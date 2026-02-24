Tim Gunn Breaks Silence On Heartbreaking Reason Behind 43 Years Of Celibacy

Former Project Runway star Tim Gunn recently revealed the reason behind being celibate for four long decades.
An academic with a degree in Fine Arts, Gunn brought his creative know-how to television as a fashion design mentor and judge on Project Runway. He has also done voice acting in Hollywood, written five books, and served on the faculty of Parsons School of Design.
During a recent appearance on the Dear Chelsea podcast, Gunn shared that a past relationship led him to choose celibacy for many years.
“My heart breaks for him,” one user said after finding out why Gunn made the decision.
“Heartbreak” and “anger” over a breakup made Tim Gunn stay celibate for 43 years
Gunn told the host, Chelsea Handler, that a “very serious nine-year relationship in Washington D.C.” and the manner it ended was the reason why he has been celibate since the early ‘80s.
“I loved this person deeply and would have done anything for him, and I still remember the night that it all ended. We were in bed watching M*A*S*H. It was the first run, and he said to me, ‘I have no patience for you any longer. I want you to leave,’” Gunn recalled.
While driving back to his apartment on Rock Creek Parkway, Gunn had to pull off as he was hyperventilating. “I was beside myself with self-flagellation and self-pity, and it was awful,” he shared.
However, it wasn’t just the end of the relationship that affected him. His partner had admitted to being physically intimate with other people while they were in the relationship, and the fear of contracting s*xually transmitted diseases (STDs) loomed over his head.
“One of the things that he told me that night was that he had been sleeping with just about everything that walked by,” he explained. “I had been loyal and faithful to him. He was the only person I had ever been with, and this was the advent of AIDS. It’s 1982.”
Gunn confessed that his “self-pity” evolved into “completely unbridled anger,” as by having relations with multiple people, his then-partner might as well have given him “a d**th sentence.”
“Of course, I was tested every six months for 10 years for HIV, and thankfully, I had a clean slate,” Gunn said. “But whenever I was even tempted to engage in something that could become serious with someone, all this would come back like Niagara Falls, and it would just take the desire away.”
Gunn added that living alone is not so bad for him. It was “a bit of an adjustment” at first, but now he “wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Online support poured in for Tim Gunn after his admission about celibacy
Gunn, who was a fan favorite when he regularly appeared on Project Runway and has remained so in the years since, received waves of support on social media.
“I want to hug him,” one person wrote. Another said, “If anything could’ve made me love him even more, this was it.”
“What’s sad for me here is that he made his choice as the result of trauma. What a terrible thing to do to another human being,” an individual commented. “ I’m glad he is so happy and joyful, it’s just a little bittersweet.”
“I would have suggested some therapy for him about 40 years ago, but it seems now this is set in stone,” one said. “I hope he still has companionship and intimacy in other ways,” another comment read.
Another person, who seemingly related to Gunn’s words, wrote, “I’m 47 and the last time was on a date at 25. You just kind of get used to being alone.”
Tim Gunn felt “humiliated” with Project Runway’s post-reboot offer
Gunn revealed in an interview with PEOPLE, before the new season of Project Runway aired, that supermodel Heidi Klum texted him to discuss it.
He was part of the show for 16 seasons, from its debut in 2004 to 2020, alongside Klum as host.
After the bankruptcy of The Weinstein Company, the entity that had full control of Project Runway from 2011 to 2018, the show underwent a reboot.
Klum returned to Project Runway in 2025 for season 21, but Gunn was not invited back at first.
“Heidi sent me a text saying, ‘There’s talk about bringing Project Runway back with us, with you and me, and would you do it?’ And I said, ‘Would I do it? Of course, there’s not a moment of hesitation in me,’” Gunn said.
Months later, when he did not receive a contract, and his agent reached out to the show’s executive producers, it became clear he was not being called back. Klum was not aware of this development at the time and promised Gunn that she was fighting for him.
However, he received an offer to do a small cameo after a few weeks, but Gunn refused.
“What do I do? Wave from a bus? As the designers are going into Mood [Fabrics]? Heidi comes to see me at the retirement home and we play croquet? So no thank you.”
He admitted that he was “initially devastated, then kind of humiliated” with the situation, but then looked at the bright side. “I’ve come to terms with it,” he said. “Things happen for a reason.”
“Trauma will do that to you.” The internet showed support to Tim Gunn after his heartbreaking confession about celibacy.
