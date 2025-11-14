‘Devil’s Horns’ Sunrise Photo Goes Viral And It’s 100% Real

I think it’s safe to say that Norah Jones wasn’t picturing something like this when she sang about the sunrise in our eyes.

Photography enthusiast Elias Chasiotis had spent the last days of 2019 in Qatar and they were definitely worth the trip. You see, during one of these days, a solar eclipse was underway as the Sun began rising above the horizon, making it look like a devil rising from the waters. And Chasiotis captured it all.

More info: Facebook

Image credits: Elias Chasiotis

“Astronomy has attracted me since I was a kid,” Chasiotis told Bored Panda. “I’ve been an amateur astrophotographer for the last 15 years as well. I took these photos in the coastal city of Al Wakrah, Qatar, on the morning of December 26, 2019, when an annular eclipse was in progress.”

Image credits: Elias Chasiotis

The images aren’t results of pure chance and luck. Chasiotis intentionally chose a place with the open horizon where he got a perfect view of the eclipsed sun emerging from the sea. “I hoped that optical effects like inferior mirage would be visible and I was lucky enough to capture them,” he said. “The weather conditions didn’t look good in the beginning as there was a lot of haze and low clouds in the southeast.”

Image credits: Elias Chasiotis

“I was worried that nothing would come out of the eclipse. However, when the sun finally began to rise, it looked like two separate pieces, some sort of red horns piercing the sea. It soon took the form of a crescent, with the so-called ‘Etruscan vase’ inferior mirage effect visible. Due to its shape, the phenomenon was nicknamed the ‘evil sunrise.'”

Image credits: Elias Chasiotis

Image credits: Elias Chasiotis

Image credits: Elias Chasiotis

But for Chasiotis it didn’t look wicked at all. “It was indeed the most stunning sunrise I have ever seen! The only problem was that I missed the annular phase of the eclipse (“the ring of fire”) due to the clouds. When the sun reappeared, it was a crescent again. Despite being clouded for the main part of the eclipse, I felt very rewarded. Now, I am looking forward to the next annular eclipse in June 2020 and the next total solar eclipse in December 2020. Total solar eclipses are the most awesome sights in nature.”

The photographer used the Sony A7 II mirrorless camera and the Sigma 150-600mm F/5-6.3 DG OS HSM lens to capture the breathtaking sight. “I opted for a high ISO, low shutter speed and continuous shooting, as I intended to catch the airplanes and seagulls in the frame as well.”

People absolutely loved the photos

