Bishop Palace Swans Ring The Palace Bells Whenever They Want Treats

Little towns seem like magical places quietly nestled in the picturesque landscapes of the country. The perfect example is the cozy town of Wells in Somerset, England. Surrounded by verdant greenery and beautiful architecture, it attracts a lot of tourists. They come to catch a break from the fast pace of the city and witness a unique tradition – elegant swans, residing at The Bishop’s Palace, ringing a bell whenever they want a treat. Now that’s a bunch of smart birds!
More info: Instagram
In the small town of Wells, England, reside very smart swans who have unique ways of asking for treats
Image credits: visitwells
Beautiful, snow-white birds grace the ground of The Bishop’s Palace – a lot of them come from the Swan Rescue South Wales. Thanks to the palace’s commitment to animal welfare, the swans have found a true home in a safe place. Major karma points!
But what actually captivates the attention of visitors is the way the swans communicate with the people working on the palace grounds. Whenever they decide it’s time for a tasty treat, they approach one of the windows that have two bells hanging. The smart birds have learned to pull the strings, alerting the staff that they require attention. Of course, staff come through and offer the birds specially formulated food that caters to their needs and provides good nutrition.
However, this isn’t something new and confined to modern swans. Turns out, this tradition has deep roots in history, dating back to the 1850s. The bishop’s daughter first initiated the bell-ringing practice. This tradition continues well into our days, making people wonder how many generations of swans have shared the secret on how to get good treats.
Image credits: visitwells
Image credits: visitwells
The Bishop Palace swans learned to ring a bell to get attention from the staff who provide them with nutritious treats
Image credits: visitwells
Year after year, generation after generation, older swans pass the sacred treat knowledge to the fledglings, just like human elders share their wisdom with their grandchildren. The palace’s current pair, Grace and Gabriel, have been residing there since 2019, since they arrived from Swan Rescue South Wales. They’ve been lucky to have cygnets every year, so that’s four generations of bell-ringing swans!
Grace and Gabriel are a lovely pair who enjoy talking strolls through the market square – one year they even took a special liking to the fudge shop! And, of course, they enjoy being fed swan food by the inhabitants of the town. Gabriel, the ever-responsible daddy swan, teaches each year’s cygnets how to ring the Gatehouse bell for food before they leave their home to start a life of their own.
Before Grace and Gabriel, The Bishop Palace moat was inhabited by another pair of swans, Bryn and Wynn, who lived there for years and were much-loved by the community. Sadly, Bryn passed away in April 2018, leaving Wynn and her four cygnets who departed from the moat in October 2018. Wynn briefly returned in January 2019, perhaps to see her beloved home one more time before departing again.
Image credits: visitwells
The tradition dates back to the 1850s when a bishop’s daughter first taught swans to ring a bell
Image credits: visitwells
The premises of the palace are full of beautiful tributes to the swans – evidence that they hold an important place in the hearts of all who live and work there. They aren’t just birds, they are esteemed members of the family and hold a special place in their hearts. The beauty of these birds reminds people how important it is to stop for a moment and admire the beautiful creations of nature.
A lot of people, not just in Wells, enjoy feeding the swans. Unfortunately, a lot of people are unaware that by feeding them, they are doing more harm than good. Most of us grew up going to the pond and feeding swans bread, and to this day, we grab leftover bread and share with these beauties. But bread, especially in large quantities, can cause dietary problems and even make swans ill.
Swans normally find enough food on their own and might struggle during winter months. If you want to give a treat to these wonderful animals, make sure you’re choosing nutritious food such as grain, wheat, vegetables like potato and lettuce. Happy and healthy swans will thank you!
Image credits: visitwells
Swans are beloved birds, bringing joy to the residents and visitors of Wells
Image credits: visitwells
The beautiful tradition of swans ringing bells is a great way to attract tourists and invite them to be a part of history. Small towns often miss out on crucial funding, so having tourists who buy coffee, visit gift shops, or simply share photos on social media greatly help them. So if you want to experience a brief escape to a fairy tale, plan a weekend trip to a small town, say hi to the locals and maybe you’ll discover some unique traditions.
Have you ever visited Wells or other small towns with unique traditions?
Watch the video here:
Comments were full of people gushing over these adorable swans
Follow Us