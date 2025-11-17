Teacher Explains Why They Quit After 1st Day, Goes Viral, But Some People Are Still Baffled

We always hear about students bullying each other in schools. And we know it’s bad. What we hear way more rarely is that teachers experience bullying too. And usually, it comes from those same students.
Recently, TikTok user @kevinenvy came to the platform stating that they are quitting their job due to kids being way too mean. And the video gathered more than 1M views.
In August, a teacher went viral on TikTok after quitting a job after their first day because they were fed up with how the kids behaved
“So it’s my first day being a teacher and I’m quitting”
“It was my first day, I don’t want this, I went to school for no reason. I thought I can handle it.”
“These kids are just mean, they’re rude, they’re smelly, they were sneezing everywhere. So, today’s my last day”
Sadly, we can’t even imagine how common bullying of teachers is
If we talk a bit more broadly than the TikTok video, statistics of students bullying teachers are frankly quite sad. According to the research done by sociologists Paulina Billett and Edgar Burns, back in 2018, more than 70% of participant teachers had been bullied or harassed by a student within the last 12 months.
Verbal aggression was the most common form of bullying – 30% of participants experienced it. It was followed by invasion of personal space (16.6%) and damage to personal property (12.5%). Unfortunately, 10% of participant teachers experienced physical abuse.
Also, the study found that female teachers suffered student bullying slightly more often than male ones. On the other hand, male teachers more often had students organizing others against them and lying to get them in trouble.
Quite surprisingly, commentators were supportive of the teacher. A lot of them shared similar situations they found themselves in or someone they knew experienced. Others advised the teacher to try to go to different schools or grades, maybe there the experience would be a bit better. Or just try to be a substitute teacher beforehand.
People online agreed – being a teacher is not for the weak
