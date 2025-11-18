Today Vs. Then: 46 Teachers Share The Most Profound Changes In Students Of 2024

The world is constantly changing, and with it, so are people. However, since the process is gradual, it’s difficult to see the results unless you zoom out and look at a broader period.
So Reddit user Vinnymacaroni made a post on the platform, asking teachers to share all the differences they notice in today’s children compared to when they started working.
“I’ve been curious about teaching myself and recently had a thought,” the Redditor explained. “I’m just curious to hear from a teacher’s perspective because who would know kids better […], right?”
And they delivered—the thread has hundreds of answers, with educators sharing their personal thoughts on the matter. Here are the most upvoted ones.
#1
28 years of experience… It’s genuine kindness. Kids are so much more kind now than they were when I started in the 90s. They are so accepting of kids of different races, gender identities, intellectual differences like autism. “Accepting” isn’t even a strong enough word. Kids that would be in such different social circles due to peer pressure in the 90s are friends now. I’m a straight white guy that was in high school in the 80s. I wish I was brave enough then to be as kind as kids are now.
I have plenty of complaints about phone addiction or the inability to multiply 5×4 without a calculator, but this is the most kind generation of students I’ve ever taught.
Image source: scfoothills, Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
As an English (as a foreign language) teacher, heres a positive one: the internet/phones/tablets have made English accessible for EVERYONE.
Even in countries like Egypt where the parents speak no English at all I’m noticing their kids having a great base level just from playing on their phones. Its pretty cool! Even young kids know quite a bit now
Image source: Accomplished-War1971, Centre for Ageing Better/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
Entitlement.
And not just in regards to phones. It’s everything.
Image source: nnndude, Katerina Holmes/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
A huge difference I’ve noticed is it is becoming disturbingly common for parents to explicitly tell their kids that they don’t have to follow school rules.
Need to pee in the middle of class? Just get up and go, I’m your mom and I say it’s okay.
Don’t want to put your phone in your locker? Just keep it on you. I pay for it, not the school, and I say you can have it on you.
Don’t like your assigned seat? Just get up and move. It’s not that serious, your teacher is just on a power trip.
Students are always so smug about it when they say that their mom gave them permission, and then equally enraged when they still receive the related consequence because mom doesn’t make the rules at school. And then the mom gets pissed and we have to tell her to find another school if she doesn’t like our rules… it’s insanity. Absolutely could never have been me when I was a student, and this was not a thing when I first started teaching. But this kind of attitude has grown increasingly more common every year.
Image source: kaelhawh, Scott Webb/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
I think they’re nicer and have more social awareness overall, but they’re still kids. The behaviors have gotten more extreme. 12 years ago I had a very small handful of students in residential treatment. Now it’s common to have multiple. These behaviors aren’t little things I can address in class but take a crisis team and police frequently to restrain students because they’re a danger to themselves or others.
Unfortunately, residential treatment most of the time is better than their regular life (warm, safe, clean, adults care for you, etc) that they sometimes take issues to get back there.
They don’t drink and drive nearly as much, less d***s, vaping still less common than smoking when I was in school. Overall I think they’re really good people who are just struggling with the reality of the world right now and overwhelmed with information before their mind is able to process it in a healthy way and cope.
Image source: punkass_book_jockey8, Pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
I’ve been teaching since 1992. Attention spans have decreased. Dependency on spell check. Terrible handwriting. No accountability or behavioral consequences.
Image source: BeachBumLady70, Element5 Digital/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
I thought about this today. I’ve taught high school for a decade, prior to that I was a long-term substitute teacher on and off for five years. Parents paid more attention to their kids 15 years ago. Now, they believe everything that comes out of their precious little mouths. For instance, I had to call a parent because little Johnny had 10 missing assignments. I told her and explained that he needed to make a 70 to pass and probably wouldn’t with that amount of missing activities. She said that it would be taken care of. Then the next day emailed me to say that Little Johnny told her he submitted everything and I refused to grade them. Like why would I refuse to grade a kids assignments? I’m 47.
