Man Suspects That He Is The Only Person Living In His Apartment, Investigates And Shares Proof On TikTok

Do you remember the movie “I Am Legend”? Yes, the one in which the hero played by Will Smith, for a long time, had no one to slap in the face, and just wandered around the deserted New York. Creepy feeling, right? Now imagine something similar happening in real life.
That is, you move into a large apartment building, and then gradually begin to notice something strange. That there are no neighbors around you, cars in the parking garage look abandoned, and for several days, you do not meet a single living soul… Post-apocalyptic New York? No, Atlanta, our days!
The TikToker @atlcody, as you can guess from his nickname, is called Cody and he lives in Atlanta. The man recorded a series of videos, which in total scored more than 6M views. And, as usual in the good old creepy stories, it all started on the eve of Halloween…
More info: TikTok (Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5)
The Original Poster lives in Atlanta, in an overcrowded apartment building… or not so overcrowded?
Image credits: atlcody
So, the Original Poster suspected that he was actually living alone in the apartment building, even though the official website indicated that the apartment building was almost full. What was the reason? It’s very simple – on Friday, the courier inserted Chinese menu leaflets into the door cracks – and on Sunday, walking along his floor, Cody suddenly noticed that all the leaflets remained in their places.
Image credits: atlcody
The leaflets remained in their places in the door cracks of many apartments, while several days passed
It’s really weird that for two days, absolutely no one exited or entered the apartments. The man thought about it and decided to conduct his own investigation. On the fifth day, it turned out that half of the menu leaflets remained in their places. But perhaps, the OP suggested, the apartment complex just removed them?
Image credits: atlcody
Image credits: atlcody
It should be clarified that, according to Cody himself, he lives in a nice part of the city, and the building itself is also good, especially considering the price. How, then, are so many apartments free? Or did many tenants just simultaneously go on an extended vacation?
Image credits: atlcody
Image credits: atlcody
The OP even thought about some conspiracy theories while investigating the leaflet mystery
Cody even supposed that the staff of the complex simply saw his video and deliberately took away some of the leaflets in order to create the illusion that people do live in the apartments. The blogger decided to go to the parking garage to see if there were cars there.
Image credits: atlcody
Image credits: atlcody
Some cars in the parking garage seemed to look really abandoned
There were more cars than apartments on the floor where the OP lives, and some cars didn’t look like they’d moved for a while. The TikToker decided to explore other floors and found out that there were plenty of empty spaces – especially considering how many people are expected to live in the entire building.
Image credits: atlcody
Image credits: atlcody
At the same time, the building’s official website claimed that only four apartments were free to rent
Cody decided to check how many apartments are officially available for rent, and went to the building’s official website. It turned out that only four apartments were free for rent – and there were many more leaflets with menus at the doors! And, of course, many more abandoned cars. Where did all these people go, then?
Image credits: atlcody
Image credits: atlcody
There were not so many windows lit when Cody walked around the building in the evening
Finally, towards evening, at eight pm, the man decided to go around the building and see how many windows were lit. It turned out that if you do not take into account the porch lights, then in fact, the windows in many apartments remained dark. A mystical story far from over…
Image credits: atlcody
Image credits: atlcody
Image credits: atlcody
Image credits: atlcody
People in the comments were mostly ironic and offered lots of various explanations
We must also say that the people in the comments to the video were not really mystified, stating that the fewer neighbors, the better. For example, one of the commenters noted that she would just be happy if there were no neighbors in the apartment above who were constantly “stoning” around.
Someone advised Cody to set off the fire alarm and see how many people run out of the building. And another person suggested that this is just an apartment for introverts. However, it is more likely, according to another commenter, that the complex management is simply claiming that it is almost full just to pretend it’s competitive and raise prices for the new tenants. Though… conspiracy theories look more thrilling and exciting.
We’re interested, what do you think about the explanation of this story? Are you inclined to the version about the administration tricks, or is there still some kind of a creepy mystery here? We will always welcome your comments.
