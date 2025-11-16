152 Funniest ‘What Do You Call?’ Jokes

It has been scientifically proven (not really) that the sillier the joke, the funnier it is. But you know what’s even better than the most ridiculous joke ever? A joke that you expect nothing out of but get a full-blown laugh attack nevertheless. And while there are a couple of such seemingly predictable joke categories, such as science jokes and the good ’ol dad jokes, probably no other beats the joy you get from What Do You Call jokes.
Since there’s nothing we enjoy more than amusing you, we present our collection of only the best What Do You Call jokes ever that are sure to deliver some fun plot twists, unexpected endings, and glorious puns to you!
And you know what, although it isn’t scientifically proven, we are pretty sure that it is the random stuff that you get most of the kicks out of. Say you’re walking down the street and suddenly see that you are doing so in mismatched shoes. Cue the laughter.
Or imagine that you are in the office, peacefully making a cup of coffee while half asleep. Of course, you mess with the coffee machine, and now there’s a fountain of milk spraying waywardly right on your shirt. Cue the giggles.
And, of course, there’s the instance of your dog minding his own business, loudly passing gas, and getting scared of his own farts. Uproarious joy! Same with these what-do-you-call-a jokes — you might know what to expect from them, but the ending is so off-beat and kooky that your belly is now full of laughs.
Alrighty, then, let’s put our theory to its ultimate test, and let’s see if these what-do-you-call-a jokes are as funny as we thought they were. Once you are finished reading them, vote for the ones that you enjoyed the most. Lastly, tell us what you thought about these clever jokes in the comments, and that’s how we’ll know if they are as amusing as we’d hoped!
#1 Absolute unit patrols
What do you call the security guards outside the Samsung factory?
The guardians of the galaxy.
#2 Paw-sitively Magical Trick
What do you call a dog magician?
A labracadabrador.
#3 Bitter moods only
What do you call a sad coffee?
Depresso.
#4 Eye see what you did there
What do you call a fish with no eyes?
Fsh.
#5 Internet’s Doctor Strange
What do you call a doctor who fixes websites?
A URL-ologist.
#6 I’m low-key giggling at this one
What do you call a dinosaur fart?
A blast from the past.
#7 Milk’s glow-up game is strong
What do you call milk that gets anything it wants?
Spoiled milk.
#8 Didn’t see that one hopping away
What do you call a row of rabbits hopping away?
A receding hare line!
#9 Flip-flops meet fancy French flair
What do you call a French gentleman who is wearing flip-flops?
Philippe Philoppe.
#10 Well, that’s just rude
What do you call a boomerang that doesn’t come back?
A stick.
#11 Plot twist with a holy punchline
What do you call a priest that becomes an attorney?
Father-in-Law.
#12 Can’t help but groan at this one
What do you call a farm that grows bad jokes?
Corny.
#13 Chemistry’s sassiest compound
What do you call an acid with an attitude?
A mean-o-acid!
#14 Udderly Shaken, Not Stirred
What do you call a cow in an earthquake?
A milkshake.
#15 Gobble Up That Pun
What do you call a key that opens the door on Thanksgiving?
A turkey.
#16 Ha, That Pun Slipped Downstairs
What do you call a snobby criminal walking down the steps?
A condescending con descending!
#17 Okay, that’s a hoot
What do you call an owl that’s a magician?
Who-dini.
#18 Dad joke level: expert
What do you call an American bee?
USB.
#19 Micro Mom Energy
What do you call a tiny mother?
A minimum!
#20 Door-Ible, not sorry
What do you call a cute door?
Adorable.
#21 Pun and done
What do you call a South American woman who is always in a hurry?
An Urgent Tina.
#22 Dad jokes hit different
What do you call a Spanish man who has lost his car?
Carlos.
#23 Plot twist: livestock or weather?
What do you call an unlucky sheep with no head and no legs?
A cloud.
#24 Jailhouse Jester Level: Expert
What do you call a bad clown who is in jail?
A silicon.
#25 Ocean’s unofficial cleanup crew
What do you call someone who cleans the bottom of the ocean?
A mer-maid.
