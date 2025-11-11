18 Of The Most Magnificent Table Designs Ever

by

A table is probably the most simplistic piece of furniture that we just cannot live without. Plain wooden board with four legs has so many uses that we have one specifically designed for the office, kitchen, dining room, a shop, and even for a hospital operating room. And you’ve probably never thought about it, but tables can be turned into astounding works of art and not just utilitarian pieces of furniture.

Here at Bored Panda, we can’t get over the fact that creative designers are still able to find ingenious new ways to turn table design into works of art. You’d think there’s only so many different ways to reinvent a board with four legs, but these 18 examples of brilliant and cool design will prove you wrong, and a simple coffee table decor won’t cut it to this list.

What makes these tables so remarkable is their effortless fusion of function and unique design. Each is a piece of art meant to be used, not just admired. From majestic wood log dinner tables and picnic kitchen tables to ghost coffee tables, the ways to re-invent this household property are uncountable.

If you’re looking for interior design inspiration, be sure to also check out our chair design and kids’ room design posts!

Wood Log Table

Designed by John Houshmand

Glass River Tables

Designed by Greg Klassen

Amethyst Table

Designed by Crystal Works

Citrine Tables

Designed by Empressive Geo Designs

Designed by Touchstone Galleries

Sparkling Table

Designed by John Foster

Branch And Tree End Tables

Designed by Bleu Nature

Abyss Table

Designed by Duffy London

Recycled Jet Engine Table

Designed by MotoArt

Swing Set Table

Designed by Duffy London

Bubbling Table

Designed by Liana Yaroslavsky

Picnyc Table

Designed by Haiko Cosnelissen

Wood And Aluminum Tables

Designed by Hilla Shamia

Petrified Wood Accent Table

Image credits: Touchstone Galleries

Leaf Table

Source: reddit

Dripping Chocolate Table

Designed by Matthew Robinson

Moon Table

Designed by Liana Yaroslavsky

Ghost Table

Designed by Essey

Lake Table

Designed by David Gill

