Syleena Johnson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Syleena Johnson
September 2, 1976
Harvey, Illinois, US
49 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Syleena Johnson?
Syleena Johnson is an American R&B and soul singer-songwriter, actress, and television personality, celebrated for her powerful voice and soulful storytelling. Her authentic approach to music has resonated with audiences for over two decades.
She first captivated the public with her featured vocals on Kanye West’s 2004 single “All Falls Down,” which became a breakout moment. The acclaimed track peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100, firmly establishing Johnson as a notable voice in contemporary R&B.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Harvey, Illinois, Syleena Johnson was immersed in a creative household; her father, Syl Johnson, was a renowned R&B singer, and her mother, Brenda Thompson, was the first Black female police commissioner of their city. This environment nurtured her early passion for music.
Johnson initially enrolled at Drake University, later transferring to Illinois State University, where she majored in music. Despite an early challenge with vocal nodules requiring speech therapy, she returned to college to complete her bachelor’s degree in nutrition science, graduating summa cum laude from Drake University in 2015, two decades after her initial enrollment.
Notable Relationships
Syleena Johnson’s personal life has included two marriages. She was first married to Marcus Betts in 2000, a union that later ended in divorce.
She married professional basketball player Kiwane Garris in 2007, with whom she shares two sons, Kiwane Garris Jr. and Kingston Garris. The couple remains married.
Career Highlights
Syleena Johnson’s discography includes her impactful “Chapter” series of albums, which chronicle her life experiences. Her significant collaboration with Kanye West on the 2004 single “All Falls Down” propelled her to international fame, with the song reaching the Top Ten of the Billboard Hot 100.
Her career expanded beyond music through her prominent role on the reality television series R&B Divas: Atlanta. Johnson also launched her independent record label, Aneelys Records, and ventured into wellness as the author of “The Weight Is Over,” a book promoting healthy living. She also co-hosted the TV One talk show Sister Circle.
Signature Quote
“Artists still need to evolve with music, but you have to stay true to who you are.”
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