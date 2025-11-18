40 Times A Task Failed Successfully, As Shared By This Online Community

Sometimes things go according to plan, which is great. Other times we fail miserably, but that’s okay, too. And then there are the rare cases when we fail successfully, typically not even knowing how, and often resulting in some rather comical situations.
Plenty of such instances are shared on the ‘Task Fail Successfully’ reddit community, which proves that not everything in life is as black and white as failing and succeeding. Scroll down to find some bizarre cases of these gray areas and enjoy a good giggle; or confusion.
On the list below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with an expert in employee engagement, award-winning author and speaker, Eddie LeMoine, who was kind enough to answer a couple of our questions about the links between success and failure.
#1 Double Trouble
Image source: rosseepoo
#2 She Spittin Straight Fax!
Image source: Your1AfricanPrince
#3 I Guess I’ll Give It Another Try
Image source: NFMonkey
#4 Successfail Race
Image source: bsm1379
#5 Failed Successfully: Cheating
Image source: WaSSuP532
#6 My Bank Sent Me 28 Letters In The Mail To Inform Me I Have Opted Out Of Receiving Paper Statements
Image source: ryanctag
#7 Successfail Pretender
Image source: bsm1379
#8 Puzzle
Image source: Tortillas56
#9 Yes
Image source: BlackoutORK
#10 Well Yes But Actually No
Image source: Sad_Pocoyo
#11 Our Smoke Detector Caught Fire
Image source: hugejourney
#12 An Interesting Title
Image source: HoobidyMcBoobidy
#13 But The Sign On The Wall Said
Image source: flopsychops
#14 Battle Of The Sign Successfails
Image source: bsm1379
#15 Went Axe Throwing In Our Yard And Yeah…
Image source: Soft-Ad-2652
#16 I Guess That’s A Win
Image source: idontknowanynamesohi
#17 After Accepting A Gift On Steam, Thanks For The Useful Information!
Image source: boozygamerkc
#18 We Were Talking About Running
Image source: Mauerk
#19 Another One
Image source: aftersick
#20 Somewhere In Japan, Someone’s Sprayer Got Broke Along The Handle
Image source: sa547ph
#21 Man Buys A Car With Cigarette Money Then Dies
Image source: cur346457y76
#22 Different Kind Of Date
Image source: bsm1379
#23 My Jar Of Salsa Broke Rather Practically
Image source: Arnstone
#24 My GF Tried To Catch A Moth. It Was Easier Than Expected
Image source: inetaaa-
#25 Went To Mcdonald’s And Ordered A Cheeseburger With Ketchup Only.. Well I Guess I Got What I Ordered
Image source: sirLUL
#26 Task Failed Successfully? (Found This On Youtube)
Image source: wysiwyg1998
#27 There’s Always A Funny One
Image source: BioBraster
#28 Me Irl
Image source: sithwonder
#29 It Works I Guess
Image source: FluffyWolfy777
#30 Light Connection
Image source: Recent_Effective8070
#31 Successfail Hookup
Image source: bsm1379
#32 Walked Into The Kitchen To Find This Monstrosity
Image source: maxweinman76
#33 Pretzels
Image source: aftersick
#34 Saw This Rather Attractive Window Display In London Today
Image source: BinaryExplosion
#35 Good Enough For Me
Image source: EJY2003
#36 My Fly Catcher Caught A Fly On The Non Sticky Part
Image source: Zsastrasza
#37 Does This Count?
Image source: samisaga95
#38 Umm
Image source: tjmouse
#39 Gay Task Failed Succesfully
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Failed To Start Because Of The Following Error: The Operation Completed Successfully
Image source: jackinsomniac
