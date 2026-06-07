Swae Lee: Bio And Career Highlights

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Swae Lee: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Swae Lee

June 7, 1993

Inglewood, California, US

33 Years Old

Gemini

Swae Lee: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Swae Lee?

Swae Lee, born Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, is an American rapper and singer known for his melodic vocal style and genre-blending tracks. As one half of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, he carved out a unique space in contemporary music.

His breakout moment arrived with the chart-topping 2018 single “Sunflower” featuring Post Malone, which earned global acclaim and became a double diamond certified track. Lee’s distinctive sound resonated widely, solidifying his presence beyond the duo.

Early Life and Education

Born in Inglewood, California, Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown relocated to Tupelo, Mississippi, where he was raised by his single mother, Bernadette Walker, who served in the US Army. His early life involved a period of homelessness with his brother, Slim Jxmmi.

Lee attended Tupelo High School, where he began crafting music with his brother and a local rapper, forming the group “Dem Outta St8 Boyz,” performing at local parties and developing a passion that foreshadowed his future career.

Notable Relationships

Swae Lee’s relationship history includes connections with Malu Trevejo, Yovanna Ventura, and Marliesia Ortiz, though he is currently understood to be single. His past relationships have occasionally garnered media attention.

Lee has a daughter with Brazilian model Aline Martins and was expecting another child with Victoria Kristine as of August 2022. While he has expressed commitment to co-parenting, the specifics of his current romantic life remain largely private.

Career Highlights

Swae Lee’s career is highlighted by immense commercial success both as a solo artist and as half of Rae Sremmurd. His 2018 collaboration with Post Malone, the “Sunflower” single, topped the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved double diamond RIAA certification.

As part of Rae Sremmurd, he co-created the chart-topping 2016 single “Black Beatles” featuring Gucci Mane, which also dominated the Billboard Hot 100. His 2017 solo feature on French Montana’s “Unforgettable” peaked within the top ten, marking his first such achievement as a solo artist.

Lee has also been recognized for his songwriting, contributing to tracks like Beyoncé’s “Formation” and Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.” His solo debut album, Swaecation, released in 2018, showcased his versatility.

Signature Quote

“I want to make music that makes people feel good, that makes people want to dance and have a good time.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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