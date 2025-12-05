“We Can Tell”: Sydney Sweeney Breaks Silence On Plastic Surgery Rumors With Angry Rant

Sydney Sweeney pushed back harder than ever against long-running plastic surgery rumors after being asked to debunk a beauty myth about herself on Allure’s Truth Serum.
In a moment that quickly turned unexpectedly raw, the actress shut down speculation about her face and made it clear she has “never had any work done.” Her frustration sparked a wave of reactions from viewers who have watched her features become constant targets of critics online.
Sydney Sweeney’s comments about her appearance turned unexpectedly raw
Sweeney appeared in Allure’s Truth Serum alongside The Handmaid co-star Amanda Seyfried
The clip opened with the prompt: “What is one beauty rumor about yourself that you want to debunk right now?” Amanda Seyfried looked at Sweeney and urged her to go for it.
Sweeney didn’t hesitate.“I mean, I’ve never had any work done. I’m so scared of needles, you have no idea.”
Seyfried laughed and jumped in with the opposite energy. “But it’s really effective once you’re an adult. I’m telling you right now,” she said.
Sweeney didn’t budge. “I feel way too scared of needles,” she said. She also threw some shade at netizens who kept comparing her current look to her appearance when she was still a teenager.
“Guys, you can’t compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting. Of course I’m gonna look different! Everyone on social media is insane,” Sweeney said.
Seyfried kept the tone playful, offering imaginary emotional support. “I’ll call you and give you a little Ativan, and you’ll be so excited. But you don’t need it yet.”
Sweeney responded, “No, if I did it, guys, my face would be even…”
She then revealed that she’s been dealing with slight asymmetry since childhood. “Like, one eye pulls more than the other,” Sweeney said.
“When I was younger, I had a wakeboarding accident right here, and I got 19 stitches. So it feels like my eye pulls just a little differently.”
Netizens reacted to Sydney Sweeney’s confession in a variety of ways
A rush of viewer reactions followed the clip, with many insisting they always knew she was natural. One person kept it brutally simple: “We can tell.”
Others praised her for refusing to conform to Hollywood’s beauty standards. One comment read, “I’m not a fan of Sydney Sweeney, but I admire that she’s natural. I’m so sick of everyone having the same face, teeth & body.”
Some comments turned protective and emotional. “Sydney does not need any work done at all ever, she’s absolutely perfect the way she is. Amanda should have told her that.”
A few viewers interpreted Amanda Seyfried’s teasing in the most dramatic way possible, joking, “Amanda basically said, You’re scared of needles? Don’t worry, girl, I’ve got a starter pack ready whenever you’re done being natural.”
And then there were those still shocked by her denial not out of judgment, but because of how normalized injectables have become. “Nowadays, it is unbelievable that she didn’t inject anything into her face.”
Sweeney shared similar sentiments to Variety in late October. “I’m going to age gracefully,” she said.
Sydney Sweeney became the center of controversy earlier this year due to a tagline
The scrutiny around Sweeney’s looks isn’t the only thing that has followed her this 2025. Earlier this year, she became the center of an internet firestorm when American Eagle released a denim ad built around the play on words between “jeans” and “genes.”
The campaign was meant to be cheeky, but critics accused the brand of promoting eugenics and sending out a “racialized dog whistle.” The backlash was instant and intense, though American Eagle stood firmly behind the ad.
While Sweeney didn’t directly address the controversy during her Variety interview, the outlet noted that she seemed to hint at the uproar when she reflected on how people often project personas onto her.
“I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t,” she said.
She added that labels attached to her, especially those focused on her appearance, often miss the truth of who she is.
“So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a sex symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good, and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong,’” Sweeney said.
Sweeney said she hopes her confidence encourages other women to feel comfortable claiming their own space in the world.
“I hope that I can inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got and feel good because you shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room,” she said.
Netizens shared their thoughts about Sydney Sweeney’s comments about her appearance on social media
