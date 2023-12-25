Breaking Down Taylor Swift and Dwayne Johnson’s Friendship

It’s hard to find a celebrity who isn’t a fan of Taylor Swift. Swift is having an impressive 2023, touring the world with sold-out shows and releasing her movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which is an immersive musical experience for her fans. So it shouldn’t be shocking that the actor and former wrestling star Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is friends with and a fan of the global pop singer Johnson met Swift on the Jay Leno Show in 2011, and he’s been gushing over her ever since.
Swift is also a fan of the actor, especially after he featured variations of some of her songs in his movie with another acting superstar, Kevin Hart, DC League of Super Pets. But that’s not where their friendship ends. From their social media interactions, it’s obvious they have a cordial and friendly relationship where they support each other in their respective jobs in the entertainment industry. Here is what you need to know about Johnson and Swift’s friendship.
Taylor Swift and Dwayne Johnson Have Worked Together Before
Even before they met, Johnson was very excited to meet Swift at the Jay Leno Show because he is a swiftie like thousands of people worldwide. Johnson tweeted that he was on his way to shoot the Tonight Show with the ‘endlessly talented’ Taylor Swift. After the show, Johnson said Swift was an absolute sweetheart, meaning their short time together must have been exciting. His love for the star only grew after this first interaction.
Swift released her music video for “The Man” in 2020, and the voice in the clip when she transforms into a bearded man might sound familiar to most fans. This is because it’s the voice of the popular actor, Dwayne Johnson. He lent his unique voice to the music video because he is a huge fan of Swift and her projects. He wouldn’t say no to collaborating with one of his favorite musicians! Johnson has admitted that his favorite song of the pop singer is Shake It Off, which was a global sensation. And we don’t blame him because this is one of her biggest records to date!
Johnson took to social media to congratulate Swift on the video, saying he’d love a duet in the future. This hasn’t happened yet, but there is still hope these stars can get together. Swift responded in her tweet by saying that she is thankful to Johnson for helping out and being supportive of her music over the years.
They are Supportive of Each Others Projects
Johnson uses every chance he gets to sing a Taylor Swift song, whether it’s in a TV show, on his social media or in a music video. In his HBO TV show, Ballers, Johnson belts out Shake it Off in a scene that has fans loving him even more. In the scene, Johnson’s character is driving and Shake it Off is playing on the radio, and he can’t help but join in. When Johnson performed in the Lip Sync Battle, he channelled his inner Taylor Swift performing his favorite song, Shake it Off. He also thanked the pop singer for permitting him to use the song.
During Swift’s battle to reclaim her music by re-recording her most popular albums, Johnson was very supportive. While promoting his movie, DC League of Super Pets, Johnson and Hart discuss two of her re-recorded songs, Message in a Bottle and Bad Of Blood, Taylor’s version, which they are both listening to in their AirPods. Swift comments on the post, thanking his friend, Johnson, for supporting the ethically sourced versions of her songs. More Taylor Swift songs are also featured in the movie.
Johnson is the proud father of three daughters who could be the ones who introduced him to Swift’s great music. Taylor recently celebrated her 34th birthday with close friends, including Blake Lively, Vanessa Hudgens, and Zoe Kravitz. Although Johnson didn’t make an appearance, he loves the star and is a huge fan of her music. Their collaborations in films and social media interactions show they are truly genuine friends.
