Mom Arrested After Breaking “Several Bones” Of Daughter’s Teacher In Front Of 25 Children

An American mother violently assaulted her daughter's teacher in front of horrified students, resulting in severe injuries and criminal charges.
31-year-old Lynzina Sutton, from Syracuse, New York, USA, burst into her daughter’s classroom and repeatedly punched her teacher in the face, breaking several bones as at least 25 frightened children looked on, Onondaga District Attorney (DA) Bill Fitzpatrick said during a press conference about the incident on Tuesday (February 20).
“These are injuries you don’t often see in a boxing match,” the DA admitted.
Lynzina arrived at Lincoln Middle School, located in Syracuse, on Friday (February 16) with her mother, Roxanne Thompkins. Both women reportedly attempted to make their way past security.
The day prior, Lynzina’s daughter told her teacher, “My mom will handle this” after she was disciplined for allegedly lying about her whereabouts during the school day, The New York Post reported.
Despite the targeted teacher filing an official complaint with the school that afternoon, preventing grandmother Roxanne from entering the premises, Lynzina was able to sneak in after she had her hood pulled over her head, allowing her to blend in with other kids, according to Localsyr.com.
Lynzina went on to her daughter’s classroom before violently attacking the female teacher, punching her repeatedly, for the whole classroom of traumatized pupils to witness.
The victim, who has not been named but who has been described as a “dedicated” veteran educator, suffered a concussion and several broken bones in her face, officials said, as per The Post.
School District’s Superintendent Anthony Davis said in a press conference: “Students, they shouldn’t have to worry about this”
DA Fitzpatrick said: “She’s going to have some long-term issues.
“I know her nasal passages were severely affected by this.”
The out-of-control mother managed somehow to successfully leave the school after beating the teacher up, but she was later arrested and charged with burglary and assault, The Post reported.
Consequently, Syracuse City School District’s Superintendent Anthony Davis, DA Fitzpatrick, and Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile held a joint press conference on Tuesday, where the superintendent said: “When people are dedicating their lives to educating our students, they shouldn’t have to worry about this.”
Moreover, Anthony made it clear to the community who he held accountable for this attack.
As reported by CNYCentral, the superintendent said: “I don’t think the district should be the one in question here.
“It’s what [we are] doing in our community [so] that we can work together and these types of things don’t happen.
“When I look at some of the headlines, it’s like ‘district did this, district did that, district didn’t do this,’ but that’s not fair.”
You can read an official statement about the incident shared by Syracuse’s Teachers Association below:
Meanwhile, Police Chief Cecile said: “I think the sole responsibility of this incident lies with the suspect who violated not only the law but school protocol and the sanctity of the schools, where students should be allowed to come have a safe haven and be protected both from other students and adults, including parents.”
Lynzina’s mother, Roxanne, said they were angry with the school because her granddaughter was a victim of repeated bullying that went unaddressed.
Roxanne told CNYCentral: “She’s been slapped, she’s been kicked, they’ve broken her glasses three times, they’ve broken cellphones twice, and all we get [from the school] is, ‘Well, what is she doing?’ They made her out to be the problem.”
The angered grandmother reportedly said she felt bad for the injured teacher. She admitted: “That was never supposed to be that way.”
She continued: “I apologize for that, and I hope she recovers.
“There’s always a better way to handle stuff, and we were going to talk at the school to have a conversation with the school like we have numerous times.”
The Onondaga DA’s office told The Post on Wednesday (February 21) that Lynzina was released on bond and will appear in court at a later date. The teacher has been released from the hospital and is now reportedly recovering.
