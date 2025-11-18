“I Near Fainted”: 30 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Just Can’t Ignore It Anymore

I recently took a trip to McDonald’s for the first time in years, and I was extremely disappointed. After waiting 45 minutes for a cold meal, my partner and I realized that for the same price, we could have had a much better dinner somewhere else! Isn’t the appeal of fast food supposed to be that it’s quick and affordable?
Well, as we all know, some things just aren’t what they used to be. Redditors have been discussing items that have become surprisingly expensive in recent years, so we’ve gathered some of their thoughts below. Enjoy scrolling through this list that will remind you how out of control inflation has gotten, and keep reading to find a conversation with Laura Turner, aka Thrifty Londoner!
#1
I’m old enough to remember when ramen was 10/$1.
Image source: Chicken65, Mobius6 / Wikipedia
#2
Fast food in general. Five guys and McDonalds specifically. How is the price of a burger, fries and a coke the same as a full service sit-down restaurant?
Image source: InevitableStruggle, Kristina Paukshtite / Pexels
#3
Canned Tuna. (The cheaper stuff tastes like c**p and why do they put a picture of a cat on it?)
Image source: Fit-Let8175, needpix
#4
Rent.
SaltySpitoonReg:
It’s insane how quickly it’s gone up. When I started renting 5 years ago, my apartment was just over $1,000 a month.
Now it’s just under 2k.
5 years and nearly doubled. Insane.
Image source: someuname, Aaron Sousa / Unsplash
#5
Concert tickets.
I mean I don’t buy them anymore, but when I go to buy them… I don’t.
Image source: TimeForALobotomy, Wendy Wei / Pexels
#6
I usually don’t brag about owning expensive things, but I just left the grocery store.
Petrus_Rock:
Just groceries. We used to be able to fill a cart to the brim with 200-250 euros. Now it’s *cheap* if we can fill half a cart for that price.
Image source: Actuaryba, Greta Hoffman / Pexels
#7
Fruit. How the f**k is a cantaloupe $8.00???
gayforequalrights:
I accidentally bought a $15 bag of grapes and a $15 bag of cotton candy grapes. Panicked when I got home but even worse the next day they were moldy! I actually returned them to the store. I’m not cheap but $30 is $30.
Image source: X_PRSN, k7388-11
#8
Potato chips. I’ve lost ten pounds. My doctor says that inflation is the best thing that could have happened to me. No joke.
Image source: ChangeForAParadigm, MART PRODUCTION / Pexels
#9
I don’t drink pop, I don’t eat meat, I don’t eat chips, but I used to years ago and the prices are shocking now. I just bought some protein bars and when I was putting them away I came across a long forgotten one from the same company that somehow got lost in the pantry. I swear it was 1/3 bigger than the new ones for the same price.
Image source: gimpy1511
#10
A house. I recognize this is different than “every time you buy it”, but whenever I casually browse houses for sale in my area, I think to myself, “How does anyone these days ever save up enough to even pay a 10% down payment? Let alone pay the mortgage with interest rates these days.”
Image source: OkToday1023, Luis Yanez
#11
Sanitary pads.
uffdathatisnice:
It costs me $16 and my sanity to get my period every month.
Image source: aasbsinthe, Natracare / Unsplash
#12
Socks/Underwear.
Pretend_Star_8193:
Bras are freaking insane. And they’re not something you can cheap out on. I lost weight recently and had to replace my bras. I wanted to cry.
Image source: Hot_Gay_Cowboys
#13
Auto insurance.
Honeypott615:
I literally pay almost 300 for just liability on a car that is paid off and I’ve been in no accidents and my car is 11 years old !! That’s how much I was paying for full coverage when I was leasing my car. Their reason is just the cost of living. Okayy glad yall can jack that price up while I haven’t gotten a raise and I ask for a raise and I get laughed at (literally by the boss) DISGUSTING.
Image source: notyourregularninja, Vlad Deep / Pexels
#14
Prescription medicine.
