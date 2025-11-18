35 Times People Made Such Amazing Dishes, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Delicious food is one of the greatest pleasures we have in this world. A tasty meal can satiate our hunger, lift our spirits, and bring us closer to other people. So, why not stare at some pictures of aesthetically pleasing foods to make our day just a bit easier?
Here we have a selection of mouth-watering and beautiful-looking foods for your enjoyment from the people on this very dedicated subreddit. “Simple, attractive, and visual” is their motto and the posters execute that to a “T.” So, scroll away, hungry Pandas, and enjoy some delicious-looking foods these foodies either made themselves, or spotted somewhere in the wild.
Bored Panda reached out to Raunak Sunder, aka Chef Ron to know more about honing your home cook skills. He’s a food enthusiast who posts delicious-looking dishes on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. He shared some cooking tips and tricks with us and shared some advice for those who might feel uninspired in the kitchen lately. Read his insights below!
#1 Roasted Potatoes
#2 Strawberry Vanilla Crepe Cake
#3 My Sourdough Bread
#4 [oc]custard And Marbled Chocolate Tart With A Cashew Nut Sable Crust
#5 A Couple Of Fruit Tarts I Made A While Back
#6 I Hope My Pizza Is Worthy Of This Sub. Today’s Margherita 🍕
#7 Pretty Chuffed With How This Dish Turned Out. Honey Panna Cotta, Pear Vanilla Caramel, Honey Tuile And Honeycomb 🤤
#8 First Chocolate Souffle
#9 My Husband’s Epic Roast Dinner!
#10 My First Babka! (Cinnamon)
#11 French Onion Soup
#12 Tried My Hand At Beef Wellington
#13 Garlic Rosemary Focaccia!
#14 Lobster Benedict With Homemade Cheddar Bay Biscuits
#15 Made My Brother’s Wedding Cake This Weekend
#16 Made Fried Chicken Nuggets (BBQ, Normal, Garlic Parm, Buffalo), Baked Macaroni And Cheese, And Herby Potatoes For Brother’s Bday Dinner
#17 This Chocolate Cake My Mom Baked
#18 Dijon Chicken W/ Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes And Green Beans
#19 I Made A Croque Madame
#20 Homemade Spaghetti Bolognese With Sourdough Garlic Bread
#21 I Made A Cannoli Cheesecake!
#22 Peruvian Chicken Thighs W/ Aji Verde And Yellow Rice
#23 I Ate Fresh Scones With Cream And Sour Cherry Jam
#24 Birthday Dinner. Birria Quesa Tacos, Elote Corn Salad (Esquites), And Coffee Brownie Cheesecake
#25 I Made A Cast Iron Pizza
#26 Homemade Pistachio Mooncakes
#27 Ham And Cheese Omelet With Potatoes
#28 Sourdoughbaguette
#29 Homemade: Sour Dough Vanilla Pudding Cake, Earl Grey Custard Ice Cream, Berries
#30 French Onion Soup With Homemade Bread!
#31 Swedish Meatballs With Mashed Potatoes And Lingonberry Jam
#32 I Like To Put The Sauce On Top Of The Cheese When I Make Chicken Parm So The Breading Stays Crispy!
#33 Homemade Crunch Wrap Supreme
#34 Pistachio/Tiramisu/Strawberry Cheesecake/Nutella Banana Croissants From Lakon Paris Patisserie In Boston
#35 First Time Chicken Broth Ramen, Turned Out Ok, Will For Sure Do It Again
