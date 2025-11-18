35 Times People Made Such Amazing Dishes, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

by

Delicious food is one of the greatest pleasures we have in this world. A tasty meal can satiate our hunger, lift our spirits, and bring us closer to other people. So, why not stare at some pictures of aesthetically pleasing foods to make our day just a bit easier?

Here we have a selection of mouth-watering and beautiful-looking foods for your enjoyment from the people on this very dedicated subreddit. “Simple, attractive, and visual” is their motto and the posters execute that to a “T.” So, scroll away, hungry Pandas, and enjoy some delicious-looking foods these foodies either made themselves, or spotted somewhere in the wild.

Bored Panda reached out to Raunak Sunder, aka Chef Ron to know more about honing your home cook skills. He’s a food enthusiast who posts delicious-looking dishes on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. He shared some cooking tips and tricks with us and shared some advice for those who might feel uninspired in the kitchen lately. Read his insights below!

#1 Roasted Potatoes

Image source: softrotten

#2 Strawberry Vanilla Crepe Cake

Image source: [deleted]

#3 My Sourdough Bread

Image source: naxotech

#4 [oc]custard And Marbled Chocolate Tart With A Cashew Nut Sable Crust

Image source: MaxNeoton

#5 A Couple Of Fruit Tarts I Made A While Back

Image source: driptec

#6 I Hope My Pizza Is Worthy Of This Sub. Today’s Margherita 🍕

Image source: Jabbe26

#7 Pretty Chuffed With How This Dish Turned Out. Honey Panna Cotta, Pear Vanilla Caramel, Honey Tuile And Honeycomb 🤤

Image source: Jaypeanewb

#8 First Chocolate Souffle

Image source: sugarplum_jellybean

#9 My Husband’s Epic Roast Dinner!

Image source: Yesterday_is_hist0ry

#10 My First Babka! (Cinnamon)

Image source: NoRadishes

#11 French Onion Soup

Image source: Teelk3007

#12 Tried My Hand At Beef Wellington

Image source: GraduateDan

#13 Garlic Rosemary Focaccia!

Image source: carnitascronch

#14 Lobster Benedict With Homemade Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Image source: ianjmcg

#15 Made My Brother’s Wedding Cake This Weekend

Image source: Rrroxy

#16 Made Fried Chicken Nuggets (BBQ, Normal, Garlic Parm, Buffalo), Baked Macaroni And Cheese, And Herby Potatoes For Brother’s Bday Dinner

Image source: softrotten

#17 This Chocolate Cake My Mom Baked

Image source: CuddlyBunion341

#18 Dijon Chicken W/ Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes And Green Beans

Image source: softrotten

#19 I Made A Croque Madame

Image source: DutchE46XI330

#20 Homemade Spaghetti Bolognese With Sourdough Garlic Bread

Image source: BrutalAndroid

#21 I Made A Cannoli Cheesecake!

Image source: broccoli-milkshakes

#22 Peruvian Chicken Thighs W/ Aji Verde And Yellow Rice

Image source: softrotten

#23 I Ate Fresh Scones With Cream And Sour Cherry Jam

Image source: MrGodless

#24 Birthday Dinner. Birria Quesa Tacos, Elote Corn Salad (Esquites), And Coffee Brownie Cheesecake

Image source: softrotten

#25 I Made A Cast Iron Pizza

Image source: -SpaghettiCat-

#26 Homemade Pistachio Mooncakes

Image source: fio3302

#27 Ham And Cheese Omelet With Potatoes

Image source: aminorman

#28 Sourdoughbaguette

Image source: chikara27

#29 Homemade: Sour Dough Vanilla Pudding Cake, Earl Grey Custard Ice Cream, Berries

Image source: FishAndChips7

#30 French Onion Soup With Homemade Bread!

Image source: splunge26

#31 Swedish Meatballs With Mashed Potatoes And Lingonberry Jam

Image source: pinkcouture1

#32 I Like To Put The Sauce On Top Of The Cheese When I Make Chicken Parm So The Breading Stays Crispy!

Image source: [deleted]

#33 Homemade Crunch Wrap Supreme

Image source: Spanish_merma1d

#34 Pistachio/Tiramisu/Strawberry Cheesecake/Nutella Banana Croissants From Lakon Paris Patisserie In Boston

Image source: bostonglobe

#35 First Time Chicken Broth Ramen, Turned Out Ok, Will For Sure Do It Again

Image source: swappermilf

