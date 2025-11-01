Woman Who Cut Her Nose Off Shares Shocking Before-And-After Pics

Love it or hate it, modern medical science does now allow people to express themselves through their own body like never before. As with almost anything else humans set their minds to, some folks really push this idea to its absolute limits.
A woman, famous for her full body tattoos and intensive modifications, shared her latest “update,” that she now had her nose surgically removed. Netizens discussed their thoughts on it. Be warned, her new look might be a bit intense for some viewers.
More info: Instagram
Some people get very creative with their body modifications
Image credits: toxii.bodymod
One influencer went as far as to remove her own nose
Image credits: toxii.bodymod
On her Instagram account recently, she shared how she used to look before all the body mods
Image credits: toxii.bodymod
Image credits: toxii.bodymod
You can view some of her videos here
There are very human reasons why someone might want to change how they look
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Body modification of one form or another has existed across cultures for millennia, serving purposes from tribal identification to religious devotion to just expressions of personal aesthetic preferences. These days, people’s options are even wider, from full-body tattoos that cover every visible inch of skin to surgical procedures that dramatically alter facial features, like removing or reshaping the nose, ears, or other facial structures. Most people get stuck at the initial shock value, but it can be worth examining the deeper human motivations and psychological factors why someone might actually decide to do something like this.
A common example is that people who have experienced significant trauma, serious illness, physical accidents, or periods in their lives where they felt fundamentally powerless often describe these modifications as a way to reclaim ownership of their bodies. Rather than having their appearance dictated solely by genetic inheritance, unfortunate accidents, medical conditions, or the actions of others, they often change something to fit a look they like. This sense of agency can be healing, although this isn’t always the outcome.
Some folks also experience a profound disconnect between their internal sense of self and their appearance as it is. For these people, body modification serves as a way to bridge their inner identity and outer presentation. This might involve embodying an aesthetic that accurately reflects their personality, their spiritual or philosophical beliefs, or just a sense of belonging to some community or subculture. Some describe feeling like they were “born in the wrong skin” in a sense, and through body modification, they’re correcting this mismatch.
Some subcultures prefer certain aesthetics
Image credits: Eduardo Ramos / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Body modification communities, like online forums, conventions, or local groups, offer acceptance, understanding, and celebration that heavily modified individuals may struggle to find in mainstream society. These groups provide spaces where people can share experiences, discuss procedures and artists, offer support during difficult healing processes, and simply exist without judgment.
The psychology of transformation itself plays a role for many people. The process of modification, particularly when it unfolds over months or years, creates a sense of intentional evolution and personal growth. Some describe it as a form of meditation or mindfulness, a practice that grounds them in their physical existence and connects them to the present moment. The anticipation, the experience of the procedure itself, and the aftermath of healing create a cycle of renewal that some find addictive in a positive sense. Unfortunately, it can also manifest itself with people who have some of the worst taste on the planet.
It’s also worth noting that for some people, extreme modification serves as a filter for relationships and social interactions. Those who cannot accept or respect their choices reveal themselves quickly, while those who remain demonstrate acceptance of the whole person. This filtering effect, while sometimes painful, can lead to more authentic relationships built on genuine acceptance rather than conditional approval based on conventional appearance. While these modifications certainly aren’t for everyone, and many people will never understand or feel drawn to such dramatic physical alterations, examining the motivations behind them reveals they’re rarely impulsive, attention-seeking, or self-destructive decisions. They typically involve careful consideration, consultation with skilled practitioners, significant financial investment, and acceptance of potential social consequences. That being said, the internet is littered with examples where someone’s dream didn’t match the skill of the person creating it.
Many netizens thought she had every right to do whatever she wanted with her body
Others seemed to have strong opinions against it
