"Nothing Could've Prepared Me": Woman Hilariously Uses Huge Baby Bump To Fend Off Men At The Gym

by

A woman pregnant with twins who works as a fitness coach hilariously showed how she deals with people attempting to flirt with her at the gym using her adorable baby bump. Her simple and straight-to-the-point method amused thousands of people on social media.

Maria Smirnova, who goes by “Masha’s Peaches” on social media, took to her TikTok page on May 20 to share a funny clip demonstrating how she would fend off unwanted attention in the gym.

In the video, which has amassed nearly 3 million views, the bodybuilder champion was filmed with her back turned from the camera.

A male voice was subsequently heard behind the camera, saying: “Excuse me, miss, do you come here often?”

Maria Smirnova, who is pregnant with twins, hilariously showed how she deals with people attempting to flirt with her at the gym

Image credits: mashaspeaches

Image credits: mashaspeaches

Maria was seen turning towards the speaker, exposing a very visibly pregnant belly while looking extremely unimpressed.

“Oh, okay then,” the discouraged man could be heard saying.

A handful of people found the cheeky clip amusing, as a TikTok user commented: “Nothing on planet Earth could have prepared me for that.”

Maria’s simple and straight-to-the-point method amused thousands of people on social media

“Wow you carry so well all the best to you and family xx.”

A viewer wrote: “Now I would NEEEVER have guessed.”

“I wish I looked like that from the back during my pregnancy and I just have 1 baby haha,” a netizen added.

Image credits: mashaspeachesfit_

An observer noted: “I’m so in awe of your stamina. 

“You’re carrying these babies like it’s no big deal! 

“I’d be slumped on a couch like a beached whale.”

To this comment, Maria replied: “Girl 99% of the time same,” along with crying laughing emojis.

Maria recently admitted that she “still couldn’t believe” she was having twins, even at her baby shower

Image credits: mashaspeachesfit_

Someone else penned: “Holy guacamole. go girl.”

A separate individual chimed in: “This happened to me when I was 9 months my big brother cussed that man out.”

Maria recently admitted that she “still couldn’t believe” she was having twins, even at her baby shower, The Sun reported on May 26.

“Like yes WE come here often,” a reader joked

