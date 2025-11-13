Tony Hawk’s Daughter Overcoming Her Fear In Real Time

A sweet moment between legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk and his daughter Kadence Hawk was shared on Papa Hawk’s Twitter and Instagram this Saturday. Kadence, the 10-year-old offspring of the skateboarder, has begun to pick up her dad’s skills and the video shows her trying to conquer her fears while dad cheers her on. Tony admitted in his tweet: “I might have been more nervous than she was.” The athlete may be one of the most legendary skateboarders in history, but in the video, he’s just like any other concerned dad trying to boost the confidence of his child.
This wasn’t the first time Tony has shared a moment with his daughter on social media. Back in 2012, the skateboarder came under fire for posting a photo of himself skating with his daughter Kadence, who, apparently, wasn’t wearing any protective gear. In response to the hateful messages Tony responded: “For those that say I endanger my child: it’s more likely that you will fall while walking on the sidewalk than I will while skating with my daughter.”
Image credits: tonyhawk
Tony Hawk is one of the most prominent figures in skateboarding and has been a professional in the sport since the age of 15. Asides from receiving numerous awards, Tony is known as the only person to have skateboarded on the White House grounds, during 2009 President Barack Obama’s Father’s Day celebration. The skateboard prodigy still skates regularly, but it’s not as easy anymore as he got older: “I used to take it for granted: wake up late, get hurt, ‘Ah, I’ll skate again tomorrow, it’ll be fine.’ And now it’s like, ‘Oh, you’re so old.'” Luckily, he uses his time to pass on the skills to the new generation and seems to be having a great time while doing it.
People on Twitter loved the video and were praising Tony for helping his daughter to overcome her fears:
Image credits: NewCapabilities
Image credits: smartereveryday
Image credits: ChrisTheLeft
Image credits: Serena_Ally
Image credits: BunnyHoward6
Image credits: sheepishlyanne
Follow Us