Image source: Both-Vacation480, Nicola Barts/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
Biggest change I see since I began in 2010 is admin not being supportive of teachers. When I began, if a kid mouthed off to me, the admin would issue punishment up to suspension. Now, I am the one punished because their attitude is all my fault.
Image source: Somerset76, ThisIsEngineering/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
Past: Class of 20, 1 or 2 difficult kids, maybe 3 annoying kids, and 15 really good hard working kids that want to learn. Most parents supportive.
Present: class of 20: 5-7 behavior problems, one of those a major problem, 7 -8 unmotivated and uninterested kids. 5-7 hard working kids that want to learn. Most parents not involved.
Image source: Ok_Employee_9612, Vitolda Klein/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
Nothing keeps their attention anymore and nothing motivates them. I get them gift bags with a few goodies and I get multiple kids saying, “That’s it?” It’s not all of them but the apathy is found in the majority now.
Image source: ShelJuicebox, Taylor Flowe/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
No one enjoys reading anymore. Reading for fun feels nonexistent right now. I have a lot of readers below grade level as well. I’m cleaning out my classroom library right now and I feel so sad that it’s been neglected all year.
Image source: Xquisitesanity, ADDICTIVE_STOCK/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
Phone addiction. Their parents, too.
Image source: coskibum002, Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
Kids just seem dumber overall. Could be the area I teach in, but basic math and literacy skills have constantly trended downward here. We keep lowering the bar for interventions because we don’t have enough spots if half the school needs math and reading support.
Not sure why, but they are definitely dumber on average in my area. I still always get a handful of really bright kids which is nice.
Image source: Baidar85, Max Fischer/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
Year 22 starts in July. I don’t know if I can put it in words, but there’s an air that little children have–it’s a combination of silliness, joy, fearlessness, creativity, curiosity, imagination, and sweetness. Occasionally some naughtiness creeps in but it’s all very innocent.
They want to climb the tree on the playground all by themselves and they want to know why that chrysalis didn’t ever open. They jump up to do the silly dance and hold a friend’s hand when they’re nervous during a fire drill. They’re excited when you hand them a new book or toy or a piece of candy. They want to show you their new backpack and when you give them free choice time, they know exactly what to build or draw.
I’ve taught K-1 most of my career and while many little kids still have all of these qualities, it’s astonishing how many kids don’t. You hand them a piece of paper and they say “I don’t know what to draw” or “I don’t like to color”. You encourage a little tree climbing at recess and they say “No, I could fall”. You put on a silly dancing song and they not only refuse to stand up, they sit there whining “This is BORING”. The water during Science turns blue and they say “Whatever.”
I think they’re growing up too fast. They’re physically risk-adverse but they’ll talk to strangers on Snapchat. They’re afraid of looking silly or getting dirty or drawing attention to themselves by asking a question. They’d rather be on their phones more than anything in the whole wide world, but since they’re at school, a Chromebook will do. If they’re asked to do something challenging or “boring” they’ll run to the counselor to complain about their big feelings so they can get access to a screen to “calm down”.
My kids are 5-8, generally, and they’ve just…lost a huge developmentally appropriate part of their childhoods. It’s going to have long-lasting societal repercussions.
Image source: azemilyann26, Julia M Cameron/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
level of curiosity . . . almost non-existent today. When I started in the 90s, there were always a handful of students in every class that wanted to know “why?”, but in recent years, it’s either “just tell me the answer” (If they haven’t already Googled it) or “who cares? Just mark it wrong”.
Image source: Pretend_Screen_5207, cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
I’ve moved schools so I’m gonna have a rare opinion; they got much better in every area possible. Smarter, kinder, more respectful, self aware, less entitled.
The difference between Philly and the suburbs.
Image source: swift-tom-hanks, Caleb Oquendo/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
The reliance on an adult to solve any problem. Not being accountable to themselves.
