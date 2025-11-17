Hey Pandas, Who Was Your First Crush? (Closed)

Share your first crush stories with us!
#1
John J. He was in my 4th grade class in 1973-74. He was sooo cute with his David Cassidy haircut. I didn’t really date for several more years so nothing came out of that crush lol
#2
My friend “meow” (11f)
Meow is the sweetest girl I ever met. She’s smart, funny, caring, fierce, friendly, and the most perfect person you ever laid eyes on. On the outside, she’s a shy artist (my kind of person) but once you get to know her, she’s… well, to sum it up, let’s just say: meow roar haha woohoo hihihi.
So, we’re friends, and I realized I had a crush on her because I was upset she got a girlfriend.
I hung around as a 3rd wheel for a bit, still friends and playing with her, trying to avoid her girlfriend. (It was difficult since we’re in a lot of classes together.
I finally confessed my crush when we were on a camping trip last summer that I invited her to. She wasn’t very bothered or surprised, but she didn’t seem to feel the same way.
Meow moved away a few months ago, and I really miss her since she was my only friend, but we’re keeping in touch. She’s about to get like 5 cats!
#3
Celeb- cameron boyce when he played luke in jessie. I was eight at the time. Irl- a boy who was my bestie from ages 4 to 10
#4
I’ll share my experience, but not their name. Basically, I could spot them out in a crowd, and whenever I thought of talking to them, I got an unreasonable amount of stress. Same stress stopped me from ever saying hi but I don’t really hold that against myself.
#5
For me, my first crush story is still ongoing.
For context, I am a finnish teenager boy, and i just started lukio- basically finnish high school- a month and a half ago. She is about my age.
I first noticed her on the second or third day, and immediately started having feelings for her. Most of my interaction with her has been through group tasks, and she’s been an absolute dream to work with.
Now, to the present- it’s not going well. She has not exhibited a single sign of reciprocating my feelings, and in fact has never spoken with me out of her own initiative, which I’m under the impression is a bad sign.
I do not really know for sure how she thinks and feels about me, but I’m actually concerned she thinks of me as a creep.
In addition to my positive feelings toward my crush, I feel guilt about this possibility of me being creepy, and deep emotional anguish that she doesn’t seem to be interested in me. My heart is in a quantum superposition between totally fine and shattered into dust.
Now, I do want to eventually confess my feelings toward her, but what happens after? I know that if she rejects me I’m supposed to just suck it up, but what do I do in the unlikely case that she feels the same? I definitely don’t feel ready for a relationship.
Thanks for reading my rant
#6
raven from teen titans
