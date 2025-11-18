40 Times A Task Failed Successfully, As Shared By This Online Community

Sometimes things go according to plan, which is great. Other times we fail miserably, but that’s okay, too. And then there are the rare cases when we fail successfully, typically not even knowing how, and often resulting in some rather comical situations.

Plenty of such instances are shared on the ‘Task Fail Successfully’ reddit community, which proves that not everything in life is as black and white as failing and succeeding. Scroll down to find some bizarre cases of these gray areas and enjoy a good giggle; or confusion.

On the list below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with an expert in employee engagement, award-winning author and speaker, Eddie LeMoine, who was kind enough to answer a couple of our questions about the links between success and failure.

#1 Double Trouble

Image source: rosseepoo

#2 She Spittin Straight Fax!

Image source: Your1AfricanPrince

#3 I Guess I’ll Give It Another Try

Image source: NFMonkey

#4 Successfail Race

Image source: bsm1379

#5 Failed Successfully: Cheating

Image source: WaSSuP532

#6 My Bank Sent Me 28 Letters In The Mail To Inform Me I Have Opted Out Of Receiving Paper Statements

Image source: ryanctag

#7 Successfail Pretender

Image source: bsm1379

#8 Puzzle

Image source: Tortillas56

#9 Yes

Image source: BlackoutORK

#10 Well Yes But Actually No

Image source: Sad_Pocoyo

#11 Our Smoke Detector Caught Fire

Image source: hugejourney

#12 An Interesting Title

Image source: HoobidyMcBoobidy

#13 But The Sign On The Wall Said

Image source: flopsychops

#14 Battle Of The Sign Successfails

Image source: bsm1379

#15 Went Axe Throwing In Our Yard And Yeah…

Image source: Soft-Ad-2652

#16 I Guess That’s A Win

Image source: idontknowanynamesohi

#17 After Accepting A Gift On Steam, Thanks For The Useful Information!

Image source: boozygamerkc

#18 We Were Talking About Running

Image source: Mauerk

#19 Another One

Image source: aftersick

#20 Somewhere In Japan, Someone’s Sprayer Got Broke Along The Handle

Image source: sa547ph

#21 Man Buys A Car With Cigarette Money Then Dies

Image source: cur346457y76

#22 Different Kind Of Date

Image source: bsm1379

#23 My Jar Of Salsa Broke Rather Practically

Image source: Arnstone

#24 My GF Tried To Catch A Moth. It Was Easier Than Expected

Image source: inetaaa-

#25 Went To Mcdonald’s And Ordered A Cheeseburger With Ketchup Only.. Well I Guess I Got What I Ordered

Image source: sirLUL

#26 Task Failed Successfully? (Found This On Youtube)

Image source: wysiwyg1998

#27 There’s Always A Funny One

Image source: BioBraster

#28 Me Irl

Image source: sithwonder

#29 It Works I Guess

Image source: FluffyWolfy777

#30 Light Connection

Image source: Recent_Effective8070

#31 Successfail Hookup

Image source: bsm1379

#32 Walked Into The Kitchen To Find This Monstrosity

Image source: maxweinman76

#33 Pretzels

Image source: aftersick

#34 Saw This Rather Attractive Window Display In London Today

Image source: BinaryExplosion

#35 Good Enough For Me

Image source: EJY2003

#36 My Fly Catcher Caught A Fly On The Non Sticky Part

Image source: Zsastrasza

#37 Does This Count?

Image source: samisaga95

#38 Umm

Image source: tjmouse

#39 Gay Task Failed Succesfully

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Failed To Start Because Of The Following Error: The Operation Completed Successfully

Image source: jackinsomniac

Patrick Penrose
