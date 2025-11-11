I Travel Around Germany To Photograph Amazing Staircases

by

For more than 5 years now I travel through Germany to photograph amazing modern staircases. To get these shots, I mostly have to sneak in private buildings to catch the staircase inside. I love the clear and sharp structure of staircases.

I believe that the message the staircase tell me is that the life is not a straight line – it can go up and down. I also love taking pictures of abandoned places. You can find the pictures here.

More info: Instagram

Patrick Penrose
