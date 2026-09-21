24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Few things say “Portugal” quite like azulejos. Introduced through Moorish influence, the painted ceramic tiles have covered the walls of palaces, churches, and convents for centuries. So it takes some nerve to mess with them, and Luca Colapietro did it in the most surreal way possible.
Colapietro was born in Bari, Italy, in 1982, and spent his early career in advertising, including a stint as an art director at a multinational in Milan. The idea for Surrealejos came to him in Lisbon, in a dream. He saw a building covered in azulejos, but instead of geometric patterns, the tiles were filled with living, photographic elements. The next day, he decided to make the dream real.
Now, take a closer look at 24 creations by Colapietro, where traditional Portuguese tilework meets a surreal twist.
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#1 Mesa Breakfast
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In May 2014, the vision became Surrealejos, a name that blends “azulejo” and “surreal.” Colapietro keeps the rigid, geometric structure of traditional tilework but fills it with strange details: wide-open eyes that bring everyday objects to life, gaping mouths hiding parallel universes, and hearts drawn like pulsing muscles. Many of his pieces begin as collages, which he transfers onto ceramic tiles and bakes in an oven. Some tiles stand alone, while others come together as multi-tile panels, and many are mounted on wood and framed like miniature paintings.
#2 Meu Amor Broken
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#3
Image source: Alex Paganelli
#4
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#5 Mouth Kitchen Backsplash
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#6 Alfama Fox
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#7
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#8 London Bathroom
Image source: Jonathan Bond
#9 The Alligator
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#10 Alligator Skate
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#11 Dream On Skate
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#12 The Boxer
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#13 The Eye
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#14 Tiles
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#15 Waking Life
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#16
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#17
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#18 Venus
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#19 Angel Mosaic
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#20
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#21
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#22 Lady Fox
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#23 Red Fox
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#24 The Eyes Kitchen Backsplash
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