24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

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Few things say “Portugal” quite like azulejos. Introduced through Moorish influence, the painted ceramic tiles have covered the walls of palaces, churches, and convents for centuries. So it takes some nerve to mess with them, and Luca Colapietro did it in the most surreal way possible.

Colapietro was born in Bari, Italy, in 1982, and spent his early career in advertising, including a stint as an art director at a multinational in Milan. The idea for Surrealejos came to him in Lisbon, in a dream. He saw a building covered in azulejos, but instead of geometric patterns, the tiles were filled with living, photographic elements. The next day, he decided to make the dream real.

Now, take a closer look at 24 creations by Colapietro, where traditional Portuguese tilework meets a surreal twist. 

More info: surrealejos.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1 Mesa Breakfast

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

In May 2014, the vision became Surrealejos, a name that blends “azulejo” and “surreal.” Colapietro keeps the rigid, geometric structure of traditional tilework but fills it with strange details: wide-open eyes that bring everyday objects to life, gaping mouths hiding parallel universes, and hearts drawn like pulsing muscles. Many of his pieces begin as collages, which he transfers onto ceramic tiles and bakes in an oven. Some tiles stand alone, while others come together as multi-tile panels, and many are mounted on wood and framed like miniature paintings. 

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

#2 Meu Amor Broken

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#3

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: Alex Paganelli

#4

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#5 Mouth Kitchen Backsplash

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#6 Alfama Fox

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#7

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#8 London Bathroom

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: Jonathan Bond

#9 The Alligator

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#10 Alligator Skate

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#11 Dream On Skate

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#12 The Boxer

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#13 The Eye

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#14 Tiles

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#15 Waking Life

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#16

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#17

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#18 Venus

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#19 Angel Mosaic

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#20

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#21

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#22 Lady Fox

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#23 Red Fox

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

#24 The Eyes Kitchen Backsplash

24 Portuguese Tile Designs By Surrealejos That Turn Traditional Art Into Something Unexpected

Image source: surrealejos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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