“We Could’ve Gone Without The Speedo”: Sylvester Stallone Posts Throwback Pic For Wife’s Birthday

Sylvester Stallone shared a romantic message to celebrate his wife, Jennifer Flavin, on her 56th birthday.
The Tulsa King actor posted a set of throwback pictures from their relationship, including one where they’re posing in swimsuits on a boat.
“Happy birthday to my wife, Jennifer! Myself and the children think you are absolutely amazing. We love you forever!” the 78-year-old wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (August 14).
The model responded to the post, writing, “My love forever! Love you and our daughters more than anything.”
Image credits: jenniferflavinstallone
Sylvester and Jennifer share three daughters: Sophia, 27, Sistine, 26, and Scarlet, 22.
Jennifer was only 19 when she crossed paths with Sylvester at a Beverly Hills restaurant. The Rambo star was in his forties at the time. He had already been divorced twice and was the father of two sons, Sage and Seargeoh, with his first wife, Sasha Czack.
In 1990, two years after they met, the couple went public for the first time when they walked the red carpet of a gala in Los Angeles.
Sylvester abruptly ended their relationship in 1994 via a FedEx letter.
One of the retro photos shows the couple posing together in their swimsuits on a boat
Image credits: officialslystallone
“He sent me a six-page handwritten letter in pen. It was pretty sloppy,” the model told People Magazine. The Golden Globe winner had reportedly cheated on her with supermodel Janice Dickinson.
“You can’t just write somebody off in a letter after six years. It’s not like I was going to try to beg him to come back to me or anything. I just wanted to talk.”
Jennifer gave him another chance. The pair got back together in 1996 and welcomed their eldest daughter, Sophia Rose.
They said “I do” the following year in a civil ceremony at The Dorchester Hotel in London, followed by a chapel ceremony at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.
The couple met at a restaurant in Beverly Hills when Jennifer was 19 and Sylvester was in his forties
The wedding was really intimate, with only about a dozen of their close friends and family members attending the ceremony, according to People Magazine.
In August 2022, Jennifer filed for divorce, only to reconcile with Sylvester a month later.
The couple had reportedly “been unhappy for quite some time, and she just had enough” because she felt “unheard and very frustrated.”
In 1997, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by about a dozen of the their friends and family members
Image credits: officialslystallone
The model and the Rambo star share three daughters: Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet
Image credits: jenniferflavinstallone
Image credits: officialslystallone
A rep for Sylvester later told Page Six that the pair “decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy.”
Speaking with the Sunday Times after the crisis in his marriage, Sylvester admitted that he regretted putting his career ahead of his family.
“There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn.”
The family has its own reality show on Paramount+
Image credits: jenniferflavinstallone
“‘I was so career-oriented, and now I go, “OK, I don’t have that much runway up ahead, and I want to start asking them about their lives.
“I asked them about their day, and they started at first a little monosyllabic. Then, I heard one say, ‘I was just thinking about you.’ Oh my God. I’ve never heard that before in my life. When a daughter knows you care, she’s there forever.”
The couple has a reality show, The Family Stallone, which premiered on Paramount+ in 2023.
The show also features their daughters: Sophia, who studied Communications at the University of Southern California; Sistine, a successful IMG model; and Scarlet, who has also done some modeling but excels in athletics.
