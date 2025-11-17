70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

by

You might have noticed that when viewing a city from a distance, the tallest buildings in them are the most visible ones. After all, they are tall, and it seems like they can pierce the horizon. The tallest buildings in the world seem to have their own gravitational attraction power. They attract both scientific and entertaining minds towards them. So what is so special about the tallest building in your city or nation?

The tall buildings we see in big cities are the peaks of architectural minds of the time. The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, attracts large numbers of tourists every year. It’s possible to visit it up close and look at it from afar. The same goes for the tallest building in America, the One World Trade Center, as it stands out in the large landscape of Manhattan and is quite the tourist attraction.

Since you already know about the tallest building in the world, why not check out other tall buildings that aren’t too far behind? In the list below, we have compiled a list of the buildings whose heights surprised the world. If you found the building somewhat interesting — be sure to upvote it. On the other hand, if you have anything to share — you can do so in the comments below.

#1 Shanghai Tower

Shanghai, China, 632 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#2 Burj Khalifa

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 828 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#3 Makkah Royal Clock Tower

Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 601 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#4 Lotte World Tower

Seoul, South Korea, 554.5 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#5 Ping An Finance Center

Shenzhen, China, 599.1 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#6 One World Trade Center

New York, United States, 541.3 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#7 Tianjin CTF Finance Centre

Tianjin, China, 530 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: BD2412

#8 Citic Tower

Beijing, China, 527.7 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#9 Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre

Guangzhou, China, 530 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: xiquinhosilva

#10 Taipei 101

Taipei, Taiwan, 508 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#11 Shanghai World Financial Center

Shanghai, China, 492 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#12 International Commerce Centre

Hong Kong, 484 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#13 Lakhta Center

Saint Petersburg, Russia, 462 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#14 Vincom Landmark 81

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, 461.2 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#15 Central Park Tower

New York, United States, 472.4 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#16 Torre Petronas 1 And 2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 451.9 m

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#17 Changsha IFS Tower T1

Changsha, China, 452.1 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: 維基小霸王

#18 Suzhou IFS

Suzhou, China, 450 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: Milkomède

#19 Zifeng Tower

Nanjing, China, 450 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#20 The Exchange 106

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 453.6 m

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#21 Wuhan Center Tower

Wuhan, China, 443.1 m

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: Wuchernchau

#22 Canton Tower

Guangdong, China, 604 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#23 China Resources Tower

Shenzhen, China, 392.5 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: Charlie fong

#24 Empire State Building

New York City, United States, 381 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#25 The St. Regis Chicago

Chicago, United States, 362.9 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#26 Al Hamra Tower

Kuwait City, Kuwait, 412.6 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#27 Tokyo Skytree

Tokyo, Japan, 634 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#28 Willis Tower

Chicago, United States, 442.1 m

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#29 KK100

Shenzhen, China, 441.8 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: Charlie fong

#30 One Vanderbilt Avenue

New York City, United States, 427 m

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#31 Jin Mao Tower

Shanghai, China, 420.5 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#32 LCT The Sharp Landmark Tower

Busan, South Korea, 411.6 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: Jean-Pierre Dalbéra

#33 The Address Boulevard

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 370 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: zaher_photography

#34 Bank Of China Tower

Hong Kong, China, 367.4 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#35 Almas Tower

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 360 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: michaelrealestatebroker

#36 The Torch

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 352 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#37 85 Sky Tower

Kaohsiung, Taiwan, 347.5 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: nikki.c225

#38 875 North Michigan Avenue

Chicago, United States, 343.7 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#39 Adnoc Headquarters

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 342 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#40 Hengqin International Finance Center

Zhuhai, China, 337.7 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: Charlie fong

#41 Wilshire Grand Center

Los Angeles, United States, 335.3 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#42 Damac Heights

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 335.1 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: mat_gec

#43 Guangzhou International Finance Center

Guangzhou, China, 438.6 m

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#44 Steinway Tower

New York City, United States, 435.3 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#45 Citic Plaza

Guangzhou, China, 390.2 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: Nissangeniss

#46 30 Hudson Yards

New York City, United States, 387.1 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#47 Shun Hing Square

Shenzhen, China, 384 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: 钉钉

#48 Dabaihui Plaza

Shenzhen, China, 375.6 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: Charlie fong

#49 Central Plaza

Hong Kong, China, 373.9 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#50 Dalian International Trade Center

Dalian, China, 370.2 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: xiquinhosilva

#51 Qingdao Hai Tian Center

Qingdao, China, 368.9 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: akaia_architecture

#52 Bank Of America Tower

New York City, United States, 365.8 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#53 Gevora Hotel

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 356.2 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#54 Emirates Tower One

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 354.6 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: Aidas U.

#55 Aon Center

Chicago, United States, 346.3 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: skyscraper.addict2

#56 One Shenzhen Bay Tower 7

Shenzhen, China, 341.4 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: Milkomède

#57 Comcast Technology Center

Philadelphia, United States, 339.1 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: TKD7089pro

#58 Wuxi International Finance Square

Wuxi, China, 339 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: MNXANL

#59 Chongqing World Financial Center

Chongqing, China, 338.9 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: skyscraper.addict2

#60 Mercury City Tower

Moscow, Russia, 338.8 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#61 Tianjin World Financial Center

Tianjin, China, 336.9 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: yu.msb

#62 SLS Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 335.5 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: tripadvisor.com

#63 Merdeka 118

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 679 m

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#64 Marina 101

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 425 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#65 23 Marina

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 392.4 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#66 Hanking Center

Shenzhen, China, 358.9 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: Charlie fong

#67 JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai Tower

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 355.4 m

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#68 432 Park Avenue

New York City, United States, 425.7 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

#69 OKO – Residential Tower

Moscow, Russia, 354.2 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Image source: Krassotkin

#70 Trump International Hotel & Tower

Chicago, United States, 423.2 m.

70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Artist Turns Strangers Into Anime Characters
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
See The Cleanest Billboard In The World As It Was Made On Sand
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
My Pumpkin Carving Tips And Hacks That Allow Anyone To Carve A Badass Pumpkin, Irregardless Of Skill
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Shot Face: I Took Pictures Of People Doing Shots
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Someone Asks People Who Can Pull Off Both Stud And Fem Looks To Share Their “Flyest” Photos, And They Deliver
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
1:12 Scale Miniature Real Food From A Miniature Kitchen
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.