Inked_Chick:
My migraine medication, without insurance, is 2400$ a month for SIXTEEN pills (two 8pks). And there isn’t a cheaper generic version. You also can’t split up the amount to pay less in an emergency. It comes in an 8pk for 1200$. All of it or none of it.
It’s criminal. I’m in debilitating pain. It’s not like I want it for funsies.
Edit to add: my insurance does cover it so I only pay 11$ but every month insurance screws around for 10 days wanting to deny it so it’s an agonizing waiting game where I can’t get emergency doses :(
Image source: Nena902, JESHOOTS.com / Pexels
#15
Old subway commercial was 5$ footlong, 15$ dollar foot long doesn’t quite have the same jingle to it.
Image source: hermit22, Famartin / Wikipedia
#16
Baby Formula.
insolentjuice:
Horribly expensive. Apparently, it’s the most commonly shoplifted item. So sad.
Netwytch:
A small can of hypoallergenic formula is $37.00. My 7-month-old goes through multiple cans per week. I pay more for my baby’s formula per week than I do groceries for me and my husband.
Image source: keepingitfr3sh, Lucy Wolski / Unsplash
#17
Looked at a magazine while standing in the grocery store check out. Magazine was $15!
Image source: smh-at_you2, Faruk Canpolat / Pexels
#18
Diapers being $48 a box is wild.
cocofruitbowl:
My child is finally clicking with using the toilet and I’m so relieved (no pun intended).
Image source: lilfati, RDNE Stock project / Pexels
#19
Tuition
Used cars
Daycare
Insurance
Medicine
Groceries
Toys
Hygiene products
Games on Steam
Tips – when did 10 to 15% become not good enough?
Image source: EazyBeekeeper
#20
Razor blades. What the hell? You would think these are individually forged by hand by master craftsmen.
Edit: the only cartridge blades I now buy are for my wife. I’ve grown a beard and use Wahl clippers for both my noggin’ and face. For the most part I use a Braun electric to trim and tidy (Mr. Neck Beard is not attractive to Mrs. Maverick).
Image source: Maverick_1882, SteveBuissinne / Freerangestock
#21
Image source: Pretend_Star_8193, Antonius Ferret / Pexels
#22
As a truck driver, I no longer eat any meal out of a truck stop restaurant anymore. A T-bone steak dinner at the Petro cost almost $40 out the door after taxes and a tip. I was able to justify investing in a vacuum sealer, a dometic 12 volt fridge/freezer and a gas one camping stove. All in all my total initial cost to start saving more money has been almost $1k to prep my own food and I’m going to make all of it back after 3 or 4 months if I just cut the restaurants out of my budget entirely. I’ve also found that brewing your own tea or coffee,and using drink mixes cuts back on costs significantly seeing as a bottle of Gatorade cost like $3.45.
Image source: TheLimpinator
#23
Toilet paper.
spiciestbeans:
Every time I see it’s like 25-30$ for a big pack of tp I question why I’m paying to wipe my own a**.
Image source: MOKGCBAL, Vlada Karpovich / Pexels
#24
Electricity.
Image source: Some-Background6188
#25
Deodorant! It’s over $8.
Image source: hockeyhon
#26
Freaking oil changes! Wasn’t it like a few years ago they were $20? Now I get coupons for $75 and I’m supposed to act like I’m robbing them.
Image source: FarYard7039
#27
Cat food.
greenjilly:
Seriously! Within a year, the cat food I get went from $12 to $19. I literally could not believe it. I had to go back and check my receipts because I thought I was going crazy.
Image source: bedel99
#28
Cereal. Literally $9.50 a box with tax. Absolutely ridiculous.
Image source: Intelligent-Gene4099
#29
Panera bread. It used to be like $10 for you pick two a few years ago. Now, it’s $18. The quality has deteriorated as well.
Image source: thishitisgettingold
#30
McDonald’s! I mean it’s cheap compared to other things but now it’s just as expensive as Wendy’s or any other fast food joint. I’m Canadian it’s about $14 after tax for a Big Mac combo at my local McDonalds.
Image source: pancakesquest1
