Player
Image source: Rare Historical Photos, stevenm_61
The Guardian reports that Anthropic’s models recently accessed the internet 3 times and gained unauthorized access to the systems of 3 organizations.
“We had been largely relying on a single layer of defense … where we needed several,” Anthropic said. Now, the company has stated that it has implemented new security measures and has resumed tests.
#10 Boy At The Computer
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#11 Cute Blond Girl Smokes While Chatting On A Wired-In Sleek Line Phone
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#12 A Woman Using A Pay Phone In 1980s On City Island In The Bronx, New York. Photo By Ron Terner
Image source: RealWorldToday, Ron Terner
Professor Alan Woodward, a cybersecurity expert at the University of Surrey, said that Anthropic essentially admitted that its “factory was running faster than its quality control.”
Instances of AI escaping users’ control have risen to worrying highs. As per the Loss of Control Observatory’s findings, looking at reports made by AI users on X, these have risen to more than 300 in July 2026, almost double that of the previous month. Simply put, we are witnessing more and more cases of misaligned AI ignoring instructions and pursuing harmful goals.
#13 The Walkman Was Superb, Even Though The Batteries Ran Out Sharpish And Made The Tape Sound Demonic
Image source: crimsonavenger77
#14 My Corner Of 80s Tech!
Image source: [deleted]
#15 The Inside Of A Padd Apparently Contains Late 1980’s Tech (From “A Fistful Of Datas”)
Image source: zeroone
“There is sometimes a perception that these types of misaligned and covert behaviors only occur in tests or evaluations, but we are seeing similar worrying behaviors in wider use. We need to not be complacent that these things won’t happen in the real world and there is evidence that they already are,” Tommy Shaffer-Shane, the senior policy manager at the Centre for Long Term Resilience, which operates Loss of Control Observatory, explained.
According to the expert, companies and labs need to put more emphasis on systematic monitoring.
#16 Teenagers At A Gameroom
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#17 Kids Playing Video Game
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#18 Kids Pose During An Intermission On Commodore 64 Computer
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
It is not just Anthropic’s Claude that has security experts and regular people around the globe worried, though.
OpenAI has been in the crosshairs of critics recently, too. The company’s most cutting-edge AI agents escaped their training environment to wreak havoc. Around 700 autonomous agents launched days-long hacks of software repository Hugging Face.
Staff had seen signs of rogue behavior in its agents weeks before this happened, The Guardian reports.
#19 Boy Playing Odyssey
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#20 Boy Playing Video Game
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#21 Boy With A Walkman
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
The OpenAI controversy was the very first known case of a group of automated AI agents “acting offensively without authorization.”
OpenAI promised to “centralize and standardize its incident response protocols” and ensure that “employee detection of misaligned behavior is triaged and escalated appropriately.” What’s more, the company said that it will “identify with more specificity which teams must be included in misalignment incident responses, including relevant security and safety personnel and other response functions.”
All of that is tech-bro and corpo-speak for “we messed up and promise to do better.” We’ll have to wait and see for the results.
#22 Couple Playing Video Games, 1983
Image source: Rare Historical Photos, stevenm_61
#23 Girl By TV Set
Image source: Rare Historical Photos, stevenm_61
#24 Girl On Phone By TV
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
However, not everyone is worried about the impact of artificial intelligence. For example, CNN reports that hobby stores, musical artists, and sewing shops are generating jobs in a tepid labor market.
Based on recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, these categories saw the largest percentage employment gains during the 18 months ending in June 2026.
Specifically, hobby, toy, and game retailers added 35k jobs, which is a 29% spike. Musical groups and artists added 9k jobs, a whopping 25% increase. Meanwhile, sewing, needlework, and piece goods retailers added 7k jobs, or a spike of 24%.
#25 Girl Playing Pacman At Coral Springs Festival
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#26 Little Girl With A Walkman
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#27 Man Makes A Call At The Office
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
Even though these 3 categories make up just 0.15% of the US labor force, combined they accounted for 9% of all jobs added to the market during that period.