Image source: Aggressive-Bit-2335, Vitolda Klein/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
I’ve been in early childhood for 10 years now, was a sub for about 5 years before that. What I’ve noticed since covid is a profound lack of social skills.
Not just a lack of curiosity or emotional disregulation, which I’ve seen in spades, but an inability to play or talk or cooperate with other kids. Each kid is their own little island and they have zero interest in visiting other islands.
I’ve literally had to teach five year olds how to play basic “toss the ball” games or “work together to build a wall of blocks” whereas before, they would be coming up with wacky calvin-ball type games on their own and pulling everyone under 4 feet tall into the game with barely any effort. Now, I might as well be trying to teach them physics in Klingon.
Image source: the_owl_syndicate, Richard Stachmann/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
Screen addiction. To their phones. And when you take their phones away, it’s the school issued device screen. When you tell them to put those away they either sleep or get indignant – like how dare you tell them to do school while in school.
AI dependence. Because they can’t kick their screen addiction, they have terrible reading skills but also even worse writing skills. So they’ll turn to plagiarism and/or use AI. They also can’t spell or know when to capitalize things because every don’t read. This is high school.
Apathy. They just don’t care and/or see the value of education. Why bother because they’ll just become social media influencers or YouTubers. And with credit recovery, why bother passing the class while they’re sitting in it because they won’t write the paper. Despite the fact the teacher had a week of instruction of how to write the paper and class time to work on it and then another week to finish the paper. And daily reminders after that to turn it in. But they fail anyway because they didn’t turn it in, take the class in credit recovery where they never have to write a paper. Meanwhile, they waste their time staring at their phone during class.
Image source: Pretty-Biscotti-5256, RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
It is all about the phone addiction and the ability to get anything they want on demand.
Like I can’t show movies or videos anymore because it is all boring to them. It is boring because they have Netflix on their phone and they can watch whatever they want at any time. It isn’t special to watch a movie.
Or kids have major trouble listening. I can give whole class instructions, but they don’t listen. They have earbuds in or think it doesn’t apply to them because there isn’t an algorithmically generated content pop up for them.
Image source: Ferromagneticfluid, Jizhidexiaohailang/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
Been teaching middle school for 12 years. Kids are now testing lower then ever. I’d say, I have around 10 – 15 middle schoolers that are testing at a 1st – 3rd grade level. Student also lack the ability to be resourceful and persevere. They give up the moment something gets too difficult. They can’t write and can barely hold a conversation. The parents are also getting lazier and dumber. I really feel like a lot of my parents should have had their tubes tied so they’d never have kids.
Image source: TraditionalSteak687, olia danilevich/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
I am a newer teacher but just the past couple years have shown me that parents DESPERATELY need better rules/boundaries when it comes to tech. Elementary schoolers don’t need brand new iPhones or to be playing video games for hours unsupervised.
We have our own kiddo and I absolutely will not be giving her access to a smart phone until high school.
Image source: BlueberryWaffles99, Mary Taylor/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
I started in 1997. I have several observations:
1. Kids are not curious. They have the world at their fingertips but no academic interests.
2. Phone addiction
3. Maturity. When I had 8th graders between 1997-2006, I had to watch for kissing in hallways, making out under the bleachers. Now, my 8th graders don’t know how to communicate let alone be in a relationship. My 8th graders play tag in class. It feels like they are 4th graders. Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad not to see all the making out and PDAs, but there was definitely a shift when the iPhone came out in 2007.
4. Litigious parents… get a life. Let your kid problem solve and figure things out. Build character and perseverance instead of “clearing their path” and threatening teachers and admin o er the slightest thing.
Image source: Rhonda369, Max Fischer/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
I’ve been teaching since 2016. Reading stamina seems to be the biggest one.
Image source: vandajoy, RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
Shorter attention span
Less creative play
Worse fine motor skills
Writing (mechanics, handwriting, and ideas) are much weaker
Less support at home
But my gosh they can figure out how to beat the Chromebook filter in no time.