#26 Okay, that was a solid pun
What do you call a painting of a cat?
A paw-trait.
#27 Math just got bro-approved
What do you call boys who love mathematics?
Algebros.
#28 Birds of a velcro feather
What do you call blackbirds that stick together?
Vel-crows.
#29 Nice one, Sherlock
What do you call a policeman in bed?
An undercover cop.
#30 Nailed the Pun Game
What do you call a fake noodle?
An impasta!
#31 Found the galaxy’s messiest feud
What do you call two celebrities fighting?
Star Wars.
#32 Rebel Baby Energy
What do you call it when a baby does not believe in Santa?
A rebel without a claus.
#33 March Madness, But Make It Military
What do you call the month that soldiers hate most?
March.
#34 Pun Intended, Right?
What do you call a factory that manufactures products that are just ok?
A satisfactory.
#35 Classic Dad Joke Energy
What do you call a cheese that doesn’t belong to you?
Nacho cheese!
#36 Spud-tacular Daily Dose
What do you call a potato who you see every day?
A commentator.
#37 This One’s a Latte Familiar
What do you call it when you enter a coffee shop and feel like you have been there before?
Déjà Brew.
#38 Who knew smiles were that long?
What do you call the longest word in the dictionary?
Smiles, because there is a mile between each “s.”
#39 Pickle transformation: it’s a vibe
What do you call the process a cucumber goes through to become a pickle?
A jarring experience.
#40 Forever Cub Vibes
What do you call a bear that never wants to grow up?
Peter Panda!
#41 This pun actually threw me off
What do you call a sick juggler?
Someone who can’t stop throwing up.
#42 Low grades, same hustle
What do you call the doctor who graduates at the bottom of the class?
Doctor.
#43 That’s one spicy survivor
What do you call a soldier who survived mustard gas and pepper spray?
A seasoned veteran.
#44 Plot twist: Bagels do fly
What do you call a bagel that can fly?
A plain bagel.
#45 Workplace humor that actually *branches* out
What do you call a person with a briefcase in a tree?
Branch manager.
#46 Classic Riddle Energy
What do you call something that goes up when the rain comes down?
An umbrella.
#47 Cold but cute energy
What do you call a baby polar bear?
An ice cub.
#48 Udderly Talented Performer
What do you call a cow that plays a musical instrument?
A moosician.
#49 Noah’s Ark Was Ahead of the Game
What do you call the lights on Noah’s Ark?
Flood lights.
#50 That joke totally drew a blank
What do you call a pencil that is broken?
Pointless.
#51 Pun level: Expert
What do you call a bear in the rain?
A drizzly bear.
#52 Purrfectly Punny
What do you call a pile of cats?
Meowtain.
#53 Puns That Snap Back
What do you call an alligator wearing a vest?
An investigator.
#54 Well played, cow spies!
What do you call it when one cow spies on another?
A steak out!
#55 Oink if you’re winning
What do you call a pig who was lucky to have won the grand lottery?
Filthy rich.
#56 That Melted Faster Than Hopes
What do you call an old snowman?
Water.
#57 That Joke Just Hit Toothfully
What do you call x-rays taken by a dentist?
Tooth pics.
#58 Pun intended and nailed it
What do you call a fly stuck in butter?
Butterfly.
#59 Okay, who did this?
What do you call an annoying reindeer who is obnoxious?
Rude-olph.
#60 Okay, that’s actually clever
What do you call a group of girls named Jennifer swimming?
Hydro-jen.
#61 Plot twist: He’s got zero complaints
What do you call a man with no ears?
Anything you want.
#62 Petting the family MVP
What do you call an old dog?
Grandpaw!
#63 Running Late, Literally
What do you call something that runs but never gets anywhere?
A refrigerator.
#64 Oops, I Did It Again
What do you call something that’s easy to get into, but hard to get out of?
Trouble.
#65 Silent but educated
What do you call someone who never passes gas in public?
A private tutor.
#66 Captured moments, literally
What do you call it when a prisoner takes his own mugshot?
A cellfie.
#67 Legendary tree moves
What do you call a Christmas tree that knows karate?
Spruce Lee.
