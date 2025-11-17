70 Tallest Buildings That Act Like Jewels Of The Cities They Are In

You might have noticed that when viewing a city from a distance, the tallest buildings in them are the most visible ones. After all, they are tall, and it seems like they can pierce the horizon. The tallest buildings in the world seem to have their own gravitational attraction power. They attract both scientific and entertaining minds towards them. So what is so special about the tallest building in your city or nation?
The tall buildings we see in big cities are the peaks of architectural minds of the time. The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, attracts large numbers of tourists every year. It’s possible to visit it up close and look at it from afar. The same goes for the tallest building in America, the One World Trade Center, as it stands out in the large landscape of Manhattan and is quite the tourist attraction.
Since you already know about the tallest building in the world, why not check out other tall buildings that aren’t too far behind? In the list below, we have compiled a list of the buildings whose heights surprised the world. If you found the building somewhat interesting — be sure to upvote it. On the other hand, if you have anything to share — you can do so in the comments below.
#1 Shanghai Tower
Shanghai, China, 632 m.
#2 Burj Khalifa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 828 m.
#3 Makkah Royal Clock Tower
Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 601 m.
#4 Lotte World Tower
Seoul, South Korea, 554.5 m.
#5 Ping An Finance Center
Shenzhen, China, 599.1 m.
#6 One World Trade Center
New York, United States, 541.3 m.
#7 Tianjin CTF Finance Centre
Tianjin, China, 530 m.
Image source: BD2412
#8 Citic Tower
Beijing, China, 527.7 m.
#9 Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre
Guangzhou, China, 530 m.
Image source: xiquinhosilva
#10 Taipei 101
Taipei, Taiwan, 508 m.
#11 Shanghai World Financial Center
Shanghai, China, 492 m.
#12 International Commerce Centre
Hong Kong, 484 m.
#13 Lakhta Center
Saint Petersburg, Russia, 462 m.
#14 Vincom Landmark 81
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, 461.2 m.
#15 Central Park Tower
New York, United States, 472.4 m.
#16 Torre Petronas 1 And 2
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 451.9 m
#17 Changsha IFS Tower T1
Changsha, China, 452.1 m.
Image source: 維基小霸王
#18 Suzhou IFS
Suzhou, China, 450 m.
Image source: Milkomède
#19 Zifeng Tower
Nanjing, China, 450 m.
#20 The Exchange 106
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 453.6 m
#21 Wuhan Center Tower
Wuhan, China, 443.1 m
Image source: Wuchernchau
#22 Canton Tower
Guangdong, China, 604 m.
#23 China Resources Tower
Shenzhen, China, 392.5 m.
Image source: Charlie fong
#24 Empire State Building
New York City, United States, 381 m.
#25 The St. Regis Chicago
Chicago, United States, 362.9 m.
#26 Al Hamra Tower
Kuwait City, Kuwait, 412.6 m.
#27 Tokyo Skytree
Tokyo, Japan, 634 m.
#28 Willis Tower
Chicago, United States, 442.1 m
#29 KK100
Shenzhen, China, 441.8 m.
Image source: Charlie fong
#30 One Vanderbilt Avenue
New York City, United States, 427 m
#31 Jin Mao Tower
Shanghai, China, 420.5 m.
#32 LCT The Sharp Landmark Tower
Busan, South Korea, 411.6 m.
Image source: Jean-Pierre Dalbéra
#33 The Address Boulevard
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 370 m.
Image source: zaher_photography
#34 Bank Of China Tower
Hong Kong, China, 367.4 m.
#35 Almas Tower
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 360 m.
Image source: michaelrealestatebroker
#36 The Torch
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 352 m.
#37 85 Sky Tower
Kaohsiung, Taiwan, 347.5 m.
Image source: nikki.c225
#38 875 North Michigan Avenue
Chicago, United States, 343.7 m.
#39 Adnoc Headquarters
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 342 m.
#40 Hengqin International Finance Center
Zhuhai, China, 337.7 m.
Image source: Charlie fong
#41 Wilshire Grand Center
Los Angeles, United States, 335.3 m.
#42 Damac Heights
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 335.1 m.
Image source: mat_gec
#43 Guangzhou International Finance Center
Guangzhou, China, 438.6 m
#44 Steinway Tower
New York City, United States, 435.3 m.
#45 Citic Plaza
Guangzhou, China, 390.2 m.
Image source: Nissangeniss
#46 30 Hudson Yards
New York City, United States, 387.1 m.
#47 Shun Hing Square
Shenzhen, China, 384 m.
Image source: 钉钉
#48 Dabaihui Plaza
Shenzhen, China, 375.6 m.
Image source: Charlie fong
#49 Central Plaza
Hong Kong, China, 373.9 m.
#50 Dalian International Trade Center
Dalian, China, 370.2 m.
Image source: xiquinhosilva
#51 Qingdao Hai Tian Center
Qingdao, China, 368.9 m.
Image source: akaia_architecture
#52 Bank Of America Tower
New York City, United States, 365.8 m.
#53 Gevora Hotel
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 356.2 m.
#54 Emirates Tower One
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 354.6 m.
Image source: Aidas U.
#55 Aon Center
Chicago, United States, 346.3 m.
Image source: skyscraper.addict2
#56 One Shenzhen Bay Tower 7
Shenzhen, China, 341.4 m.
Image source: Milkomède
#57 Comcast Technology Center
Philadelphia, United States, 339.1 m.
Image source: TKD7089pro
#58 Wuxi International Finance Square
Wuxi, China, 339 m.
Image source: MNXANL
#59 Chongqing World Financial Center
Chongqing, China, 338.9 m.
Image source: skyscraper.addict2
#60 Mercury City Tower
Moscow, Russia, 338.8 m.
#61 Tianjin World Financial Center
Tianjin, China, 336.9 m.
Image source: yu.msb
#62 SLS Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 335.5 m.
Image source: tripadvisor.com
#63 Merdeka 118
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 679 m
#64 Marina 101
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 425 m.
#65 23 Marina
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 392.4 m.
#66 Hanking Center
Shenzhen, China, 358.9 m.
Image source: Charlie fong
#67 JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai Tower
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 355.4 m
#68 432 Park Avenue
New York City, United States, 425.7 m.
#69 OKO – Residential Tower
Moscow, Russia, 354.2 m.
Image source: Krassotkin
#70 Trump International Hotel & Tower
Chicago, United States, 423.2 m.
