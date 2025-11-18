Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Gets On Your Nerves?

Could be a pet peeve, a habit, etc
#1
People on their phone with their speaker on. Even more fun with the camera on…especially in public transport when I’m sitting behind and I’m on screen.
Throwing gum and cigarette butts on the ground. Same goes for spitting on the sidewalk. And littering in general.
#2
Bigots
#3
Like, using the word “like”, literally, like too much like, when speaking. Like, right?
#4
My immune system ARGHHHH.
I used to almost never get sick. Now I’m already on my 6th cold this year (one of which was COVID, luckily it wasn’t too severe since I’m vaccinated)
#5
Rude jokes and unnecessary swearing…especially in public settings.
I sound so old when I say that, but it annoys me so much. I especially notice it in workplace or college settings. Is the classroom really a place to be swearing while talking about your English assignment?
#6
Making fun of the faces people make while singing. like YOU TRY TO HIT THAT NOTE THEN
#7
Parents who let their kids get away with anything, even when it directly impacts others. For example, just watching your child bully/abuse someone, but making excuses for them when they’re confronted.
Obviously parenting isn’t easy, but seriously…
#8
Racists, sexists and transphobes.
#9
People who always go for the new I phone or the new whatever. It’s pointless and it’s wasteful. The only thing that changes is the balance in your bank account! Also, the people who only give you a shot if you have the new I phone or whatever. If you have the one that was released last week instead today? You have no hope.
#10
All the gender/ethnicity/age-based stereotypes there are about mental health and abuse
#11
Politics
#12
This is kind of hard to explain so bear with me
Say it is a Friday. Someone is talking about something they want to do. They say ‘I’ll do it this Saturday’. THIS SATURDAY IS TOMORROW JUST DAY FRICKING TOMORROW!!!
#13
Impatience and people cutting me off when I’m speaking.
It’s SO damn rude. Chill out. Let people absorb the information, think of what to do/say, let them get out their thoughts, and then you can say your piece.
#14
The misuse of words and phrases.
#15
Greed greed gets on my nerves when CEOs and corporates corporations and politicians get so greedy that they just make it way hard to live 30 years ago you could live here in America most places here in America off of one full-time job and maybe if you did it right not just be able to pay rent and utilities and cable and phone but also payment on a car every month with his insurance 10 years ago gone can’t do that anymore
#16
Our wasteful throwaway society.
#17
My husband.
#18
1. Undyne the Undying. The amount of times I’ve died…
2. When people disrespect pronouns like I’ve told you 7 times whyyyyy
3. Bug bites (They swell because allergies)
#19
When people confuse you/you’re, they’re/there/their. I can forgive if they’re dyslexic. Just irritates me a little.
The Backfire effect.
When people say that wherefore means “where” when it actually means “why”
Having opinions when you’re poorly educated on the subject, or having prejudice when you’re poorly educated on a subject.
And finally, WHY CAN’T PEOPOE CHEW WITH THEIR MOUTHS CLOSED AAAA
#20
Just imagine: You finally buy that large camper you always wanted, rent a full hookup site for the entire summer, and then subsequently discover it is in the one place in the world where your cell company has s****y reception.
This past month has essentially felt like a f****d up game of metaphorical whack-a-mole… in which I wave my phone around in the air as high as I can and keep relocating to different spots in the camper, because the “one singular spot” that seems to give off sufficient 4G LTE (yes, I said 4G LTE) regularly moves to a new mystery location every couple of hours.
Might as well be dial-up!
As someone who lives in a city and is used to reliable and seamless service, it driving me nuts watching the bar slowly move across the top of my phone for three minutes… only for it finally say “connection failed” about half the time! Now, just imagine this process happening for every single thing you click on!
GRRRRR!!!!!
#21
People who licker thier fingers to separate papers to hand to you.
No, I don’t want paper with your da*n spit/DNA on it.
Nasty.
Follow Us