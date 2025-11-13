Guy Expects Girl To Wait While He ‘Plays Around’, Can’t Cope With Her Marrying Another Guy 2 Years Later

There is a generally accepted notion that women ‘mature’ faster than men. One widely reported study, dubiously commissioned by Nickelodeon UK (very mature), claimed that men finally grow up aged 43, a full 11 years later than women. It went on to list the top 30 ‘maturity failings’ of men, as experienced by women with things like: “Finding their own farts and burps hilarious; eating fast food at 2:00am and playing videogames,” featuring at the top.

Surely the inability to commit to a relationship should be somewhere on the list too. It’s fair enough if you don’t feel ready to settle down and want to ‘play the field’ for a little while first. But expecting someone to be there waiting for you, when you finally decide that you’re done playing, is just selfish, dumb and asking for trouble.

This viral Twitter thread, told by Rev Rell, is a lesson to all of us tempted to try to put things ‘on hold’ while you screw around.

Image credits: awkward_duck

Image credits: awkward_duck

Image credits: awkward_duck

Image credits: awkward_duck

Image credits: awkward_duck

Image credits: awkward_duck

Image credits: awkward_duck

Image credits: awkward_duck

Image credits: awkward_duck

Image credits: awkward_duck

Image credits: awkward_duck

Image credits: awkward_duck

Image credits: awkward_duck

It’s fair to say that ‘homeboy’ wasn’t getting a lot of sympathy from people’s reactions to the post, which has been retweeted almost 67,000 times. What was it that hit home with so many people? Perhaps most importantly, the story puts relationships our into perspective and reminds us not to take the people we love for granted.

Image credits: BrittHenry10

The satisfaction of seeing somebody so obviously disrespectful and undeserving getting their just desserts also resonated with people, he had to learn the hard way. homeboy was obviously undeserving of love, and his attempt to barge in on her new-found happiness really left a sour taste.

Image credits: logotrix

Image credits: Thembi_Macbenny

Others shared their own experiences and stories, homeboy is far from the only guy who has some serious growing up to do. Taking responsibility and making a commitment isn’t always easy, but what is life all about if you are content to simply let opportunity slip through your grasp? It takes maturity to recognize what you have, take the initiative and act upon it.

Image credits: baeoflight

Image credits: AllHailLeslie

Image credits: Ignekai

Image credits: WhoaKimosabe1

Image credits: WesGerrr

Image credits: kikiMari3

Image credits: mrbravo365

Image credits: amygair_

Image credits: magdalaenalm