#68 Moodier than my ex
What do you call a piece of sad cheese?
Blue cheese.
#69 I wasn’t expecting that one
What do you call shorts that clouds wear?
Thunderwear.
#70 Game, Set, Never Eat
What do you call something you can serve, but never eat?
A volleyball.
#71 Pun game: fully charged
What do you call someone who draws funny pictures of cars?
A car-toonist.
#72 Guitar Strums Meet Fruit Punch
What do you call fruit playing the guitar?
A jam session.
#73 Nailed the Bird Pun Game
What do you call two birds in love?
Tweethearts!
#74 Octo-same, but make it punny
What do you call two octopuses that look exactly the same?
Itenticle.
#75 Baah-ring on the dance floor
What do you call a dancing lamb?
A baaaaaa-llerina!
#76 This Joke Walked In Barefoot
What do you call a bear with no socks?
Barefoot.
#77 Crafty neigh-sayer energy
What do you call a horse that likes arts and crafts?
A hobby horse.
#78 Totally Legit Toad Fail
What do you call an illegally parked frog?
Toad!
#79 Hop to your own beat
What do you call a rabbit that is really cool?
A hip hopper.
#80 Buzzkill in flight
What do you call a bee that’s having a bad hair day?
A frisbee.
#81 Jurassic Word Nerd
What do you call a dinosaur with a big vocabulary?
A thesaurus.
#82 Low-key the best band name ever
What do you call a computer that sings?
A-Dell!
#83 This Joke Slipped Right In
What do you call a man with a rubber toe?
Roberto!
#84 Plot twist: Cat steals the spotlight
What do you call it when a cat wins a dog show?
A cat-has-trophy!
#85 Santa’s got jokes and gas
What do you call a smelly Santa?
Farter Christmas!
#86 Blessed and smashed
What do you call an avocado that’s been blessed by the pope?
Holy guacamole!
#87 Dad jokes hitting different today
What do you call someone wearing a belt with a watch on it?
A waist of time!
#88 Zero Effort, Full Pun Energy
What do you call a fat pumpkin?
A pumpkin!
#89 Hand Solo, but make it dramatic
What do you call a jedi with one arm?
Hand Solo!
#90 Current mood: watt’s up?
What do you call an argument between two electric companies?
A power struggle!
#91 This pun’s oink-credible
What do you call a pig who is sleeping?
A pig-in-a-blanket.
#92 Stealing Snacks Like a Pro
What do you call a pig who is also a thief?
A hamburglar.
#93 Degree Bear, Bear-y Qualified
What do you call an educated bear who has got a nice degree?
A koalified bear.
#94 Plot twist, but tasty
What do you place where pigs and dinosaurs live together?
Jurassic Pork.
#95 Jurassic Snooze Alert
What do you call a dinosaur that is not interesting?
A dinobore.
#96 This one’s bone-afide sleepy
What do you call a paleontologist who is always sleepy?
Lazy Bones.
#97 I see what you did there
What do you call a strange alien with three eyes?
An aliiien.
#98 Mess Level: Hippo-Sized
What do you call an untidy hippo?
Hippopota-mess.
#99 Branching out with dad jokes
What do you call a Russian tree?
Dimitree.
#100 I See What You Did There
What do you call people who take care of chickens?
Chicken tenders.
#101 Jokes That Ghost You
What do you call a joke without a punchline?
Silence.
#102 I see what you did there
What do you call someone that saw an iPhone being stolen?
An iWitness.
#103 Pun intended, I see you
What do you call the daughter of a hamburger?
Patty.
#104 Peak comedy gold
What do you call a funny mountain?
Hill-arious.
#105 Jurassic naps hit different
What do you call a sleeping dinosaur?
A dinosnore.
#106 This Joke Just Graduated
What do you call an M&M that went to college?
A smarty.
#107 Witch, Please!
What do you call a witch that lives at the beach?
A sand witch.
#108 I See What You Did There
What do you call a magician on a plane?
A flying sorcerer.
#109 Sneaky Kicks, No Cap
What do you call the shoes that all spies wear?
Sneakers.