Hobby, toy, and game store spending rose 27% in July compared to a year ago. And hobby-oriented categories are driving toy industry sales growth.
“People just want things that bring them joy and want a little break; they want to do things that are relaxing,” Kristen McLean, consumer analytics firm Circana’s vice president of client insights, told CNN.
Furthermore, US consumers are also spending more on beauty, self-care, cookbooks, small appliances, as well as home goods. They are, essentially, “investing in their house.”
#28 Woman Sitting By An Atari 800 Computer
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#29 Vhs Players
Image source: cracked
#30 Casio Databank. Calculator Watches Taking Over The World
Image source: cracked
Which of these photos from the 1980s did you like the most? What tech and designs do you miss the most? On the other hand, what tech-related inconveniences are you glad the world moved away from in recent decades? What decade do you personally miss the most, and why?
Putting the past aside for a moment, what tech are you most excited about and wary of in 2026?
We want to hear your thoughts and stories! After you’ve upvoted your favorite pics, if you’re feeling social, join the discussion in the comments underneath these pics or at the very bottom of this list.
#31 Discman
If you wanted to take a walk while listening to your Discman, you had to walk slowly to avoid skipping. Later models added the “anti-skip system” so you could walk a bit faster. But the risk of ruining your CD was always there
Image source: cracked
#32 Who Else Used These When Coming Into Work?
Image source: EdwardBliss
#33 Typical Friday Night, At Home
Image source: therealduckie
#34 George Lucas Tries His Hand At The Star Wars Arcade Game (1983)
Image source: Tony_Tanna78
#35 The First Cellphone.. Motorola’s Dynatac 8000x, A 2-Pounder Priced At $3,995 In 1984
Image source: RealWorldToday
#36 My Mom In The 80’s!
Image source: glitterbongwater
#37 80s Bubblegum Pink Cassette Player!
Image source: wendyrgould
#38 Frog Phone (1980s)
Image source: RetroTechDreams
#39 An Underrated Console
Image source: polkadotcthulu
#40 Early 80s Portable Computing
Image source: CentennialBaby
#41 Which 80s Tech Was The Most Transformative?
Image source: [deleted]
#42 Any Soviet Tech Enthusiasts Around?
Got this interesting thing. I think it’s one of the only soviet computers to be completely soviet made? (As in boards designed and printed in the USSR, etc.) It’s a wonder it still works.
Image source: DecentlySpaghetti
#43 Peak 1980s Technology
Image source: NooR90he
#44 Make A Phone Call
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#45 Teenagers Playing Handheld Game Console
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#46 Two Women In Office. Before Offices Were Computerized And Cordless Phones
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#47 Woman Talking On Phone On Boat
Image source: Rare Historical Photos
#48 Girls With A Radio On Hollywood Beach, Florida
Image source: stevenm_61
#49 Sega Genesis. Also Known As The Mega Drive In Other Parts Of The World
Image source: cracked
#50 Walkman. Nothing Like Carrying Your Favorite Music Around With You In A “Pocket” Device
Image source: cracked
#51 Nintendo Entertainment System
The NES really showed people that they could play awesome games without having to go to the arcades
Image source: cracked
#52 Yamaha Dx7. A Synthesizer So Good, They Still Make New Versions Of It To This Day
Image source: cracked
#53 Apple II+
Image source: cracked
#54 Coleco Vision. A Great Console For Those Who Loved The Atari 2600
Image source: cracked
#55 Macintosh 512k
512K? What were people supposed to do with all that space?