Image source: Itchy-Philosophy556, Pragyan Bezbaruah/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
They literally have no concept of consequences.
The number of stories I have read, videos I have watched, and incidents I have witnessed where a young student gets into serious trouble simply because they refused to follow simple instructions just amazes me.
For example, young man was told to leave a McDonald’s (not sure which city, didn’t catch that part) by a police officer and he just simply ignored him. Finally left, only to walk around to another door and go back inside. Officer arrested him, and he was completely confused as to why. Between all the cussing and other words we are not allowed to say/type it boiled down to “I’m hungry, so I’m going to get something to eat!”.
Image source: Jade_Templar, Annie Spratt/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
I found a video of myself student teaching in the mid 90s. Something I must have had to do for my practicum. I was teaching a lesson on direct/indirect objects. There were 26 kids sitting in rows, facing me, listening, raising their hands, and answering questions. The lesson was (upon reflection) pretty straightforward but not very exciting. Then I turned them loose onto some sentence writing and circulated around the room to check in here and there.
So besides the very 90s fashion choices, I was blown away by what I saw. The behavior of the kids was like something out of a time capsule. I remember having 1-2 “hard” kids, but there they were answering questions about indirect objects. No one was yelling, swearing, crying, or having a tantrum.
Image source: Rita22222, Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
Kids now are belligerent when you ask for their phone —straight up refuse. I have to call admin to come get phones. They just say no like I gave them an option.
I’ve never had a kid destroy property and scare the class until this year, and I’m lucky that I’ve made it this long.
Image source: FoundationFar3053, Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
I’m an art teacher but god damn their handwriting is sh*t. Comically big, completely illegible, letters not formed correctly, not within lines/margins if it’s on loose leaf paper – straight up looks like a 1st grader wrote it. And this would be reg ed junior high…
Sometimes I feel so frustrated at them not getting incredibly basic art concepts and techniques, such as copying a similar value/line/angle or whatever, then realize they can’t even write a letter g correctly, and it makes sense. They really cannot compare the likeness of something, be it letters or where a line should be placed. Concerning, as this was not something that I dealt with 10 years ago, outside of students with special needs. I have to use projects I used to do with middle schoolers with my high school classes. Projects I used to do with elementary are now used at the MS level. It’s sad and scary to see the regression.
Image source: _crassula_, Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
I run a knitting and crochet group at the high school I work at. Most of the kids are interested in crochet. As I’m teaching them, I have noticed quite a few kids lack the fine motor skills to manipulate the crochet hook and yarn…..like way beyond the “I’m a beginner” sort of mistakes one would expect to see.
Image source: joantheunicorn, Giulia Bertelli/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#31
There’s a total lack of independence or ability to do anything for themselves. Honestly, there is a lack of motivation to do anything slightly difficult.
Image source: anon, Todd Trapani/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#32
15 years in: kids do t have hobbies any more. They think playing on their phone is a hobby.
Image source: thisisanewaccts, Tim Gouw/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#33
For about 70% of them, their mental age is nowhere near their chronological age. Especially middle schoolers. Their mental age seems to match their reading grade level.
Image source: Jahnotis
#34
Two things
1. Attention span has dropped in increase proportion to cell phone appeal. We fought texting twenty years ago. Now we fight the universal dopamine dispenser.
2. Respect for authority and leadership. There were always some kids who challenged your authority, but they could usually be dealt with early in the year and they either cut it out or found themselves in alternative school. Students now see no difference between a teacher and a student, getting upset when the teacher uses a phone, lighter, knife, or unblocked website to do part of their job. “You’re not supposed to have a knife!”. No, child, YOU are not allowed to, as a STUDENT. I am not restricted because I am an ADULT doing my JOB.
#2 is probably fanned by our systematic inability to make good on the discipline promised for #1, and due to growing parental and political attacks on teachers.
Image source: jdsciguy
#35
Fine motor skill seems to be way down. I teach instrumental music, and kids figuring out where to put their figures and how to maneuver them has gone way down since COVID.