#110 Cold enough to rattle your bones
What do you call a skeleton who went out in freezing temperatures?
A numb skull.
#111 Money’s chill side
What do you call a dollar frozen in a block of ice?
Cold hard cash.
#112 Tree’s final comeback
What do you call a dead pine tree?
A nevergreen.
#113 I See What You Did There
What do you call a snail aboard a ship?
A snailor.
#114 Budget wildlife spotting
What do you call a deer that only costs a dollar?
A buck.
#115 Chilly But Still a Doggo
What do you call a dog that’s freezing?
A chili dog.
#116 Jurassic Pun, Honestly
What do you call twin dinosaurs?
A pair-odactyls!
#117 Mississippi? Wait, what?
What do you call the wife of a hippie?
A Mississippi!
#118 Snack game: primate edition
What do you call a monkey that loves Doritos?
A chipmonk!
#119 When Comfort Food Invades Your Space
What do you call a mac ‘n’ cheese that gets all up in your face?
Too close for comfort food!
#120 Dad jokes leveling up
What do you call a cow with two legs?
Lean beef!
#121 Not all trunks are important
What do you call an elephant that doesn’t matter?
An irrelephant!
#122 Plot twist: Bear’s on a sugar rush
What do you call a bear with no teeth?
A gummy bear!
#123 Okay, that pun actually slaps
What do you call a deer with no eyes?
No-eye-deer!
#124 This pun’s got me howling
What do you call a sleeping wolf?
An unawarewolf!
#125 Not all ground stuff gets dirty
What do you call something that is mostly on the ground, but is never dirty?
A shadow.
#126 Udderly Royal
What do you call a female cow?
A dairy queen.
#127 This Bagel Went Full Snack Mode
What do you call a bagel who works out?
A pretzel.
#128 Eternal Ant-icipation
What do you call an ant who will stay forever?
Permanant.
#129 Caffeinated Comedy Hour
What do you call it when people are laughing over cups of coffee?
Brewhaha.
#130 Peak commitment energy
What do you call someone who shaves 10 times a day?
A barber.
#131 Dad joke energy, but I’m here for it
What do you call two guys from Mexico playing basketball?
Juan on Juan.
#132 That pun just rowed into my heart
What do you call a paddle sale at the marina?
An oar deal.
#133 Kale Yeah, That’s Punny
What do you call leftover salad?
The last romaines.
#134 Caught in the cold, literally
What do you call an Eskimo on the rocks?
A long way from home.
#135 This bull’s off the clock
What do you call a sleeping bull?
A bulldozer.
#136 Farm-to-fan realness
What do you call a man who used to love tractors?
An extractor fan.
#137 This pun is steering me right!
What do you call a droid that takes the longer route?
R2 detour.
#138 Not Your Average Ant-Man
What do you call an ant who fights crime?
A vigilante.
#139 Spell-check your love life
What do you call a wizard on a dating app?
Bumbledor.
#140 Stayin’ sweet and undefeated
What do you call a horse that can’t lose a race?
A sherbet.
#141 Geometry’s savage clapback
What does a triangle call a circle?
Pointless.
#142 I See What You Did There
What do you call a crab that plays baseball?
A pinch hitter.
#143 Meditation Meets Howl Logic
What do you call a meditating wolf?
Aware wolf!
#144 Desert jokes hitting different today
What do you call a camel with no humps?
Humphrey.
#145 Eggs with a dark side
What do you call an egg laid by an evil chicken?
A deviled egg.
#146 Pun level: neigh-vah seen before
What do you call a pony with a cough?
A little horse!
#147 Honestly, That Pun Flew
What do you call a seagull that flies over the bay?
A bagel!
#148 Dad joke level: Expert
What do you call a musical insect?
Humbug.
#149 Beach, but make it math
What do you call a man who has already spent a lot of his time at the beach?
A tangent.
#150 Laundry’s secret weapon
What do you call it when the iron is blowing in the wind?
Febreeze.
#151 This pun just burrowed in deep
What do you call an aardvark that is three feet long?
A yardvark.
#152 Plot twist or just sad plumbing?
What do you call a man with a toilet on his head?
John.
Follow Us