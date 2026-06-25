Taylor Swift’s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals “Disgustingly Elitist” Plan

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be planning a massive, street-shutting wedding in New York City, and it’s pissing people off.

Social media users claimed Swift was showing her finger to the entire country with her wedding plans, which coincide with the nation’s 250th birthday celebrations on July 4.

“Why are you closing the street just for your own wedding? Is that not selfishness?” one commented online.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be planning a massive, street-shutting wedding in New York City

Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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For her biggest love story yet, Taylor Swift may be shutting down the streets of New York next month.

She and Travis Kelce have remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans. But reports claimed they might be planning an extravagant July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden, which can set around 22,000 people.

Taylor Swift’s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals “Disgustingly Elitist” Plan

Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle recently spilled the tea on wedding rules for the Swift-Kelce nuptials.

“They said absolutely no gifts,” Kittle told ExtraTV. “But I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin. Sounds expensive, too.”

As for his one wedding wish for the couple, the American Football star said he wanted them to “have so much fun with all of the events.”

“Everyone’s been sworn to secrecy,” one source said about the possible wedding at the legendary MSG

Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Streets surrounding Madison Square Garden may be closed for the rumored wedding.

A permit was filed in New York City to shut down the streets around the arena from July 2 through midday July 4 for an event planned on July 3, sources claimed to TMZ.

The application was submitted by the high-profile event planning company, Winick Productions, to New York City’s Street Activity Permit Office in early June.

“Everyone’s been sworn to secrecy,” one source told Page Six about the couple apparently gearing up for a star-studded wedding at the legendary MSG.

Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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It was also reported that event planners had requested permission to set up tents, canopies, and trucks around the arena for the event.

One report said a request made by Winick Productions was related to a possible tent or canopy outside the venue, aimed at accommodating a crowd of 509 to 999 guests.

Several members of Kelce’s NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, have already booked rooms at the popular Marriott Marquee in Times Square for the afore-mentioned dates.

“This is so tacky and embarrassing,” a social media user cribbed online

Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

Image credits: Jason Miller/Getty Images

Law enforcement sources in New York City also confirmed to Deadline that officers with NYPD and Penn Station Amtrak were informed about the couple’s plans to say “I do” on July 3 at MSG.

But the wedding rumors have reportedly left some businesses in the area furious over possible road closures, extra security, and throngs of invitees affecting their original holiday activities.

Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Netizens also tsk-tsked, saying, “I’m sorry, but I’d be so embarrassed to say that I got married at Madison Square Garden.”

“Taylor Swift acts so progressive, but she is just like every other rich snob. Loves to use her private jets for some coffee and now she’s closing the streets b/c her wedding is super important, and all the regular folk are bums to her,” one said.

Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

Image credits: killatrav/Instagram

Another wrote, “If this is true, it’s the most disgustingly elitist thing I’ve ever heard. I don’t care how famous you are, trying to shut down the streets in one of America’s most historic, if not the most historic, cities on the 250th anniversary is not only a gigantic f*** you to the country, it’s a statement on how self-important you think you are.

“F*** both of them I hope it gets denied, but knowing the current leadership in New York it’ll get approved specifically because it’s a f*** you to the nation,” the same user added.

“That’s selfish of them. So how are the residents supposed to navigate?” one asked.

“This is not a rich snob,” another said, “this is so tacky and embarrassing.”

“Honestly, I’d feel a bit awkward telling people I got married at Madison Square Garden,” one commented online

Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Sources also claimed that details about the NYC permit may be a smooth ploy to distract people from the engaged couple’s actual wedding plans.

“Don’t be shocked if it turns out to be a small affair far away from the spotlight,” an industry source close to the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told Deadline.

“Maybe they’ll really get marred at the Sphere [in Vegas], they both like surprises, fake-outs,” they added.

Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

Image credits: kanebrown/Instagram

Ahead of their happily-ever-after, Swift and Kelce were seen enjoying some pre-wedding fun separately with their own friends.

The Bad Blood singer had a girl’s weekend in Rhode Island with her longtime friend Abigail Anderson and pals over the past week. Swift’s other friends were also spotted at her Watch Hill mansion.

Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

Image credits: killatrav/Instagram

The NFL star, meanwhile, was seen around California for his rumored bachelor party, which included stops at The Bird Streets Club, a Chris Lake concert, and a NASCAR race at Naval Base Coronado.

Kelce’s older brother Jason Kelce, former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Ross Travis, Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, and Swift’s brother Austin Swift appeared to be part of the bachelor party crew.

“Imagine having so much money you can shut down a busy road in New York,” one commented online 

Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Taylor Swift&#8217;s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals &#8220;Disgustingly Elitist&#8221; Plan

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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