Image source: eagledog, Yan Krukau/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#36
I just finished year 34, all in upper elementary and middle school.
Back in the day, I’d have one or two kids in a class who didn’t give a flying f**k and who did literally nothing. Now it can be a third of the class. It’s mind-blowing.
I will have several assignments over the course of a trimester where *less than half of the class* will get the thing done and turned in. Nearly every assignment will have a couple of kids who write their names on and then turn in *blank pieces of paper.*
For the first time, I’m having multiple kids not bother to finish their iReady diagnostics—they’ll just sit there looking at the screen for several days until the window for administering the test closes.
Image source: DerbyWearingDude
#37
Attention span of a goldfish and it has to be entertaining or else they totally tune out. This is 2nd grade. Also the rudeness towards others, kids and adults.
Image source: mandalee4
#38
When I sub, I *rarely* see students reading books or drawing for fun (even in art class); they mostly use their laptops/phones to listen to videos or play games (with no headphones, of course — because f*ck other people, right?), but even more baffling are the ones who are told to put devices away that just sit in complete and total silence and do nothing but stare at the desk the entire class. They don’t do worksheets, they don’t do homework, they don’t draw; nothing.
I’d definitely goof off or draw a little in classes I found boring, but I literally can’t imagine not doing a single productive thing the entire day. These kids are turning school into a prison for themselves, rather than “I overall like this, but there’s a few classes that suck.”
They even get home room and recess now! I never got that. :(
Image source: Seamilk90210, Katerina Holmes/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#39
My (high school, foreign language) first 3 years were at a good public school. A competitor for best school in our state. My next and current 3 years were at a public charter which ranked DEAD LAST in the state for all high schools. My reason for moving was location and necessity and survival.
The kids at my current school are quantitatively, qualitatively, and gut analytically much less intelligent in all respects. It’s fascinating in a sad way. All humans are programmed to learn a language, so we all have the same machinery. But my former students believed in their machinery and my current ones don’t – they just assume everything is too foreign and it’s just funny and embarrassing to talk different.
So my change was quality of students. Deep south – I hate to say it but they are as dumb as they come. I start a new job next month at the best school in the state. Hopefully they still care.
Image source: Pothole_Fathomer, Matthis Volquardsen/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#40
At the start of my career, on days leading up to and day of an assessment my mornings would be absolutely devoured by students seeking extra help. Like, a full hour before the first bell I’d be circulating around answering questions and I would have to make a turn order and consolidate kids who had the same questions.
Last three or so years? Absolutely silent. One kid might come in and ask me one question they didn’t really need to ask and just want some reassurance.
Image source: enigma7x, fauxels/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#41
The apathy is unreal.
Image source: logicaltrebleclef
#42
The maturity level has been reduced about three or four years since I started in 1990.
Image source: Felixsum
#43
You are going to see a lot of the same responses, so I thought I’d add a couple of variations:
1) level of curiosity . . . almost non-existent today. When I started in the 90s, there were always a handful of students in every class that wanted to know “why?”, but in recent years, it’s either “just tell me the answer” (If they haven’t already Googled it) or “who cares? Just mark it wrong”.
2) parents’ belief that any parent-directed time out of school (vacations, family reunions, etc.) are just as – if not even more – valuable as being in school. (On top of this, I am expected to provide makeup work for students that have missed days for this – ha!).
Image source: Pretend_Screen_5207, Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#44
At the highschool level it’s participation in extracurriculars. It’s hard to get kids to join clubs and what not.
Image source: Mr_West1812, Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#45
They are just so much more casual with people in positions of authority. .
Image source: LilahLibrarian
#46
Over my 11/12 years honestly…. very little really.
Lazier hair.
Fashion has looped back around and now all of my clothing from high school is in style.
I guess kids are way less aware of what is happening in the world than 10 years ago since people don’t watch TV news anymore or get newspapers, they aren’t passively exposed as much. Though I still think the average kid today is more informed than the average kid pre-internet.
Image source: Wafflinson
Follow Us