Image source: cracked
#56 Sharp Pocket Computer. A Glorified Calculator
Image source: cracked
#57 Sinclair Zx Spectrum 48k. Powerful Like A Gaming Console, But With A Keyboard For True Nerds
Image source: cracked
#58 Speak & Spell. Released In The Late ‘70s, But In Every Home By The ’80s
Image source: cracked
#59 Novelty Phones. While Cellphones Were Becoming A Thing, Landlines Needed To Step Up Their Game
Image source: cracked
#60 Ibm PC. The First Personal And Home Computers Debuted In The ’80s
Image source: cracked
#61 Video Game Passwords
The PlayStation 2 and the SEGA Dreamcast revolutionized gaming with memory cards that allowed you to save your games on an external storage unit you could use anywhere. Before that, the only way to save the game was with passwords. Every time you cleared a stage, a password would appear, in case you wanted to start from there on your next play session.
Image source: cracked
#62 Cd Binders
Image source: cracked
#63 You Had To Go To A Place To Develop Your Pictures, A Process That Could Take Between 24 Hours And An Entire Week
Image source: cracked
#64 Mouse Balls. You Had To Clean Your Mouse Often So It Could Work Properly
Image source: cracked
#65 Rotary Phones
Image source: cracked
#66 Busy Hours. It Was Really Tough To Get Service And Send Text Messages During The Holidays
Image source: cracked
#67 Blow Cartridges. It’s Been Proven That Doing This Didn’t Change A Thing, But It Felt Incredible Anyway
Image source: cracked
#68 Computers Didn’t Turn Off By Themselves. You Had To Press The Button To Shut It Down After Seeing This Message
Image source: cracked
#69 Stylus
With the first touch screens, companies like Apple and Nintendo would include a Stylus pen. It was believed to be the future of handheld devices, but that quickly went away
Image source: cracked
#70 Taping Shows
Streaming wasn’t a thing, so if you wanted to catch your favorite show, you literally had to be there. If you weren’t, taping it was the only way to watch it until the next rerun
Image source: cracked
#71 Primitive Texting. Cellphones In The Early 2000s Didn’t Have Full Keyboards Or Touch Screens, So Texting Someone Took Some Time
Image source: cracked
#72 TV Antennas. Even If You Paid For Cable, Sometimes It Wouldn’t Work Properly. You Had To Adjust The Antenna And Pray For The Best
Image source: cracked
#73 Tapper
Image source: CarloCarrasco
#74 Real Arcades Of The 80s Never Had Blacklight-Reactive Glowing Carpets. It’s A Mandela Effect. Here’s What They Actually Looked Like:
Image source: therealduckie
#75 Arcade Room At Claremont Mckenna College, California (1983)
Image source: Tony_Tanna78
#76 Defender
Image source: CarloCarrasco
#77 Who Remembers Playing This Game Growing Up In School ??!!
Image source: ComplexWrangler1346
#78 Who Remembers The Sony Sports Line In All Its Yellow Glory?
Image source: EdwardBliss
#79 Portable Music Players In My Teenage Years
Image source: ComfortableTruck354
#80 Anyone Remember This?
Image source: FroztyJack
#81 Remember This?
Image source: TrustNoOne2370
#82 Remember Renting Your TV (Visionhire, Radio Rentals Etc)
Image source: Alone_Purple822
#83 Who Had A View-Master?
Image source: Sir_Colby_Tit
#84 Apple II At My Local Coffee Shop!
Image source: [deleted]
#85 Just Found This Photo Of Me From 1981 On Our Family’s First Computer
Image source: zxcvbn113
#86 Need Some Folders And An Ash Tray For My ’80s Office 🥹
Image source: xjortsu
#87 Commodore Amiga 1000
Image source: cracked
#88 Nintendo Game Boy. A Literal Game Changer
Image source: cracked
#89 Film Cameras. You Couldn’t See How The Pictures Turned Out Until You Finished The Entire Film
Image source: cracked
#90 Floppy Disk Era
Image source: cracked
#91 Remember Foldaway Travel Clocks 70s/80s
Image source: Alone_Purple822
#92 Concurrent Computer Systems (1987)- Still In Operation!
Image source: [deleted]
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