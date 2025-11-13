Guy Expects Girl To Wait While He ‘Plays Around’, Can’t Cope With Her Marrying Another Guy 2 Years Later

There is a generally accepted notion that women ‘mature’ faster than men. One widely reported study, dubiously commissioned by Nickelodeon UK (very mature), claimed that men finally grow up aged 43, a full 11 years later than women. It went on to list the top 30 ‘maturity failings’ of men, as experienced by women with things like: “Finding their own farts and burps hilarious; eating fast food at 2:00am and playing videogames,” featuring at the top.
Surely the inability to commit to a relationship should be somewhere on the list too. It’s fair enough if you don’t feel ready to settle down and want to ‘play the field’ for a little while first. But expecting someone to be there waiting for you, when you finally decide that you’re done playing, is just selfish, dumb and asking for trouble.
This viral Twitter thread, told by Rev Rell, is a lesson to all of us tempted to try to put things ‘on hold’ while you screw around.
It’s fair to say that ‘homeboy’ wasn’t getting a lot of sympathy from people’s reactions to the post, which has been retweeted almost 67,000 times. What was it that hit home with so many people? Perhaps most importantly, the story puts relationships our into perspective and reminds us not to take the people we love for granted.
Image credits: BrittHenry10
The satisfaction of seeing somebody so obviously disrespectful and undeserving getting their just desserts also resonated with people, he had to learn the hard way. homeboy was obviously undeserving of love, and his attempt to barge in on her new-found happiness really left a sour taste.
Image credits: logotrix
Image credits: Thembi_Macbenny
Others shared their own experiences and stories, homeboy is far from the only guy who has some serious growing up to do. Taking responsibility and making a commitment isn’t always easy, but what is life all about if you are content to simply let opportunity slip through your grasp? It takes maturity to recognize what you have, take the initiative and act upon it.
Image credits: baeoflight
Image credits: AllHailLeslie
Image credits: Ignekai
Image credits: WhoaKimosabe1
Image credits: WesGerrr
Image credits: kikiMari3
Image credits: mrbravo365
Image credits: amygair_
Image credits: magdalaenalm
